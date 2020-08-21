USA Today Sports

2010 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

Paul George vs. Derrick Favors

2010 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

Draft

2010 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

August 21, 2020- by

By |

The 2010 NBA Draft had some serious potential, but injuries and certain players flat-out failing to live up to expectations turned that class into one of the weaker ones in the last decade.

Currently, just one player drafted in 2010 can be considered a legitimate star, and that’s Paul George, who was drafted 10th overall by the Indiana Pacers.

John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins, taken first and fifth that draft respectively, are near that level when healthy, but both have been injured for quite some time – and there are legitimate questions about whether or not they’ll ever find that elite form again.

Besides those three, Gordon HaywardEric Bledsoe and Derrick Favors have also turned into very productive pros, as has Hassan Whiteside, who fell to the second round that draft.

Below, we re-draft the 2010 class the way it should have gone.

No. 1 pick: Paul George

Actual position: No. 10
Career earnings: $144,166,979
Career stats: 20.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.7 spg, 43.3 FG%, 38.1 3P%

No. 2 pick: DeMarcus Cousins

Actual position: No. 5
Career earnings: $86,887,515
Career stats: 21.2 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.2 bpg, 46.1 FG%, 33.2 3P%

No. 3 pick: John Wall

Actual position: No. 1
Career earnings: $143,669,346
Career stats: 19.0 ppg, 9.2 apg, 4.3 rpg, 1.7 spg, 43.3 FG%, 32.4 3P%

No. 4 pick: Gordon Hayward

Actual position: No. 9
Career earnings: $150,922,778
Career stats: 15.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.0 spg, 45.1 FG%, 36.6 3P%

No. 5 pick: Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe runs the Bucks offense

Actual position: No. 18
Career earnings: $93,040,553
Career stats: 14.2 ppg, 4.8 apg, 4.0 rpg, 1.4 spg, 45.7 FG%, 33.6 3P%

No. 6 pick: Derrick Favors

Actual position: No. 3
Career earnings: $101,888,066
Career stats: 11.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.3 bpg, 53.0 FG%

No. 7 pick: Hassan Whiteside

Actual position: No. 33
Career earnings: $100,668,707
Career stats: 13.7 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 2.4 bpg, 58.2 FG%, 32.0 3P%

No. 8 pick: Evan Turner

Actual position: No. 2
Career earnings: $98,227,016
Career stats: 9.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.5 apg, 0.8 spg, 43.4 FG%, 29.4 3P%

No. 9 pick: Avery Bradley

Actual position: No. 19
Career earnings: $57,851,872
Career stats: 11.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.0 spg, 43.6 FG%, 36.4 3P%

No. 10 pick: Greg Monroe

Actual position: No. 7
Career earnings: $75,937,706
Career stats: 13.2 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.1 spg, 51.4 FG%

No. 11 pick: Jeremy Lin

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $64,498,737
Career stats: 11.6 ppg, 4.3 apg, 2.8 rpg, 1.1 spg, 43.3 FG%, 34.2 3P%

No. 12 pick: Lance Stephenson

Actual position: No. 40
Career earnings: $35,457,264
Career stats: 8.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.9 apg, 0.7 spg, 44.4 FG%, 31.5 3P%

No. 13 pick: Al-Farouq Aminu

Actual position: No. 8
Career earnings: $52,205,764
Career stats: 7.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.0 spg, 42.1 FG%, 33.5 3P%

No. 14 pick: Ed Davis

Ed Davis Dwight Howard NBA Jazz Lakers

Actual position: No. 13
Career earnings: $39,540,184
Career stats: 6.3 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.8 bpg, 56.8 FG%

No. 15 pick: Ish Smith

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $30,022,075
Career stats: 7.8 ppg, 3.9 apg, 2.5 rpg, 0.7 spg, 43.0 FG%, 31.9 3P%

No. 16 pick: Patrick Patterson

Actual position: No. 14
Career earnings: $40,847,562
Career stats: 6.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.5 spg, 44.8 FG%, 36.9 3P%

No. 17 pick: Trevor Booker

Actual position: No. 23
Career earnings: $34,831,717
Career stats: 6.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.7 spg, 51.5 FG%, 30.5 3P%

No. 18 pick: Lance Thomas

Lance Thomas, New York Knicks

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $24,514,753
Career stats: 5.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.7 apg, 0.4 spg, 41.6 FG%, 38.1 3P%

No. 19 pick: Larry Sanders

Actual position: No. 15
Career earnings: $36,712,276
Career stats: 6.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.8 bpg, 0.7 apg, 48.0 FG%

No. 20 pick: Wesley Johnson

Actual position: No. 4
Career earnings: $32,659,285
Career stats: 7.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.8 spg, 40.4 FG%, 33.7 3P%

No. 21 pick: Nemanja Bjelica

Actual position: No. 35
Career earnings: $25,025,000
Career stats: 8.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 0.7 spg, 46.6 FG%, 39.3 3P%

No. 22 pick: Greivis Vasquez

Actual position: No. 28
Career earnings: $22,838,814
Career stats: 9.0 ppg, 4.8 apg, 2.5 rpg, 0.6 spg, 41.8 FG%, 34.9 3P%

No. 23 pick: Quincy Pondexter

Actual position: No. 26
Career earnings: $21,852,359
Career stats: 4.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 0.3 spg, 42.3 FG%, 35.6 3P%

No. 24 pick: Boban Marjanovic

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $25,700,000
Career stats: 6.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.5 apg, 0.4 bpg, 58.1 FG%, 29.6 3P%

No. 25 pick: Cole Aldrich

Actual position: No. 11
Career earnings: $27,453,298
Career stats: 3.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.5 apg, 0.7 bpg, 52.7 FG%

No. 26 pick: Jeremy Evans

Actual position: No. 55
Career earnings: $9,052,928
Career stats: 3.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.4 apg, 0.4 spg, 56.9 FG%, 23.1 3P%

No. 27 pick: Ekpe Udoh

Ekpe Udoh

Actual position: No. 6
Career earnings: $21,895,511
Career stats: 3.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.7 apg, 0.5 spg, 45.3 FG%

No. 28 pick: Luke Babbitt

Actual position: No. 16
Career earnings: $10,977,646
Career stats: 4.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.6 apg, 0.2 spg, 40.8 FG%, 40.2 3P%

No. 29 pick: Kevin Seraphin

Actual position: No. 17
Career earnings: $16,314,884
Career stats: 5.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.7 bpg, 48.9 FG%

No. 30 pick: Landry Fields

Actual position: No. 39
Career earnings: $19,960,799
Career stats: 6.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 0.8 spg, 47.3 FG%, 33.2 3P%

, Basketball, Draft, NBA, Ranking

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home