2007 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The 2007 NBA draft will be remembered mostly for what happened with the top two picks when the Portland Trail Blazers passed on Kevin Durant in favor of Greg Oden. KD will go down as one of the best scorers basketball has ever seen and a multi-time champion while Oden’s career lasted just three seasons due to injuries.

That year’s class also featured one of the biggest steals in second-round history, Marc Gasol, who went No. 48 overall and would go on to become an eventual champion, Defensive Player of the Year and 1st Team All-NBA member.

Besides Durant and Gasol, the 2007 draft was pretty weak in star talent, as Joakim Noah and Al Horford were the only other selections who’d go on to post special careers.

Below, we re-draft the 2007 class.