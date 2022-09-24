20 greatest shooting guards ever: The HoopsHype list

Top accolades: Six NBA titles, six Finals MVPs, five MVPs, 10 All-NBA 1st Team selections, 14 All-Stars, one Defensive Player of the Year award, nine All-Defensive 1st Team selections

NBA rank: 3rd in steals, 5th in scoring, 47th in assists, 123rd in blocks, 132nd in rebounds

Not a consensus pick, but close to it, as six of our eight voters picked Michael Jordan again as the No. 1 player in their ranking. It’s impossible to argue that, too, as Jordan had the highest peak of any of the GOAT candidates and the longest list of top-level achievements (as of now). Jordan was a madman as a competitor, which led to him training as hard as any NBA player ever in order to get his body in elite shape to destroy opponents.

His mid-range game – face-ups, jab-steps, pull-ups, turnarounds, fadeaway, all of it – was second to none, and he was also a freakish athlete who could finish through contact and over length. And then there was the aspect of his clutchness, as Jordan was so often successful in nailing game-winners in the most high-pressure situations imaginable. Oh, and he was a top-tier defender, too.

Jordan was the face of the NBA for a long time, and his star status outside of the basketball world was almost hard to believe, and still sort of is. Overall, he’s still currently the GOAT, according to our voters.