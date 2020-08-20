2009 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The 2009 NBA Draft possessed some serious firepower, though, in hindsight, it wasn’t selected in the proper order.

The actual No. 1 pick that year, Blake Griffin, has enjoyed a very successful career, including five All-NBA selections, but injuries have prevented him from reaching an even higher level. What’s more, that year’s No. 2 and No. 4 picks, Hasheem Thabeet and Tyreke Evans, aren’t even in the NBA anymore, though for very different reasons.

Thabeet being taken over James Harden, a future league MVP, and Evans being taken over Stephen Curry, a league-changing talent and two-time MVP, are borderline indefensible decisions a decade later.

Below, we re-draft the 2009 class the way it should have gone.