2000 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

By HoopsHype staff | May 12, 2021

To call the 2000 NBA draft weak would be to insult some of the other talent-deficient draft classes in league history, as the 2000 crop might take the cake for being the worst in recent history.

After top overall pick Kenyon Martin, who did at least go on to become a one-time All-Star in his career and play a key role for a New Jersey Nets club that made the Finals back-to-back years, the next three selections were, in order: Stromile Swift, Darius Miles and Marcus Fizer, who averaged 8.4 points, 10.1 points and 9.6 points in their respective careers.

Later selections provided us with Hedo Turkoglu, Mike Miller and Jamal Crawford, as well as second-round gem Michael Redd.

Miller went on to become a two-time champion with the Miami Heat, Crawford became arguably the best Sixth Man in NBA history, with three SMOY awards to his credit while Turkoglu was one of the best European wing players of his era, whose peak included a 20/6/5 campaign for the Orlando Magic.

Redd, meanwhile, had a six-year stretch where he averaged 23.5 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Milwaukee Bucks, made an All-Star appearance and was a member of the 2008 Olympic Redeem Team who brought home gold for the United States.

Below, check out the 2000 NBA re-draft, with players taken in the order we believe they should have gone in.