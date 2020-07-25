2007 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The 2007 NBA draft will be remembered mostly for what happened with the top two picks when the Portland Trail Blazers passed on Kevin Durant in favor of Greg Oden. KD will go down as one of the best scorers basketball has ever seen and a multi-time champion while Oden’s career lasted just three seasons due to injuries.
That year’s class also featured one of the biggest steals in second-round history, Marc Gasol, who went No. 48 overall and would go on to become an eventual champion, Defensive Player of the Year and 1st Team All-NBA member.
Besides Durant and Gasol, the 2007 draft was pretty weak in star talent, as Joakim Noah and Al Horford were the only other selections who’d go on to post special careers.
Below, we re-draft the 2007 class.
No. 1 pick: Kevin Durant
Actual position: No. 2
Career earnings: $232,042,892
Career stats: 27.0 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 4.1 apg, 49.3 FG%, 38.1 3P%
No. 2 pick: Marc Gasol
Actual position: No. 48
Career earnings: $180,528,847
Career stats: 14.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 48.2 FG%, 35.6 3P%
No. 3 pick: Mike Conley
Actual position: No. 4
Career earnings: $174,039,464
Career stats: 14.8 ppg, 5.7 apg, 3.0 rpg, 43.9 FG%, 37.5 3P%
No. 4 pick: Al Horford
Actual position: No. 3
Career earnings: $188,728,232
Career stats: 14.0 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3.3 apg, 52.0 FG%, 36.1 3P%
No. 5 pick: Joakim Noah
Actual position: No. 9
Career earnings: $132,604,294
Career stats: 8.8 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.3 bpg, 49.1 FG%
No. 6 pick: Thaddeus Young
Actual position: No. 12
Career earnings: $104,983,742
Career stats: 13.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.5 spg, 49.8 FG%, 33.3 3P%
No. 7 pick: Wilson Chandler
Actual position: No. 23
Career earnings: $73,745,287
Career stats: 12.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 44.3 FG%, 34.1 3P%
No. 8 pick: Jared Dudley
Actual position: No. 22
Career earnings: $59,632,781
Career stats: 7.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.6 apg, 46.4 FG%, 39.4 3P%
No. 9 pick: Arron Afflalo
Actual position: No. 27
Career earnings: $61,084,429
Career stats: 10.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 45.0 FG%, 38.6 3P%
No. 10 pick: Jeff Green
Actual position: No. 5
Career earnings: $72,434,810
Career stats: 13.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 44.1 FG%, 33.4 3P%
No. 11 pick: Marco Belinelli
Actual position: No. 18
Career earnings: $49,155,000
Career stats: 9.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.7 apg, 42.4 FG%, 37.6 3P%
No. 12 pick: Corey Brewer
Actual position: No. 7
Career earnings: $54,175,934
Career stats: 8.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 42.5 FG%, 28.4 3P%
No. 13 pick: Brandan Wright
Actual position: No. 8
Career earnings: $39,928,084
Career stats: 7.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.0 bpg, 60.7 FG%
No. 14 pick: Tiago Splitter
Actual position: No. 28
Career earnings: $47,016,000
Career stats: 7.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.2 apg, 55.5 FG%
No. 15 pick: Nick Young
Actual position: No. 16
Career earnings: $39,375,829
Career stats: 11.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 41.8 FG%, 37.6 3P%
No. 16 pick: Carl Landry
Actual position: No. 31
Career earnings: $48,927,163
Career stats: 10.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 0.7 apg, 53.5 FG%
No. 17 pick: Ramon Sessions
Actual position: No. 56
Career earnings: $36,276,568
Career stats: 10.3 ppg, 4.1 apg, 2.7 rpg, 43.4 FG%, 31.6 3P%
No. 18 pick: Rodney Stuckey
Actual position: No. 15
Career earnings: $48,557,071
Career stats: 12.6 ppg, 3.6 apg, 2.9 rpg, 42.3 FG%, 30.0 3P%
No. 19 pick: Aaron Brooks
Actual position: No. 26
Career earnings: $19,913,114
Career stats: 9.7 ppg, 3.0 apg, 1.7 rpg, 41.3 FG%, 37.0 3P%
No. 20 pick: Anthony Tolliver
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $33,685,192
Career stats: 6.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.9 apg, 41.5 FG%, 37.3 3P%
No. 21 pick: Josh McRoberts
Actual position: No. 37
Career earnings: $34,288,647
Career stats: 5.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 46.3 FG%, 34.0 3P%
No. 22 pick: Spencer Hawes
Actual position: No. 10
Career earnings: $49,219,853
Career stats: 8.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.9 apg, 45.7 FG%, 35.0 3P%
No. 23 pick: Jason Smith
Actual position: No. 20
Career earnings: $36,919,993
Career stats: 6.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.7 apg, 46.8 FG%, 33.3 3P%
No. 24 pick: Mirza Teletovic
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $46,687,150
Career stats: 8.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3P%
No. 25 pick: Glen Davis
Actual position: No. 35
Career earnings: $34,716,665
Career stats: 8.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 0.9 apg, 44.7 FG%
No. 26 pick: Rudy Fernandez
Actual position: No. 24
Career earnings: $5,676,523
Career stats: 9.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.2 apg, 39.9 FG%, 36.0 3P%
No. 27 pick: Yi Jianlian
Actual position: No. 6
Career earnings: $14,085,936
Career stats: 7.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 0.7 bpg, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3P%
No. 28 pick: Gary Neal
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $10,970,388
Career stats: 9.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.6 apg, 42.2 FG%, 38.2 3P%
No. 29 pick: Joel Anthony
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $23,377,987
Career stats: 2.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.1 bpg, 51.3 FG%
No. 30 pick: Greg Oden
Actual position: No. 1
Career earnings: $24,322,868
Career stats: 8.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.2 bpg, 57.4 FG%
