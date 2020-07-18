USA Today Sports

2004 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers

2004 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

Draft

2004 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

July 18, 2020- by

By |

The 2004 NBA draft wasn’t a completely weak one per se, but it did feature merely two players who would make at least one All-NBA team in their careers, and they were Dwight Howard and Al Jefferson.

Besides Howard, the 2004 class didn’t produce another superstar, though it did have some decent depth. Among the solid players who enjoyed long careers drafted that year: Andre Iguodala, Luol Deng, Jameer Nelson, Emeka Okafor, Trevor Ariza and Devin Harris.

Below, we re-draft the 2004 class in the order we believe they should have gone.

No. 1 pick: Dwight Howard

Actual position: No. 1
Career earnings: $243,671,002
Career stats: 16.8 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 1.9 bpg, 58.6 FG%

No. 2 pick: Andre Iguodala

Actual position: No. 9
Career earnings: $169,074,259
Career stats: 12.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.3 apg, 46.6 FG%, 33.4 3P%

No. 3 pick: Al Jefferson

Actual position: No. 15
Career earnings: $136,519,285
Career stats: 15.7 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 49.9 FG%

No. 4 pick: Luol Deng

Actual position: No. 7
Career earnings: $158,520,376
Career stats: 14.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 45.6 FG%

No. 5 pick: Josh Smith

Actual position: No. 17
Career earnings: $121,626,310
Career stats: 14.5 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 3.1 apg, 45.2 FG%

No. 6 pick: Trevor Ariza

Actual position: No. 43
Career earnings: $103,520,528
Career stats: 10.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.2 apg, 42.3 FG%, 35.2 3P%

No. 7 pick: JR Smith

Actual position: No. 18
Career earnings: $87,749,432
Career stats: 12.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, 41.9 FG%. 37.3 3P%

No. 8 pick: Jameer Nelson

Actual position: No. 20
Career earnings: $72,802,422
Career stats: 11.3 ppg, 5.1 apg, 3.0 rpg, 43.6 FG%, 36.8 3P%

No. 9 pick: Tony Allen

Actual position: No. 25
Career earnings: $40,698,419
Career stats: 8.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.3 apg, 47.5 FG%

No. 10 pick: Devin Harris

Actual position: No. 5
Career earnings: $76,066,493
Career stats: 10.8 ppg, 3.9 apg, 2.2 rpg, 43.2 FG%, 32.5 3P%

No. 11 pick: Kevin Martin

Actual position: No. 26
Career earnings: $83,151,440
Career stats: 17.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.9 apg, 43.7 FG%. 38.4 3P%

No. 12 pick: Emeka Okafor

Actual position: No. 2
Career earnings: $90,502,146
Career stats: 12.0 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 1.6 bpg, 51.2 FG%

No. 13 pick: Anderson Varejao

Actual position: No. 30
Career earnings: $85,246,276
Career stats: 7.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.2 apg, 51.0 FG%

No. 14 pick: Shaun Livingston

Actual position: No. 4
Career earnings: $58,438,228
Career stats: 6.3 ppg, 3.0 apg, 2.4 rpg, 48.6 FG%

No. 15 pick: Ben Gordon

Actual position: No. 3
Career earnings: $84,617,019
Career stats: 14.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 43.2 FG%, 40.1 3P%

No. 16 pick: Dorell Wright

Actual position: No. 19
Career earnings: $28,711,258
Career stats: 8.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 42.4 FG%, 36.5 3P%

No. 17 pick: Kris Humphries

Actual position: No. 14
Career earnings: $66,220,233
Career stats: 6.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 0.6 bpg, 46.3 FG%

No. 18 pick: Vassilis Spanoulis

Vassilis Spanoulis

Actual position: No. 50
Career earnings: $3,744,000
Career stats: 2.7 ppg, 0.9 apg, 0.7 rpg, 31.9 FG%

No. 19 pick: Beno Udrih

Actual position: No. 28
Career earnings: $44,490,820
Career stats: 8.4 ppg, 3.4 apg, 2.1 rpg, 46.3 FG%, 34.9 3P%

No. 20 pick: Delonte West

Delonte West, Dallas Mavericks

Actual position: No. 24
Career earnings: $16,463,022
Career stats: 9.7 ppg, 3.6 apg, 2.9 rpg, 44.8 FG%, 37.2 3P%

No. 21 pick: Sasha Vujacic

Actual position: No. 27
Career earnings: $22,324,686
Career stats: 5.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.3 apg, 39.0 FG%, 36.7 3P%

No. 22 pick: Josh Childress

Actual position: No. 6
Career earnings: $45,776,318
Career stats: 9.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.6 apg, 52.2 FG%, 32.9 3P%

No. 23 pick: Sebastian Telfair

Actual position: No. 13
Career earnings: $19,475,455
Career stats: 7.4 ppg, 3.5 apg, 1.6 rpg, 39.0 FG%, 31.9 3P%

No. 24 pick: Andris Biedrins

Actual position: No. 11
Career earnings: $62,208,776
Career stats: 6.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.1 bpg, 59.4 FG%

No. 25 pick: Damien Wilkins

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $18,996,132
Career stats: 6.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.4 apg, 42.6 FG%, 32.7 3P%

No. 26 pick: Chris Duhon

Chris Duhon, Los Angeles Lakers

Actual position: No. 38
Career earnings: $33,254,077
Career stats: 6.5 ppg, 4.4 apg, 2.3 rpg, 39.3 FG%, 36.3 3P%

No. 27 pick: Hamed Haddadi

Hamed Haddadi, Memphis Grizzlies

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $7,600,000
Career stats: 2.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.6 bpg, 46.3 FG%

No. 28 pick: Pero Antic

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $2,450,000
Career stats: 6.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 39.2 FG%

No. 29 pick: Viktor Khryapa

Viktor Khryapa, Chicago Bulls

Actual position: No. 22
Career earnings: $5,216,358
Career stats: 4.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.0 apg, 44.3 FG%

No. 30 pick: Jackson Vroman

Jackson Vroman

Actual position: No. 31
Career earnings: $1,067,328
Career stats: 3.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.6 apg, 40.8 FG%

, Basketball, Draft, Ranking

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home