2005 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The 2005 NBA draft produced two absolutely elite point guards who battled for the title of league’s best floor general for years. At least one of them will be in the Hall of Fame one day.

Those players are Chris Paul and Deron Willams, who went No. 4 and No. 3 in that draft respectively.

A few other notes from the draft class: Lou Williams, Monta Ellis and David Lee were absolute steals that year, going No. 45, No. 40 and No. 30 that draft. In our re-draft, they’ll be going much higher.

What’s more, Marvin Williams turned out to be a very solid NBA player, but he was still drafted way too high that night, going No. 2 overall, just ahead of Paul and Deron Williams. Technically, the same could be said about Andrew Bogut, who went first overall that night, though injuries played a part in that. When healthy, Bogut was an elite big man, at least.

Below, a look in hindsight at how the 2005 draft should have gone.