2006 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The 2006 NBA draft has gone down as one of the weakest of the century, particularly depth-wise.
That year’s lottery is brutal in hindsight, headlined by Andrea Bargnani going first overall, and Adam Morrison and Shelden Williams going in the Top 5.
In total, there’s five All-Stars (three of them selected outside the lottery) in that draft: LaMarcus Aldridge (No. 2 overall pick), Brandon Roy (No. 6), Rajon Rondo (No. 21), Kyle Lowry (No. 24) and Paul Millsap (No. 47, the steal of draft night). Had Roy’s knees not given out on him, he could have gone down as the best player from that group, as he as on his way to having a special career before getting hurt.
Below, we re-draft the forgettable 2006 class.
No. 1 pick: LaMarcus Aldridge
Actual position: No. 2
Career earnings: $194,820,937
Career stats: 19.5 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 1.1 bpg, 49.1 FG%, 81.1 FT%
No. 2 pick: Kyle Lowry
Actual position: No. 24
Career earnings: $159,657,917
Career stats: 14.7 ppg, 6.2 apg, 4.3 rpg, 42.3 FG%, 36.6 3P%
No. 3 pick: Paul Millsap
Actual position: No. 47
Career earnings: $180,800,096
Career stats: 14.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 49.1 FG%, 34.3 3P%
No. 4 pick: Rajon Rondo
Actual position: No. 21
Career earnings: $102,193,091
Career stats: 10.2 ppg, 8.3 apg, 4.7 apg, 45.8 FG%, 31.6 3P%
No. 5 pick: Rudy Gay
Actual position: No. 8
Career earnings: $151,546,165
Career stats: 17.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 45.6 FG%, 34.5 3P%
No. 6 pick: JJ Redick
Actual position: No. 11
Career earnings: $105,331,308
Career stats: 13.0 ppg, 2.0 apg, 44.8 FG%, 41.6 3P%
No. 7 pick: Brandon Roy
Actual position: No. 6
Career earnings: $95,751,295
Career stats: 18.8 ppg, 4.7 apg, 4.3 rpg, 45.9 FG%. 34.8 3P%
No. 8 pick: Jose Juan Barea
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $43,941,205
Career stats: 8.9 ppg, 3.9 apg, 42.4 FG%, 35.2 3P%
No. 9 pick: Thabo Sefolosha
Actual position: No. 13
Career earnings: $47,289,981
Career stats: 5.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 44.9 FG%, 34.9 3P%
No. 10 pick: PJ Tucker
Actual position: No. 35
Career earnings: $42,457,817
Career stats: 7.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.2 spg, 42.3 FG%, 36.2 3P%
No. 11 pick: Andrea Bargnani
Actual position: No. 1
Career earnings: $73,156,908
Career stats: 14.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 43.9 FG, 35.4 3P%
No. 12 pick: Randy Foye
Actual position: No. 7
Career earnings: $34,106,401
Career stats: 10.3 ppg, 2.8 apg, 2.2 rpg, 40.1 FG%, 36.6 3P%
No. 13 pick: CJ Watson
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $24,089,839
Career stats: 7.2 ppg, 2.5 apg, 1.9 apg, 41.9 FG%, 37.3 3P%
No. 14 pick: Ronnie Brewer
Actual position: No. 14
Career earnings: $19,688,040
Career stats: 7.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.6 apg, 49.0 FG%, 25.4 3P%
No. 15 pick: Jordan Farmar
Actual position: No. 26
Career earnings: $19,807,293
Career stats: 7.7 ppg, 2.9 apg, 1.9 rpg, 42.3 FG%, 37.4 3P%
No. 16 pick: Steve Novak
Actual position: No. 31
Career earnings: $21,227,530
Career stats: 4.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 43.7 FG%, 43.0 3P%
No. 17 pick: Tyrus Thomas
Actual position: No. 4
Career earnings: $55,331,772
Career stats: 7.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.3 bpg, 43.8 FG%, 23.5 3P%
No. 18 pick: Shawne Williams
Actual position: No. 17
Career earnings: $15,551,812
Career stats: 5.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 40.3 FG%, 33.9 3P%
No. 19 pick: Daniel Gibson
Actual position: No. 42
Career earnings: $22,100,174
Career stats: 7.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 40.2 FG%, 40.7 3P%
No. 20 pick: Shannon Brown
Actual position: No. 25
Career earnings: $14,710,354
Career stats: 7.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.1 apg, 42.0 FG%, 33.2 3P%
No. 21 pick: Sergio Rodriguez
Actual position: No. 27
Career earnings: $11,469,835
Career stats: 4.9 ppg, 3.4 apg, 1.5 rpg, 40.9 FG%, 33.7 3P%
No. 22 pick: Louis Amundson
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $10,823,684
Career stats: 3.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 47.4 FG%
No. 23 pick: Ryan Hollins
Actual position: No. 50
Career earnings: $13,254,914
Career stats: 3.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 58.4 FG%
No. 24 pick: Leon Powe
Actual position: No. 49
Career earnings: $3,688,078
Career stats: 6.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 51.5 FG%
No. 25 pick: Shelden Williams
Actual position: No. 5
Career earnings: $12,256,869
Career stats: 4.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 46.2 FG%
No. 26 pick: Chris Copeland
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $7,753,604
Career stats: 5.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 42.7 FG%, 36.5 3P%
No. 27 pick: Adam Morrison
Actual position: No. 3
Career earnings: $16,920,989
Career stats: 7.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.4 apg, 37.3 FG%, 33.1 3P%
No. 28 pick: Renaldo Balkman
Actual position: No. 20
Career earnings: $10,979,217
Career stats: 4.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 51.0 FG%
No. 29 pick: Craig Smith
Actual position: No. 36
Career earnings: $9,392,854
Career stats: 7.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 0.8 apg, 55.3 FG%
No. 30 pick: Hilton Armstrong
Actual position: No. 12
Career earnings: $9,790,616
Career stats: 3.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 50.1 FG%
