LeBron James: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Outstanding athleticism… Very strong… A physically superior player… Can pretty much score at will when he drives to the basket… Excellent vision of the court… Superb ballhandling skills… Can play the point… Can play the power forward spot too… Great coordination… Great finisher… Still runs the floor well… Able to hit incredible shots… Gets lots of steals and blocks… Average three-point and free-throw shooter… Picks his spots to be dominant at this point in career… In the discussion for best player ever.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com