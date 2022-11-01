LaMarcus Aldridge: Scouting report and accolades

LaMarcus Aldridge|
|Position:
|F-C
|Born:
|07/19/85
|Height:
|6-11 / 2.11
|Weight:
|246 lbs. / 111.6 kg.
SCOUTING REPORT
Smooth mid-range game… Sweet fadeaway shot… A model of consistency throughout his career… Shoots threes with good percentages now… Was a star, but only on the offensive end… Not that good on the other side of the court… Best years are behind him.
ACCOLADES
All-Star: 7 (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019)
All-NBA 2nd Team: 2 (2015, 2018)
All-NBA 3rd Team: 3 (2011, 2014, 2016)
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2007)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 234 LBS
Standing reach: 9-foot-2
Height without shoes: 6-foot-10
Height with shoes: 6-foot-11.25
Wingspan: 7-foot-4.75