The 11 best blocks in NBA history

The 2003-04 playoffs were something of a coming-out party for Tayshaun Prince, a player who would go on to make four All-Defense teams, win a championship with the Detroit Pistons and even win a gold medal with one of the greatest Olympic basketball teams ever, the 2008 Redeem Team.

And the play that people remember most from that coming-out party came late in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, with the Pistons up 69-67 over the Indiana Pacers and now-Hall-of-Famer Reggie Miller, and just under 30 seconds remaining.

On the preceding play, Detroit ran a usual play that featured three of their stars, Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton and Rasheed Wallace, culminating with Wallace getting a decent look at the rim. In this instance, though, Wallace was met at the summit by another great shot-blocker historically, Jermaine O’Neal, who packed his shot, leading to Billups getting the ball back and turning it over.

With 20 seconds left and a clean lane, it looked like Miller was going to tie the game and perhaps help the Pacers sneak out of the game with a win and a 2-0 series lead.

Instead, Prince soared in for the second-greatest playoff chase-down block of all time, timing his swat perfectly, packing the ball against the rim before it flew up and eventually came down in the hands of Hamilton.

The Pistons would go on to tie the series that evening, eventually winning it in six games and then going on to beat the Los Angeles Lakers in five games in the 2004 Finals, thus breaking up the Shaq-and-Kobe partnership once and for all.

Quietly, Prince’s block might have had a huge effect on basketball history.

Either way, it’s one of the greatest rejections the sport has ever seen.