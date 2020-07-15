2003 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

USA Today Sports

In the running for one of the greatest classes in NBA history, the 2003 NBA Draft class featured multiple future Hall-of-Famers and various excellent role players.

Among the legends taken in the 2003 class: LeBron JamesDwyane WadeCarmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh, all taken within the top five selections. The fifth player to go in the Top 5, however, Darko Milicic, will go down as one of the worst picks in draft history considering the players who went directly after him.

Besides those top-notch players, the 2003 class also included many super solid role players, including Kyle KorverDavid WestChris KamanMo WilliamsJosh HowardKirk HinrichNick Collison and Luke Ridnour.

Below, we re-draft the 2003 draft class in the order we think they should have gone in.

No. 1 pick: LeBron James

Actual position: No. 1
Career earnings: $310,110,980
Career stats: 27.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 7.4 apg, 50.4 FG%, 34.4 3P%

No. 2 pick: Dwyane Wade

Actual position: No. 5
Career earnings: $199,499,205
Career stats: 22.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 5.4 apg, 48.0 FG%, 29.3 3P%

No. 3 pick: Carmelo Anthony

Actual position: No. 3
Career earnings: $235,637,258
Career stats: 23.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.9 apg, 44.8 FG%, 34.8 3P%

No. 4 pick: Chris Bosh

Actual position: No. 4
Career earnings: $242,110,053
Career stats: 19.2 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.0 bpg, 49.4 FG%

No. 5 pick: David West

Actual position: No. 18
Career earnings: $93,047,916
Career stats: 13.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.2 apg, 49.5 FG%

No. 6 pick: Kyle Korver

Actual position: No. 51
Career earnings: $82,712,208
Career stats: 9.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 42.9 3P%

No. 7 pick: Mo Williams

Actual position: No. 47
Career earnings: $67,606,431
Career stats: 13.2 ppg, 4.9 apg, 2.8 rpg, 37.8 3P%

No. 8 pick: Jose Calderon

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $86,202,087
Career stats: 8.9 ppg, 5.8 apg, 2.4 rpg, 40.7 3P%

No. 9 pick: Boris Diaw

Actual position: No. 21
Career earnings: $81,865,921
Career stats: 8.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.5 apg, 49.3 FG%

No. 10 pick: Leandro Barbosa

Actual position: No. 28
Career earnings: $47,617,717
Career stats: 10.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.1 apg, 38.7 3P%

No. 11 pick: Chris Kaman

Actual position: No. 6
Career earnings: $86,527,368
Career stats: 11.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 48.9 FG%

No. 12 pick: Josh Howard

Actual position: No. 29
Career earnings: $40,327,083
Career stats: 14.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.6 apg, 44.8 FG%

No. 13 pick: Zaza Pachulia

Actual position: No. 42
Career earnings: $60,356,464
Career stats: 6.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 46.9 FG%

No. 14 pick: Kirk Hinrich

Actual position: No. 7
Career earnings: $71,692,268
Career stats: 10.9 ppg, 4.8 apg, 2.9 rpg, 37.5 FG%

No. 15 pick: Nick Collison

Actual position: No. 12
Career earnings: $60,322,642
Career stats: 5.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.0 apg, 53.4 FG%

No. 16 pick: TJ Ford

Actual position: No. 8
Career earnings: $43,534,324
Career stats: 11.2 ppg, 5.8 apg, 3.1 rpg, 43.3 FG%

No. 17 pick: Luke Ridnour

Actual position: No. 14
Career earnings: $45,269,478
Career stats: 9.3 ppg, 4.5 apg, 2.3 rpg, 43.1 FG%

No. 18 pick: Kendrick Perkins

Actual position: No. 27
Career earnings: $56,886,841
Career stats: 5.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.0 apg, 53.0 FG%

No. 19 pick: Steve Blake

Actual position: No. 38
Career earnings: $36,946,977
Career stats: 6.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 4.0 apg, 38.3 3P%

No. 20 pick: Marquis Daniels

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $36,697,352
Career stats: 7.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 45.1 FG%

No. 21 pick: Carlos Delfino

Actual position: No. 25
Career earnings: $24,777,037
Career stats: 8.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 36.5 3P%

No. 22 pick: Matt Bonner

Actual position: No. 45
Career earnings: $30,128,334
Career stats: 5.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.7 apg, 46.4 FG%

No. 23 pick: James Jones

Actual position: No. 49
Career earnings: $25,835,822
Career stats: 5.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.5 apg, 40.1 3P%

No. 24 pick: Travis Outlaw

Actual position: No. 23
Career earnings: $44,871,226
Career stats: 8.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 42.3 FG%

No. 25 pick: Mickael Pietrus

Actual position: No. 11
Career earnings: $34,658,718
Career stats: 8.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.8 apg, 42.5 FG%

No. 26 pick: Willie Green

Actual position: No. 41
Career earnings: $23,373,140
Career stats: 8.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 42.5 FG%

No. 27 pick: Luke Walton

Actual position: No. 32
Career earnings: $33,903,340
Career stats: 4.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.3 apg, 32.6 3P%

No. 28 pick: Keith Bogans

Actual position: No. 43
Career earnings: $18,765,545
Career stats: 6.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 35.3 3P%

No. 29 pick: Jarvis Hayes

Actual position: No. 10
Career earnings: $13,376,687
Career stats: 8.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 41.5 FG%

No. 30 pick: Jason Kapono

Actual position: No. 31
Career earnings: $28,493,023
Career stats: 8.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 35.6 3P%

