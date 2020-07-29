2008 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

When discussing who should be the No. 1 pick of the 2008 NBA Draft, there was a Derrick Rose camp and a (way smaller) Michael Beasley camp. That became especially true after the NCAA Tournament, where Rose shone spectacularly, taking his Memphis squad to the title game while Beasley’s Kansas State team lost in the Round of 32.
As it turns out, though, both sides of that debate were wrong… although not to the same extent.
Rose went on to become an NBA MVP and three-time All-Star before injuries derailed his prime. Beasley, meanwhile, turned out to be a pretty big bust, averaging more than 14.8 points in a season just once and failing to win anything of note besides a spot in the 2009 All-Rookie 1st Team.
That draft actually turned out to be rather loaded, with Russell Westbrook leading the way, and top-notch bigs Kevin Love, De’Andre Jordan and Brook Lopez turning out to be studs.
Below, we re-draft the 2008 class the way it should have gone.
No. 1 pick: Russell Westbrook
Actual position: No. 4
Career earnings: $206,186,373
Career stats: 23.2 ppg, 8.3 apg, 7.1 rpg, 1.8 spg, 43.7 FG%, 30.4 3P%
No. 2 pick: Kevin Love
Actual position: No. 5
Career earnings: $175,453,300
Career stats: 18.2 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 44.2 FG%, 37.0 3P%
No. 3 pick: DeAndre Jordan
Actual position: No. 35
Career earnings: $141,455,686
Career stats: 9.5 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 1.6 bpg, 66.9 FG%
No. 4 pick: Derrick Rose
Actual position: No. 1
Career earnings: $128,888,350
Career stats: 18.8 ppg, 5.6 apg, 2.6 rpg, 45.6 FG%, 30.4 3P%
No. 5 pick: Serge Ibaka
Actual position: No. 24
Career earnings: $119,865,661
Career stats: 12.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.1 bpg, 51.4 FG%, 36.1 3P%
No. 6 pick: Goran Dragic
Actual position: No. 45
Career earnings: $115,118,250
Career stats: 13.9 ppg, 4.8 apg, 3.1 rpg, 46.4 FG%, 36.4 3P%
No. 7 pick: Brook Lopez
Actual position: No. 10
Career earnings: $132,867,792
Career stats: 16.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.8 bpg, 49.4 FG%, 33.8 3P%
No. 8 pick: Danilo Gallinari
Actual position: No. 6
Career earnings: $137,710,814
Career stats: 16.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.0 apg, 42.7 FG%, 38.1 3P%
No. 9 pick: George Hill
Actual position: No. 26
Career earnings: $94,465,307
Career stats: 11.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 45.7 FG%, 38.5 3P%
No. 10 pick: Nicolas Batum
Actual position: No. 25
Career earnings: $144,502,591
Career stats: 11.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.8 apg, 43.4 FG%, 35.7 3P%
No. 11 pick: Eric Gordon
Actual position: No. 11
Career earnings: $123,543,297
Career stats: 16.6 ppg, 2.9 apg, 2.5 rpg, 42.5 FG%, 37.0 3P%
No. 12 pick: Ryan Anderson
Actual position: No. 21
Career earnings: $104,645,909
Career stats: 12.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 42.2 FG%, 38.0 3P%
No. 13 pick: Roy Hibbert
Actual position: No. 17
Career earnings: $70,680,193
Career stats: 10.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 46.5 FG%
No. 14 pick: Robin Lopez
Actual position: No. 15
Career earnings: $82,240,945
Career stats: 8.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.8 apg, 52.9 FG%, 29.9 3P%
No. 15 pick: Courtney Lee
Actual position: No. 22
Career earnings: $75,428,153
Career stats: 9.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 45.1 FG%, 38.8 3P%
No. 16 pick: Michael Beasley
Actual position: No. 2
Career earnings: $40,612,888
Career stats: 12.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 46.5 FG%, 34.9 3P%
No. 17 pick: DJ Augustin
Actual position: No. 9
Career earnings: $49,463,589
Career stats: 9.9 ppg, 4.0 apg, 1.9 rpg, 41.2 FG%, 37.9 3P%
No. 18 pick: JaVale McGee
Actual position: No. 18
Career earnings: $62,137,737
Career stats: 7.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.5 bpg, 57.5 FG%
No. 19 pick: Mario Chalmers
Actual position: No. 34
Career earnings: $24,734,296
Career stats: 8.9 ppg, 3.7 apg, 2.5 rpg, 41.7 FG%, 35.1 3P%
No. 20 pick: Luc Mbah a Moute
Actual position: No. 37
Career earnings: $31,314,183
Career stats: 6.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 0.9 apg, 45.4 FG%, 33.5 3P%
No. 21 pick: OJ Mayo
Actual position: No. 3
Career earnings: $46,149,437
Career stats: 13.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.9 apg, 42.9 FG%, 37.3 3P%
No. 22 pick: Marreese Speights
Actual position: No. 16
Career earnings: $26,389,661
Career stats: 7.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 0.7 apg, 45.9 FG%
No. 23 pick: Jerryd Bayless
Actual position: No. 11
Career earnings: $48,706,520
Career stats: 8.4 ppg, 2.9 apg, 2.1 rpg, 41.1 FG%, 36.1 3P%
No. 24 pick: Omer Asik
Actual position: No. 36
Career earnings: $72,702,436
Career stats: 5.3 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 0.6 apg, 52.8 FG%
No. 25 pick: Kosta Koufos
Actual position: No. 23
Career earnings: $47,778,792
Career stats: 5.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 0.7 bpg, 53.4 FG%
No. 26 pick: Anthony Morrow
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $24,237,958
Career stats: 9.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 44.7 FG%, 41.7 3P%
No. 27 pick: Timofey Mozgov
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $76,558,946
Career stats: 6.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 0.8 bpg, 53.5 FG%
No. 28 pick: Darrell Arthur
Actual position: No. 27
Career earnings: $40,687,487
Career stats: 6.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.8 apg, 44.4 FG%
No. 29 pick: Anthony Randolph
Actual position: No. 14
Career earnings: $13,673,791
Career stats: 7.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 0.9 bpg, 45.3 FG%
No. 30 pick: Jason Thompson
Actual position: No. 12
Career earnings: $35,473,022
Career stats: 8.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.1 apg, 49.6 FG%
