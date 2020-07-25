2007 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

USA Today Sports

July 25, 2020

The 2007 NBA draft will be remembered mostly for what happened with the top two picks when the Portland Trail Blazers passed on Kevin Durant in favor of Greg Oden. KD will go down as one of the best scorers basketball has ever seen and a multi-time champion while Oden’s career lasted just three seasons due to injuries.

That year’s class also featured one of the biggest steals in second-round history, Marc Gasol, who went No. 48 overall and would go on to become an eventual champion, Defensive Player of the Year and 1st Team All-NBA member.

Besides Durant and Gasol, the 2007 draft was pretty weak in star talent, as Joakim Noah and Al Horford were the only other selections who’d go on to post special careers.

Below, we re-draft the 2007 class.

No. 1 pick: Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Actual position: No. 2
Career earnings: $232,042,892
Career stats: 27.0 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 4.1 apg, 49.3 FG%, 38.1 3P%

No. 2 pick: Marc Gasol

Actual position: No. 48
Career earnings: $180,528,847
Career stats: 14.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 48.2 FG%, 35.6 3P%

No. 3 pick: Mike Conley

Actual position: No. 4
Career earnings: $174,039,464
Career stats: 14.8 ppg, 5.7 apg, 3.0 rpg, 43.9 FG%, 37.5 3P%

No. 4 pick: Al Horford

Actual position: No. 3
Career earnings: $188,728,232
Career stats: 14.0 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3.3 apg, 52.0 FG%, 36.1 3P%

No. 5 pick: Joakim Noah

Actual position: No. 9
Career earnings: $132,604,294
Career stats: 8.8 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.3 bpg, 49.1 FG%

No. 6 pick: Thaddeus Young

Actual position: No. 12
Career earnings: $104,983,742
Career stats: 13.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.5 spg, 49.8 FG%, 33.3 3P%

No. 7 pick: Wilson Chandler

Wilson Chandler, Brooklyn

Actual position: No. 23
Career earnings: $73,745,287
Career stats: 12.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 44.3 FG%, 34.1 3P%

No. 8 pick: Jared Dudley

Jared Dudley, Los Angeles Lakers

Actual position: No. 22
Career earnings: $59,632,781
Career stats: 7.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.6 apg, 46.4 FG%, 39.4 3P%

No. 9 pick: Arron Afflalo

Arron Afflalo, New York Knicks

Actual position: No. 27
Career earnings: $61,084,429
Career stats: 10.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 45.0 FG%, 38.6 3P%

No. 10 pick: Jeff Green

Actual position: No. 5
Career earnings: $72,434,810
Career stats: 13.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 44.1 FG%, 33.4 3P%

No. 11 pick: Marco Belinelli

Marco Belinelli, San Antonio Spurs

Actual position: No. 18
Career earnings: $49,155,000
Career stats: 9.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.7 apg, 42.4 FG%, 37.6 3P%

No. 12 pick: Corey Brewer

Corey Brewer smiles after a play

Actual position: No. 7
Career earnings: $54,175,934
Career stats: 8.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 42.5 FG%, 28.4 3P%

No. 13 pick: Brandan Wright

Actual position: No. 8
Career earnings: $39,928,084
Career stats: 7.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.0 bpg, 60.7 FG%

No. 14 pick: Tiago Splitter

Actual position: No. 28
Career earnings: $47,016,000
Career stats: 7.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.2 apg, 55.5 FG%

No. 15 pick: Nick Young

Actual position: No. 16
Career earnings: $39,375,829
Career stats: 11.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 41.8 FG%, 37.6 3P%

No. 16 pick: Carl Landry

Actual position: No. 31
Career earnings: $48,927,163
Career stats: 10.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 0.7 apg, 53.5 FG%

No. 17 pick: Ramon Sessions

Actual position: No. 56
Career earnings: $36,276,568
Career stats: 10.3 ppg, 4.1 apg, 2.7 rpg, 43.4 FG%, 31.6 3P%

No. 18 pick: Rodney Stuckey

Actual position: No. 15
Career earnings: $48,557,071
Career stats: 12.6 ppg, 3.6 apg, 2.9 rpg, 42.3 FG%, 30.0 3P%

No. 19 pick: Aaron Brooks

Actual position: No. 26
Career earnings: $19,913,114
Career stats: 9.7 ppg, 3.0 apg, 1.7 rpg, 41.3 FG%, 37.0 3P%

No. 20 pick: Anthony Tolliver

Anthony Tolliver, Memphis Grizzlies

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $33,685,192
Career stats: 6.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.9 apg, 41.5 FG%, 37.3 3P%

No. 21 pick: Josh McRoberts

Actual position: No. 37
Career earnings: $34,288,647
Career stats: 5.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 46.3 FG%, 34.0 3P%

No. 22 pick: Spencer Hawes

Actual position: No. 10
Career earnings: $49,219,853
Career stats: 8.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.9 apg, 45.7 FG%, 35.0 3P%

No. 23 pick: Jason Smith

Actual position: No. 20
Career earnings: $36,919,993
Career stats: 6.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.7 apg, 46.8 FG%, 33.3 3P%

No. 24 pick: Mirza Teletovic

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $46,687,150
Career stats: 8.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3P%

No. 25 pick: Glen Davis

Actual position: No. 35
Career earnings: $34,716,665
Career stats: 8.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 0.9 apg, 44.7 FG%

No. 26 pick: Rudy Fernandez

Real Madrid Rudy Fernandez

Actual position: No. 24
Career earnings: $5,676,523
Career stats: 9.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.2 apg, 39.9 FG%, 36.0 3P%

No. 27 pick: Yi Jianlian

Actual position: No. 6
Career earnings: $14,085,936
Career stats: 7.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 0.7 bpg, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3P%

No. 28 pick: Gary Neal

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $10,970,388
Career stats: 9.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.6 apg, 42.2 FG%, 38.2 3P%

No. 29 pick: Joel Anthony

Joel Anthony, Spurs

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $23,377,987
Career stats: 2.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.1 bpg, 51.3 FG%

No. 30 pick: Greg Oden

Actual position: No. 1
Career earnings: $24,322,868
Career stats: 8.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.2 bpg, 57.4 FG%

