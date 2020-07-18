2004 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The 2004 NBA draft wasn’t a completely weak one per se, but it did feature merely two players who would make at least one All-NBA team in their careers, and they were Dwight Howard and Al Jefferson.

Besides Howard, the 2004 class didn’t produce another superstar, though it did have some decent depth. Among the solid players who enjoyed long careers drafted that year: Andre Iguodala, Luol Deng, Jameer Nelson, Emeka Okafor, Trevor Ariza and Devin Harris.

Below, we re-draft the 2004 class in the order we believe they should have gone.