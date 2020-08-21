2010 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The 2010 NBA Draft had some serious potential, but injuries and certain players flat-out failing to live up to expectations turned that class into one of the weaker ones in the last decade.
Currently, just one player drafted in 2010 can be considered a legitimate star, and that’s Paul George, who was drafted 10th overall by the Indiana Pacers.
John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins, taken first and fifth that draft respectively, are near that level when healthy, but both have been injured for quite some time – and there are legitimate questions about whether or not they’ll ever find that elite form again.
Besides those three, Gordon Hayward, Eric Bledsoe and Derrick Favors have also turned into very productive pros, as has Hassan Whiteside, who fell to the second round that draft.
Below, we re-draft the 2010 class the way it should have gone.
No. 1 pick: Paul George
Actual position: No. 10
Career earnings: $144,166,979
Career stats: 20.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.7 spg, 43.3 FG%, 38.1 3P%
No. 2 pick: DeMarcus Cousins
Actual position: No. 5
Career earnings: $86,887,515
Career stats: 21.2 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.2 bpg, 46.1 FG%, 33.2 3P%
No. 3 pick: John Wall
Actual position: No. 1
Career earnings: $143,669,346
Career stats: 19.0 ppg, 9.2 apg, 4.3 rpg, 1.7 spg, 43.3 FG%, 32.4 3P%
No. 4 pick: Gordon Hayward
Actual position: No. 9
Career earnings: $150,922,778
Career stats: 15.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.0 spg, 45.1 FG%, 36.6 3P%
No. 5 pick: Eric Bledsoe
Actual position: No. 18
Career earnings: $93,040,553
Career stats: 14.2 ppg, 4.8 apg, 4.0 rpg, 1.4 spg, 45.7 FG%, 33.6 3P%
No. 6 pick: Derrick Favors
Actual position: No. 3
Career earnings: $101,888,066
Career stats: 11.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.3 bpg, 53.0 FG%
No. 7 pick: Hassan Whiteside
Actual position: No. 33
Career earnings: $100,668,707
Career stats: 13.7 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 2.4 bpg, 58.2 FG%, 32.0 3P%
No. 8 pick: Evan Turner
Actual position: No. 2
Career earnings: $98,227,016
Career stats: 9.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.5 apg, 0.8 spg, 43.4 FG%, 29.4 3P%
No. 9 pick: Avery Bradley
Actual position: No. 19
Career earnings: $57,851,872
Career stats: 11.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.0 spg, 43.6 FG%, 36.4 3P%
No. 10 pick: Greg Monroe
Actual position: No. 7
Career earnings: $75,937,706
Career stats: 13.2 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.1 spg, 51.4 FG%
No. 11 pick: Jeremy Lin
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $64,498,737
Career stats: 11.6 ppg, 4.3 apg, 2.8 rpg, 1.1 spg, 43.3 FG%, 34.2 3P%
No. 12 pick: Lance Stephenson
Actual position: No. 40
Career earnings: $35,457,264
Career stats: 8.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.9 apg, 0.7 spg, 44.4 FG%, 31.5 3P%
No. 13 pick: Al-Farouq Aminu
Actual position: No. 8
Career earnings: $52,205,764
Career stats: 7.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.0 spg, 42.1 FG%, 33.5 3P%
No. 14 pick: Ed Davis
Actual position: No. 13
Career earnings: $39,540,184
Career stats: 6.3 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.8 bpg, 56.8 FG%
No. 15 pick: Ish Smith
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $30,022,075
Career stats: 7.8 ppg, 3.9 apg, 2.5 rpg, 0.7 spg, 43.0 FG%, 31.9 3P%
No. 16 pick: Patrick Patterson
Actual position: No. 14
Career earnings: $40,847,562
Career stats: 6.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.5 spg, 44.8 FG%, 36.9 3P%
No. 17 pick: Trevor Booker
Actual position: No. 23
Career earnings: $34,831,717
Career stats: 6.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.7 spg, 51.5 FG%, 30.5 3P%
No. 18 pick: Lance Thomas
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $24,514,753
Career stats: 5.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.7 apg, 0.4 spg, 41.6 FG%, 38.1 3P%
No. 19 pick: Larry Sanders
Actual position: No. 15
Career earnings: $36,712,276
Career stats: 6.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.8 bpg, 0.7 apg, 48.0 FG%
No. 20 pick: Wesley Johnson
Actual position: No. 4
Career earnings: $32,659,285
Career stats: 7.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.8 spg, 40.4 FG%, 33.7 3P%
No. 21 pick: Nemanja Bjelica
Actual position: No. 35
Career earnings: $25,025,000
Career stats: 8.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 0.7 spg, 46.6 FG%, 39.3 3P%
No. 22 pick: Greivis Vasquez
Actual position: No. 28
Career earnings: $22,838,814
Career stats: 9.0 ppg, 4.8 apg, 2.5 rpg, 0.6 spg, 41.8 FG%, 34.9 3P%
No. 23 pick: Quincy Pondexter
Actual position: No. 26
Career earnings: $21,852,359
Career stats: 4.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 0.3 spg, 42.3 FG%, 35.6 3P%
No. 24 pick: Boban Marjanovic
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $25,700,000
Career stats: 6.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.5 apg, 0.4 bpg, 58.1 FG%, 29.6 3P%
No. 25 pick: Cole Aldrich
Actual position: No. 11
Career earnings: $27,453,298
Career stats: 3.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.5 apg, 0.7 bpg, 52.7 FG%
No. 26 pick: Jeremy Evans
Actual position: No. 55
Career earnings: $9,052,928
Career stats: 3.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.4 apg, 0.4 spg, 56.9 FG%, 23.1 3P%
No. 27 pick: Ekpe Udoh
Actual position: No. 6
Career earnings: $21,895,511
Career stats: 3.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.7 apg, 0.5 spg, 45.3 FG%
No. 28 pick: Luke Babbitt
Actual position: No. 16
Career earnings: $10,977,646
Career stats: 4.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.6 apg, 0.2 spg, 40.8 FG%, 40.2 3P%
No. 29 pick: Kevin Seraphin
Actual position: No. 17
Career earnings: $16,314,884
Career stats: 5.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.7 bpg, 48.9 FG%
No. 30 pick: Landry Fields
Actual position: No. 39
Career earnings: $19,960,799
Career stats: 6.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 0.8 spg, 47.3 FG%, 33.2 3P%
Basketball, Draft, NBA, Ranking, Draft