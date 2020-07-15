2003 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

In the running for one of the greatest classes in NBA history, the 2003 NBA Draft class featured multiple future Hall-of-Famers and various excellent role players.

Among the legends taken in the 2003 class: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh, all taken within the top five selections. The fifth player to go in the Top 5, however, Darko Milicic, will go down as one of the worst picks in draft history considering the players who went directly after him.

Besides those top-notch players, the 2003 class also included many super solid role players, including Kyle Korver, David West, Chris Kaman, Mo Williams, Josh Howard, Kirk Hinrich, Nick Collison and Luke Ridnour.

Below, we re-draft the 2003 draft class in the order we think they should have gone in.