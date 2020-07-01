2002 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The 2002 NBA draft had a lot of international flavor, but little in terms of star power or depth.

That entire class had four players who could have been considered All-Star-level guys throughout their careers and two of them were very much on the fringes of that distinction.

After that, that draft class ranges from mostly career role players to end-of-rotation types, making it a pretty weak class, though, thanks to legitimate studs like Yao Ming and Amare Stoudemire, and respectable role players like Luis Scola and Udonis Haslem, it at least doesn’t get considered among the worst ever.

Below, we re-draft that class.