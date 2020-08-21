2010 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The 2010 NBA Draft had some serious potential, but injuries and certain players flat-out failing to live up to expectations turned that class into one of the weaker ones in the last decade.

Currently, just one player drafted in 2010 can be considered a legitimate star, and that’s Paul George, who was drafted 10th overall by the Indiana Pacers.

John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins, taken first and fifth that draft respectively, are near that level when healthy, but both have been injured for quite some time – and there are legitimate questions about whether or not they’ll ever find that elite form again.

Besides those three, Gordon Hayward, Eric Bledsoe and Derrick Favors have also turned into very productive pros, as has Hassan Whiteside, who fell to the second round that draft.

Below, we re-draft the 2010 class the way it should have gone.