LaMarcus Aldridge: Scouting report and accolades

Position: F-C
Born: 07/19/85
Height: 6-11 / 2.11
Weight: 246 lbs. / 111.6 kg.

SCOUTING REPORT

Smooth mid-range game… Sweet fadeaway shot… A model of consistency throughout his career… Shoots threes with good percentages now… Was a star, but only on the offensive end… Not that good on the other side of the court… Best years are behind him.

ACCOLADES

All-Star: 7 (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019)

All-NBA 2nd Team: 2 (2015, 2018)

All-NBA 3rd Team: 3 (2011, 2014, 2016)

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2007)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 234 LBS

Standing reach: 9-foot-2

Height without shoes: 6-foot-10

Height with shoes: 6-foot-11.25

Wingspan: 7-foot-4.75

