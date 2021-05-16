2001 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The 2001 NBA draft is remembered most for one thing: It featured one of the worst top overall picks in draft history with the Washington Wizards selection Kwame Brown first overall.
Brown would go on to spend 12 seasons in the NBA, playing for seven different clubs in that span and averaging 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for his career.
Making the selection even worse in hindsight is the fact that the next two picks, Tyson Chandler and Pau Gasol respectively, were also big men, but two who went on to have long, productive, championship-winning careers.
The 2001 class also features, along with the aforementioned Gasol, Tony Parker, who went 28th overall to the San Antonio Spurs, meaning the 2001 crop featured not one, but two of the best international players ever.
That year’s draft class was also rather deep, with other notable players taken that year including Joe Johnson, Richard Jefferson, Zach Randolph, Shane Battier and Gerald Wallace, as well as memorable Slam Dunk champion Jason Richardson.
There was also a guy named Gilbert Arenas drafted that year, who some of you may remember for the way his career ended, but whose peak included a campaign in which he averaged over 29 points and six assists per contest.
It may not be the best draft class ever (far from it, actually), but it was a solid group overall, one that featured at least two players who make a strong case to be considered for the Hall of Fame one day.
Below, check out the 2001 NBA re-draft, with the players taken in the order we believe they should have gone in.
No. 1 pick: Pau Gasol
Actual position: No. 3
Career earnings: $219,784,441
Career stats: 17.0 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 3.2 apg and 50.7 FG% in 18 seasons
No. 2 pick: Tony Parker
Actual position: No. 28
Career earnings: $168,282,460
Career stats: 15.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 5.6 apg and 32.4 3P% in 18 seasons
No. 3 pick: Joe Johnson
Actual position: No. 10
Career earnings: $217,536,875
Career stats: 16.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.9 apg and 37.1 3P% in 17 seasons
No. 4 pick: Zach Randolph
Actual position: No. 19
Career earnings: $199,124,765
Career stats: 16.6 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 1.8 apg and 47.1 FG% in 17 seasons
No. 5 pick: Tyson Chandler
Actual position: No. 2
Career earnings: $189,644,026
Career stats: 8.2 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.2 apg and 59.7 FG% in 19 seasons
No. 6 pick: Gilbert Arenas
Actual position: No. 30
Career earnings: $163,061,257
Career stats: 20.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 5.3 apg and 35.1 3P% in 11 seasons
No. 7 pick: Jason Richardson
Actual position: No. 5
Career earnings: $105,798,207
Career stats: 17.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.7 apg and 37.0 3P% in 13 seasons
No. 8 pick: Richard Jefferson
Actual position: No. 13
Career earnings: $116,883,643
Career stats: 12.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 apg and 37.6 3P% in 17 seasons
No. 9 pick: Gerald Wallace
Actual position: No. 25
Career earnings: $102,825,613
Career stats: 11.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.1 apg and 46.9 FG% in 14 seasons
No. 10 pick: Shane Battier
Actual position: No. 6
Career earnings: $56,569,622
Career stats: 8.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.8 apg and 38.4 3P% in 13 seasons
No. 11 pick: Mehmet Okur
Actual position: No. 37
Career earnings: $72,935,000
Career stats: 13.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.7 apg and 37.5 3P% in 10 seasons
No. 12 pick: Eddy Curry
Actual position: No. 4
Career earnings: $70,058,770
Career stats: 12.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 0.7 bpg and 54.5 FG% in 11 seasons
No. 13 pick: Samuel Dalembert
Actual position: No. 26
Career earnings: $89,611,673
Career stats: 7.7 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.7 bpg and 52.1 FG% in 13 seasons
No. 14 pick: Jamaal Tinsley
Actual position: No. 27
Career earnings: $42,682,093
Career stats: 8.5 ppg, 6.1 apg, 1.4 spg and 39.3 FG% in 11 seasons
No. 15 pick: Troy Murphy
Actual position: No. 14
Career earnings: $66,036,646
Career stats: 10.8 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.5 apg and 38.8 FG% in 12 seasons
No. 16 pick: Andres Nocioni
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $46,750,000
Career stats: 10.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.2 apg and 37.3 3P% in eight seasons
No. 17 pick: Vladimir Radmanovic
Actual position: No. 12
Career earnings: $43,101,141
Career stats: 8.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.4 apg and 37.8 3P% in 12 seasons
No. 18 pick: Earl Watson
Actual position: No. 39
Career earnings: $42,771,079
Career stats: 6.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 4.4 apg and 32.4 3P% in 13 seasons
No. 19 pick: Brendan Haywood
Actual position: No. 20
Career earnings: $69,636,185
Career stats: 6.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.4 bpg and 52.8 FG% in 13 seasons
No. 20 pick: Bobby Simmons
Actual position: No. 41
Career earnings: $50,395,842
Career stats: 9.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.5 apg and 39.6 3P% in 10 seasons
No. 21 pick: Kwame Brown
Actual position: No. 1
Career earnings: $64,227,908
Career stats: 6.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 0.6 bpg and 49.2 FG% in 12 seasons
No. 22 pick: Carlos Arroyo
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $20,209,555
Career stats: 6.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 3.1 apg and 33.8 3P% in nine seasons
No. 23 pick: Charlie Bell
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $20,073,783
Career stats: 8.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.3 apg and 36.1 FG% in seven seasons
No. 24 pick: Jason Collins
Actual position: No. 18
Career earnings: $34,604,846
Career stats: 3.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.9 apg and 41.1 FG% in 13 seasons
No. 25 pick: Brian Scalabrine
Actual position: No. 34
Career earnings: $20,126,688
Career stats: 3.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.8 apg and 34.4 3P% in 11 seasons
No. 26 pick: Maurice Evans
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $14,611,029
Career stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.7 apg and 36.3 3P% in nine seasons
No. 27 pick: Eddie Griffin
Actual position: No. 7
Career earnings: $15,280,806
Career stats: 7.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 0.8 apg and 37.7 FG% in five seasons
No. 28 pick: Desagana Diop
Actual position: No. 8
Career earnings: $47,024,084
Career stats: 2.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.0 bpg and 42.7 FG% in 12 seasons
No. 29 pick: Raul Lopez
Actual position: No. 24
Career earnings: $3,941,313
Career stats: 6.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 3.8 apg and 34.6 3P% in two seasons
No. 30 pick: Jarron Collins
Actual position: No. 52
Career earnings: $15,008,171
Career stats: 3.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.8 apg and 45.5 FG% in 10 seasons