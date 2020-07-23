USA Today Sports

2006 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

July 23, 2020- by

The 2006 NBA draft has gone down as one of the weakest of the century, particularly depth-wise.

That year’s lottery is brutal in hindsight, headlined by Andrea Bargnani going first overall, and Adam Morrison and Shelden Williams going in the Top 5.

In total, there’s five All-Stars (three of them selected outside the lottery) in that draft: LaMarcus Aldridge (No. 2 overall pick), Brandon Roy (No. 6), Rajon Rondo (No. 21), Kyle Lowry (No. 24) and Paul Millsap (No. 47, the steal of draft night). Had Roy’s knees not given out on him, he could have gone down as the best player from that group, as he as on his way to having a special career before getting hurt.

Below, we re-draft the forgettable 2006 class.

No. 1 pick: LaMarcus Aldridge

Actual position: No. 2
Career earnings: $194,820,937
Career stats: 19.5 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 1.1 bpg, 49.1 FG%, 81.1 FT%

No. 2 pick: Kyle Lowry

Actual position: No. 24
Career earnings: $159,657,917
Career stats: 14.7 ppg, 6.2 apg, 4.3 rpg, 42.3 FG%, 36.6 3P%

No. 3 pick: Paul Millsap

Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets

Actual position: No. 47
Career earnings: $180,800,096
Career stats: 14.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 49.1 FG%, 34.3 3P%

No. 4 pick: Rajon Rondo

Actual position: No. 21
Career earnings: $102,193,091
Career stats: 10.2 ppg, 8.3 apg, 4.7 apg, 45.8 FG%, 31.6 3P%

No. 5 pick: Rudy Gay

Actual position: No. 8
Career earnings: $151,546,165
Career stats: 17.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 45.6 FG%, 34.5 3P%

No. 6 pick: JJ Redick

Actual position: No. 11
Career earnings: $105,331,308
Career stats: 13.0 ppg, 2.0 apg, 44.8 FG%, 41.6 3P%

No. 7 pick: Brandon Roy

Actual position: No. 6
Career earnings: $95,751,295
Career stats: 18.8 ppg, 4.7 apg, 4.3 rpg, 45.9 FG%. 34.8 3P%

No. 8 pick: Jose Juan Barea

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $43,941,205
Career stats: 8.9 ppg, 3.9 apg, 42.4 FG%, 35.2 3P%

No. 9 pick: Thabo Sefolosha

Actual position: No. 13
Career earnings: $47,289,981
Career stats: 5.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 44.9 FG%, 34.9 3P%

No. 10 pick: PJ Tucker

Actual position: No. 35
Career earnings: $42,457,817
Career stats: 7.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.2 spg, 42.3 FG%, 36.2 3P%

No. 11 pick: Andrea Bargnani

Actual position: No. 1
Career earnings: $73,156,908
Career stats: 14.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 43.9 FG, 35.4 3P%

No. 12 pick: Randy Foye

Actual position: No. 7
Career earnings: $34,106,401
Career stats: 10.3 ppg, 2.8 apg, 2.2 rpg, 40.1 FG%, 36.6 3P%

No. 13 pick: CJ Watson

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $24,089,839
Career stats: 7.2 ppg, 2.5 apg, 1.9 apg, 41.9 FG%, 37.3 3P%

No. 14 pick: Ronnie Brewer

Ronnie Brewer, New York Knicks

Actual position: No. 14
Career earnings: $19,688,040
Career stats: 7.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.6 apg, 49.0 FG%, 25.4 3P%

No. 15 pick: Jordan Farmar

Actual position: No. 26
Career earnings: $19,807,293
Career stats: 7.7 ppg, 2.9 apg, 1.9 rpg, 42.3 FG%, 37.4 3P%

No. 16 pick: Steve Novak

Actual position: No. 31
Career earnings: $21,227,530
Career stats: 4.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 43.7 FG%, 43.0 3P%

No. 17 pick: Tyrus Thomas

Tyrus Thomas, Charlotte Bobcats

Actual position: No. 4
Career earnings: $55,331,772
Career stats: 7.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.3 bpg, 43.8 FG%, 23.5 3P%

No. 18 pick: Shawne Williams

Shawne Williams, Miami Heat

Actual position: No. 17
Career earnings: $15,551,812
Career stats: 5.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 40.3 FG%, 33.9 3P%

No. 19 pick: Daniel Gibson

Daniel Gibson, Cleveland Cavaliers

Actual position: No. 42
Career earnings: $22,100,174
Career stats: 7.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 40.2 FG%, 40.7 3P%

No. 20 pick: Shannon Brown

Shannon Brown, Los Angeles Lakers

Actual position: No. 25
Career earnings: $14,710,354
Career stats: 7.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.1 apg, 42.0 FG%, 33.2 3P%

No. 21 pick: Sergio Rodriguez

Actual position: No. 27
Career earnings: $11,469,835
Career stats: 4.9 ppg, 3.4 apg, 1.5 rpg, 40.9 FG%, 33.7 3P%

No. 22 pick: Louis Amundson

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $10,823,684
Career stats: 3.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 47.4 FG%

No. 23 pick: Ryan Hollins

Actual position: No. 50
Career earnings: $13,254,914
Career stats: 3.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 58.4 FG%

No. 24 pick: Leon Powe

Leon Powe, Memphis Grizzlies

Actual position: No. 49
Career earnings: $3,688,078
Career stats: 6.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 51.5 FG%

No. 25 pick: Shelden Williams

Shelden Williams, New Jersey Nets

Actual position: No. 5
Career earnings: $12,256,869
Career stats: 4.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 46.2 FG%

No. 26 pick: Chris Copeland

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $7,753,604
Career stats: 5.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 42.7 FG%, 36.5 3P%

No. 27 pick: Adam Morrison

Adam Morrison, Los Angeles Lakers

Actual position: No. 3
Career earnings: $16,920,989
Career stats: 7.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.4 apg, 37.3 FG%, 33.1 3P%

No. 28 pick: Renaldo Balkman

Renaldo Balkman, New York Knicks

Actual position: No. 20
Career earnings: $10,979,217
Career stats: 4.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 51.0 FG%

No. 29 pick: Craig Smith

Craig Smith, Portland Trail Blazers

Actual position: No. 36
Career earnings: $9,392,854
Career stats: 7.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 0.8 apg, 55.3 FG%

No. 30 pick: Hilton Armstrong

Hilton Armstrong

Actual position: No. 12
Career earnings: $9,790,616
Career stats: 3.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 50.1 FG%

