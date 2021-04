1997 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The 1997 draft had an all-time great in Tim Duncan, a Hall of Fame swingman in Tracy McGrady and a Finals MVP in Chauncey Billups, but there was not an awful lot after that.

No. 1 pick: Tim Duncan Actual position: No. 1

Career earnings: $245,964,351

Career stats: 19.0 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 3.0 apg and 50.6 FG% in 19 seasons No. 2 pick: Tracy McGrady Actual position: No. 9

Career earnings: $163,057,818

Career stats: 19.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.4 apg and 43.5 FG% in 15 seasons No. 3 pick: Chauncey Billups Actual position: No. 3

Career earnings: $106,227,720

Career stats: 15.2 ppg, 5.4 apg, 4.7 rpg and 41.5 FG% in 17 seasons No. 4 pick: Stephen Jackson Actual position: No. 42

Career earnings: $68,866,243

Career stats: 15.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.1 apg and 41.4 FG% in 14 seasons No. 5 pick: Keith Van Horn Actual position: No. 2

Career earnings: $88,860,030

Career stats: 16.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.6 apg and 44.3 FG% in nine seasons No. 6 pick: Tim Thomas Actual position: No. 7

Career earnings: $97,873,455

Career stats: 11.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.5 apg and 43.7 FG% in 13 seasons No. 7 pick: Derek Anderson Actual position: No. 13

Career earnings: $58,973,127

Career stats: 12.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.4 apg and 40.8 FG% in 11 seasons No. 8 pick: Bobby Jackson Actual position: No. 23

Career earnings: $36,689,368

Career stats: 9.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.6 apg and 41.7 FG% in 12 seasons No. 9 pick: Antonio Daniels Actual position: No. 4

Career earnings: $49,275,420

Career stats: 7.6 ppg, 3.4 apg, 1.8 rpg and 44.4 FG% in 13 seasons No. 10 pick: Tony Battie Actual position: No. 5

Career earnings: $57,604,162

Career stats: 6.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.9 bpg and 48.8 FG% in 14 seasons No. 11 pick: Anthony Parker Actual position: No. 21

Career earnings: $23,401,410

Career stats: 9.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.3 apg and 40.4 3P% in nine seasons No. 12 pick: Maurice Taylor Actual position: No. 14

Career earnings: $53,444,118

Career stats: 11.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.2 apg and 46.6 FG% in nine seasons No. 13 pick: Danny Fortson Actual position: No. 10

Career earnings: $42,145,240

Career stats: 8.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 0.7 apg and 47.2 FG% in 10 seasons No. 14 pick: Alvin Williams Actual position: No. 47

Career earnings: $41,720,992

Career stats: 9.0 ppg, 4.1 apg, 2.5 rpg and 42.1 FG% in nine seasons No. 15 pick: Brevin Knight Actual position: No. 16

Career earnings: $35,557,946

Career stats: 7.3 ppg, 6.1 apg, 2.4 rpg and 41.2 FG% in 12 seasons No. 16 pick: Austin Croshere Actual position: No. 12

Career earnings: $55,481,586

Career stats: 6.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 apg and 40.7 FG% in 12 seasons No. 17 pick: Ron Mercer Actual position: No. 6

Career earnings: $35,230,160

Career stats: 13.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.1 apg and 42.9 FG% in eight seasons No. 18 pick: Mark Blount Actual position: No. 54

Career earnings: $44,649,672

Career stats: 8.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 0.8 bpg and 50.4 FG% in nine seasons No. 19 pick: Troy Hudson Actual position: Undrafted

Career earnings: $29,135,440

Career stats: 9.0 ppg, 3.4 apg, 1.7 rpg and 40.1 FG% in 11 seasons No. 20 pick: Kelvin Cato Actual position: No. 15

Career earnings: $46,568,465

Career stats: 5.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.3 bpg and 50.7 FG% in 10 seasons No. 21 pick: Scot Pollard Actual position: No. 19

Career earnings: $38,060,161

Career stats: 4.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 0.7 bpg and 49.4 FG% in 11 seasons No. 22 pick: Anthony Johnson Actual position: No. 39

Career earnings: $19,245,614

Career stats: 5.6 ppg, 2.9 apg, 1.7 rpg and 41.4 FG% in 13 seasons No. 23 pick: Marc Jackson Actual position: No. 37

Career earnings: $24,691,969

Career stats: 8.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 0.8 apg and 44.6 FG% in seven seasons No. 24 pick: Adonal Foyle Actual position: No. 8

Career earnings: $63,361,840

Career stats: 4.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.6 bpg and 47.7 FG% in 12 seasons No. 25 pick: Jacque Vaughn Actual position: No. 27

Career earnings: $11,259,690

Career stats: 4.5 ppg, 2.5 apg, 1.3 rpg and 42.9 FG% in 12 seasons No. 26 pick: Mikki Moore Actual position: Undrafted

Career earnings: $25,300,815

Career stats: 5.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 0.7 apg and 55.1 FG% in 13 seasons No. 27 pick: Damon Jones Actual position: Undrafted

Career earnings: $21,738,907

Career stats: 6.6 ppg, 2.7 apg, 1.6 rpg and 39.0 3P% in 11 seasons No. 28 pick: Tariq Abdul-Wahad Actual position: No. 11

Career earnings: $37,982,800

Career stats: 7.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.1 apg and 41.7 FG% in six seasons No. 29 pick: Ira Newble Actual position: Undrafted

Career earnings: $15,655,404

Career stats: 5.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.9 apg and 44.6 FG% in eight seasons No. 30 pick: Charles Smith Actual position: No. 26

Career earnings: $28,210,934

Career stats: 5.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.9 apg and 40.9 FG% in five seasons