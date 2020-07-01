2002 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The 2002 NBA draft had a lot of international flavor, but little in terms of star power or depth.
That entire class had four players who could have been considered All-Star-level guys throughout their careers and two of them were very much on the fringes of that distinction.
After that, that draft class ranges from mostly career role players to end-of-rotation types, making it a pretty weak class, though, thanks to legitimate studs like Yao Ming and Amare Stoudemire, and respectable role players like Luis Scola and Udonis Haslem, it at least doesn’t get considered among the worst ever.
Below, we re-draft that class.
No. 1 pick: Amare Stoudemire
Actual position: No. 9
Career earnings: $165,683,566
Career stats: 18.9 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.2 bpg, 53.7 FG%
No. 2 pick: Yao Ming
Actual position: No. 1
Career earnings: $93,390,336
Career stats: 19.0 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 1.9 bpg, 52.4 FG%
No. 3 pick: Carlos Boozer
Actual position: No. 34
Career earnings: $146,109,736
Career stats: 16.2 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 2.2 apg, 52.1 FG%
No. 4 pick: Caron Butler
Actual position: No. 10
Career earnings: $85,063,515
Career stats: 14.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 43.4 FG%, 34.8 3P%
No. 5 pick: Nenê
Actual position: No. 7
Career earnings: $135,340,362
Career stats: 11.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.8 apg, 54.8 FG%
No. 6 pick: Tayshaun Prince
Actual position: No. 23
Career earnings: $81,675,782
Career stats: 11.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.4 apg, 45.5 FG%, 36.7 3P%
No. 7 pick: Luis Scola
Actual position: No. 55
Career earnings: $47,153,438
Career stats: 12.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.6 apg, 49.3 FG%
No. 8 pick: Mike Dunleavy
Actual position: No. 3
Career earnings: $84,278,941
Career stats: 11.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.2 apg, 44.1 FG%, 37.7 3P%
No. 9 pick: Matt Barnes
Actual position: No. 45
Career earnings: $37,433,774
Career stats: 8.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.8 apg, 43.6 FG%, 33.5 3P%
No. 10 pick: Udonis Haslem
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $63,791,209
Career stats: 7.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 48.9 FG%
No. 11 pick: Drew Gooden
Actual position: No. 4
Career earnings: $75,015,681
Career stats: 11.0 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 46.2 FG%
No. 12 pick: John Salmons
Actual position: No. 26
Career earnings: $57,002,801
Career stats: 9.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 43.1 FG%, 36.6 3P%
No. 13 pick: Juan Carlos Navarro
Actual position: No. 39
Career earnings: $538,090
Career stats: 10.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.2 apg, 40.2 FG%, 36.1 3P%
No. 14 pick: Nenad Krstic
Actual position: No. 24
Career earnings: $20,641,424
Career stats: 10.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 0.7 bpg, 49.4 FG%
No. 15 pick: Dan Gadzuric
Actual position: No. 33
Career earnings: $37,609,158
Career stats: 4.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 0.9 bpg, 50.0 FG%
No. 16 pick: Rasual Butler
Actual position: No. 52
Career earnings: $25,279,576
Career stats: 7.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 40.3 FG%, 36.2 3P%
No. 17 pick: Roger Mason
Actual position: No. 30
Career earnings: $14,987,315
Career stats: 6.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 40.8 FG%, 38.3 3P%
No. 18 pick: Jared Jeffries
Actual position: No. 11
Career earnings: $40,528,625
Career stats: 4.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 42.6 FG%
No. 19 pick: Chris Wilcox
Actual position: No. 8
Career earnings: $38,864,580
Career stats: 8.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 0.7 apg, 54.1 FG%
No. 20 pick: Felipe Reyes
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: Never played in the NBA
Career stats (Euroleague): 8.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.8 apg, 48.8 FG%
No. 21 pick: Ronald Murray
Actual position: No. 41
Career earnings: $9,633,431
Career stats: 9.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 41.4 FG%, 30.4 3P%
No. 22 pick: Reggie Evans
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $32,345,621
Career stats: 4.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 0.7 spg, 46.5 FG%
No. 23 pick: Melvin Ely
Actual position: No. 12
Career earnings: $13,757,494
Career stats: 5.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.7 apg, 46.0 FG%
No. 24 pick: Juan Dixon
Actual position: No. 17
Career earnings: $12,379,358
Career stats: 8.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 41.3 FG%, 34.1 3P%
No. 25 pick: Bostjan Nachbar
Actual position: No. 15
Career earnings: $11,614,320
Career stats: 7.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 40.6 FG%, 37.5 3P%
No. 26 pick: Darius Songaila
Actual position: No. 49
Career earnings: $25,337,931
Career stats: 6.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 49.9 FG%
No. 27 pick: Fred Jones
Actual position: No. 14
Career earnings: $13,797,254
Career stats: 7.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 41.1 FG%, 35.3 3P%
No. 28 pick: Jannero Pargo
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $12,101,040
Career stats: 6.4 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 39.1 FG%, 35.6 3P%
No. 29 pick: David Andersen
Actual position: No. 36
Career earnings: $4,800,000
Career stats: 4.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.6 apg, 44.0 FG%, 34.7 3P%
No. 30 pick: Kareem Rush
Actual position: No. 20
Career earnings: $8,628,927
Career stats: 6.4 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.0 apg, 40.0 FG%, 35.8 3P%