2011 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The 2011 NBA Draft wound up having a good amount of high-level talent in it, though it came from places not many were expecting.

Overall, that class has had seven players turn into All-Stars, but interestingly enough, only one of them was taken among the Top-8 selections, and that was Kyrie Irving, who went No. 1 overall.

The top player to come out of that draft, Kawhi Leonard, went 15th overall that year, three-time champion and elite sharpshooter Klay Thompson went 11th overall and two-way swingman Jimmy Butler fell all the way to 30th overall.

Below, we re-draft the 2011 class in the order we believe they should have gone in.