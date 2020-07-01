2002 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

USA Today Sports

The 2002 NBA draft had a lot of international flavor, but little in terms of star power or depth.

That entire class had four players who could have been considered All-Star-level guys throughout their careers and two of them were very much on the fringes of that distinction.

After that, that draft class ranges from mostly career role players to end-of-rotation types, making it a pretty weak class, though, thanks to legitimate studs like Yao Ming and Amare Stoudemire, and respectable role players like Luis Scola and Udonis Haslem, it at least doesn’t get considered among the worst ever.

Below, we re-draft that class.

No. 1 pick: Amare Stoudemire

Actual position: No. 9
Career earnings: $165,683,566
Career stats: 18.9 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.2 bpg, 53.7 FG%

No. 2 pick: Yao Ming

Actual position: No. 1
Career earnings: $93,390,336
Career stats: 19.0 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 1.9 bpg, 52.4 FG%

No. 3 pick: Carlos Boozer

Actual position: No. 34
Career earnings: $146,109,736
Career stats: 16.2 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 2.2 apg, 52.1 FG%

No. 4 pick: Caron Butler

Actual position: No. 10
Career earnings: $85,063,515
Career stats: 14.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 43.4 FG%, 34.8 3P%

No. 5 pick: Nenê

Actual position: No. 7
Career earnings: $135,340,362
Career stats: 11.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.8 apg, 54.8 FG%

No. 6 pick: Tayshaun Prince

Actual position: No. 23
Career earnings: $81,675,782
Career stats: 11.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.4 apg, 45.5 FG%, 36.7 3P%

No. 7 pick: Luis Scola

Actual position: No. 55
Career earnings: $47,153,438
Career stats: 12.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.6 apg, 49.3 FG%

No. 8 pick: Mike Dunleavy

Actual position: No. 3
Career earnings: $84,278,941
Career stats: 11.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.2 apg, 44.1 FG%, 37.7 3P%

No. 9 pick: Matt Barnes

Actual position: No. 45
Career earnings: $37,433,774
Career stats: 8.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.8 apg, 43.6 FG%, 33.5 3P%

No. 10 pick: Udonis Haslem

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $63,791,209
Career stats: 7.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 48.9 FG%

No. 11 pick: Drew Gooden

Actual position: No. 4
Career earnings: $75,015,681
Career stats: 11.0 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 46.2 FG%

No. 12 pick: John Salmons

John Salmons

Actual position: No. 26
Career earnings: $57,002,801
Career stats: 9.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 43.1 FG%, 36.6 3P%

No. 13 pick: Juan Carlos Navarro

Juan Carlos Navarro, Memphis Grizzlies

Actual position: No. 39
Career earnings: $538,090
Career stats: 10.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.2 apg, 40.2 FG%, 36.1 3P%

No. 14 pick: Nenad Krstic

Nenad Krstic, Oklahoma City Thunder

Actual position: No. 24
Career earnings: $20,641,424
Career stats: 10.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 0.7 bpg, 49.4 FG%

No. 15 pick: Dan Gadzuric

Dan Gadzuric, Golden State Warriors

Actual position: No. 33
Career earnings: $37,609,158
Career stats: 4.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 0.9 bpg, 50.0 FG%

No. 16 pick: Rasual Butler

Actual position: No. 52
Career earnings: $25,279,576
Career stats: 7.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 40.3 FG%, 36.2 3P%

No. 17 pick: Roger Mason

Roger Mason, Miami Heat

Actual position: No. 30
Career earnings: $14,987,315
Career stats: 6.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 40.8 FG%, 38.3 3P%

No. 18 pick: Jared Jeffries

Jared Jeffries, Portland Trail Blazers

Actual position: No. 11
Career earnings: $40,528,625
Career stats: 4.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 42.6 FG%

No. 19 pick: Chris Wilcox

Chris Wilcox, Boston Celtics

Actual position: No. 8
Career earnings: $38,864,580
Career stats: 8.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 0.7 apg, 54.1 FG%

No. 20 pick: Felipe Reyes

Felipe Reyes and Luka Doncic, Real Madrid

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: Never played in the NBA
Career stats (Euroleague): 8.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.8 apg, 48.8 FG%

No. 21 pick: Ronald Murray

Ronald Murray, Chicago Bulls

Actual position: No. 41
Career earnings: $9,633,431
Career stats: 9.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 41.4 FG%, 30.4 3P%

No. 22 pick: Reggie Evans

Reggie Evans, Sacramento Kings

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $32,345,621
Career stats: 4.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 0.7 spg, 46.5 FG%

No. 23 pick: Melvin Ely

Melvin Ely

Actual position: No. 12
Career earnings: $13,757,494
Career stats: 5.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.7 apg, 46.0 FG%

No. 24 pick: Juan Dixon

Juan Dixon

Actual position: No. 17
Career earnings: $12,379,358
Career stats: 8.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 41.3 FG%, 34.1 3P%

No. 25 pick: Bostjan Nachbar

Bostjan Nachbar

Actual position: No. 15
Career earnings: $11,614,320
Career stats: 7.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 40.6 FG%, 37.5 3P%

No. 26 pick: Darius Songaila

Darius Songaila

Actual position: No. 49
Career earnings: $25,337,931
Career stats: 6.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 49.9 FG%

No. 27 pick: Fred Jones

Fred Jones, Los Angeles Clippers

Actual position: No. 14
Career earnings: $13,797,254
Career stats: 7.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 41.1 FG%, 35.3 3P%

No. 28 pick: Jannero Pargo

Jannero Pargo, Charlotte Bobcats

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $12,101,040
Career stats: 6.4 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 39.1 FG%, 35.6 3P%

No. 29 pick: David Andersen

David Andersen, Houston Rockets

Actual position: No. 36
Career earnings: $4,800,000
Career stats: 4.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.6 apg, 44.0 FG%, 34.7 3P%

No. 30 pick: Kareem Rush

Kareem Rush, Indiana Pacers

Actual position: No. 20
Career earnings: $8,628,927
Career stats: 6.4 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.0 apg, 40.0 FG%, 35.8 3P%

