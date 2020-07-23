2006 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The 2006 NBA draft has gone down as one of the weakest of the century, particularly depth-wise.

That year’s lottery is brutal in hindsight, headlined by Andrea Bargnani going first overall, and Adam Morrison and Shelden Williams going in the Top 5.

In total, there’s five All-Stars (three of them selected outside the lottery) in that draft: LaMarcus Aldridge (No. 2 overall pick), Brandon Roy (No. 6), Rajon Rondo (No. 21), Kyle Lowry (No. 24) and Paul Millsap (No. 47, the steal of draft night). Had Roy’s knees not given out on him, he could have gone down as the best player from that group, as he as on his way to having a special career before getting hurt.

Below, we re-draft the forgettable 2006 class.