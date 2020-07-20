USA Today Sports

2005 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The 2005 NBA draft produced two absolutely elite point guards who battled for the title of league’s best floor general for years. At least one of them will be in the Hall of Fame one day.

Those players are Chris Paul and Deron Willams, who went No. 4 and No. 3 in that draft respectively.

A few other notes from the draft class: Lou WilliamsMonta Ellis and David Lee were absolute steals that year, going No. 45, No. 40 and No. 30 that draft. In our re-draft, they’ll be going much higher.

What’s more, Marvin Williams turned out to be a very solid NBA player, but he was still drafted way too high that night, going No. 2 overall, just ahead of Paul and Deron Williams. Technically, the same could be said about Andrew Bogut, who went first overall that night, though injuries played a part in that. When healthy, Bogut was an elite big man, at least.

Below, a look in hindsight at how the 2005 draft should have gone.

No. 1 pick: Chris Paul

Actual position: No. 4
Career earnings: $258,818,571
Career stats: 18.5 ppg, 9.5 apg, 2.2 spg, 47.0 FG%, 37.0 3P%

No. 2 pick: Deron Williams

Actual position: No. 3
Career earnings: $157,502,418
Career stats: 16.3 ppg, 8.1 apg, 3.1 rpg, 44.5 FG%, 35.7 3P%

No. 3 pick: Monta Ellis

Actual position: No. 40
Career earnings: $101,763,281
Career stats: 17.8 ppg, 4.6 apg, 3.5 rpg, 45.1 FG%, 31.4 3P%

No. 4 pick: Lou Williams

Actual position: No. 45
Career earnings: $74,208,319
Career stats: 14.5 ppg, 3.5 apg, 2.3 rpg, 42.0 FG%, 35.0 3P%

No. 5 pick: David Lee

Actual position: No. 30
Career earnings: $94,282,468
Career stats: 13.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.2 apg, 53.5 FG%

No. 6 pick: Andrew Bogut

Actual position: No. 1
Career earnings: $118,591,363
Career stats: 9.6 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 1.5 bpg, 53.5 FG%

No. 7 pick: Marvin Williams

Actual position: No. 2
Career earnings: $123,820,972
Career stats: 10.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.3 apg, 44.3 FG%, 36.2 3P%

No. 8 pick: Danny Granger

Actual position: No. 17
Career earnings: $71,140,777
Career stats: 16.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.9 apg, 43.4 FG%, 38.0 3P%

No. 9 pick: Marcin Gortat

Actual position: No. 57
Career earnings: $95,091,880
Career stats: 9.9 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 1.1 bpg, 55.1 FG%

No. 10 pick: Ersan Ilyasova

Actual position: No. 36
Career earnings: $68,538,759
Career stats: 10.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 44.4 FG%, 36.6 3P%

No. 11 pick: Andrew Bynum

Actual position: No. 10
Career earnings: $73,460,260
Career stats: 11.5 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.6 bpg, 55.6 FG%

No. 12 pick: Amir Johnson

Actual position: No. 56
Career earnings: $79,456,857
Career stats: 7.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.0 bpg, 57.0 FG%

No. 13 pick: Raymond Felton

Raymond Felton, Knicks

Actual position: No. 5
Career earnings: $57,246,750
Career stats: 11.2 ppg, 5.2 apg, 1.2 spg, 41.2 FG%, 32.9 3P%

No. 14 pick: Channing Frye

Actual position: No. 8
Career earnings: $69,732,776
Career stats: 8.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 44.0 FG%, 38.8 3P%

No. 15 pick: Jarrett Jack

Actual position: No. 22
Career earnings: $47,896,980
Career stats: 10.8 ppg, 4.6 apg, 2.9 rpg, 44.0 FG%, 24.3 3P%

No. 16 pick: CJ Miles

Actual position: No. 34
Career earnings: $59,266,256
Career stats: 9.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.1 apg, 41.1 FG%, 35.8 3P%

No. 17 pick: Nate Robinson

Actual position: No. 21
Career earnings: $24,555,319
Career stats: 11.0 ppg, 3.0 apg, 2.3 rpg, 42.3 FG%, 36.0 3P%

No. 18 pick: Brandon Bass

Actual position: No. 33
Career earnings: $39,661,509
Career stats: 8.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 0.8 apg, 49.9 FG%

No. 19 pick: Ian Mahinmi

Actual position: No. 28
Career earnings: $84,155,699
Career stats: 5.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 0.7 bpg, 53.3 FG%

No. 20 pick: Gerald Green

Actual position: No. 18
Career earnings: $24,145,208
Career stats: 9.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 41.7 FG%, 36.1 3P%

No. 21 pick: Charlie Villanueva

Actual position: No. 7
Career earnings: $51,577,806
Career stats: 10.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 0.8 apg, 43.5 FG%, 34.1 3P%

No. 22 pick: Andray Blatche

Andray Blatche, Brooklyn Nets

Actual position: No. 49
Career earnings: $38,758,139
Career stats: 10.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 46.7 FG%

No. 23 pick: Martell Webster

Actual position: No. 6
Career earnings: $47,456,743
Career stats: 8.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.0 apg, 41.8 FG%, 38.2 3P%

No. 24 pick: Francisco Garcia

Francisco Garcia, Houston Rockets

Actual position: No. 23
Career earnings: $31,044,040
Career stats: 7.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 42.7 FG%, 35.7 3P%

No. 25 pick: Will Bynum

Will Bynum, Detroit Pistons

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $17,243,265
Career stats: 8.1 ppg, 3.3 apg, 1.6 rpg, 44.2 FG%, 27.2 3P%

No. 26 pick: Ronny Turiaf

Tonny Turiaf, Golden State Warriors

Actual position: No. 37
Career earnings: $22,781,156
Career stats: 4.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 53.3 FG%

No. 27 pick: Chuck Hayes

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $30,754,508
Career stats: 3.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.2 apg, 49.8 FG%

No. 28 pick: Hakim Warrick

Hakim Warrick, Phoenix Suns

Actual position: No. 19
Career earnings: $21,227,942
Career stats: 9.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.8 apg, 49.0 FG%

No. 29 pick: Jason Maxiell

Actual position: No. 26
Career earnings: $28,614,821
Career stats: 5.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 0.8 bpg, 49.5 FG%

No. 30 pick: Alan Anderson

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $8,925,429
Career stats: 7.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.1 apg, 40.5 FG%, 34.4 3P%

