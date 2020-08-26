2011 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The 2011 NBA Draft wound up having a good amount of high-level talent in it, though it came from places not many were expecting.
Overall, that class has had seven players turn into All-Stars, but interestingly enough, only one of them was taken among the Top-8 selections, and that was Kyrie Irving, who went No. 1 overall.
The top player to come out of that draft, Kawhi Leonard, went 15th overall that year, three-time champion and elite sharpshooter Klay Thompson went 11th overall and two-way swingman Jimmy Butler fell all the way to 30th overall.
Below, we re-draft the 2011 class in the order we believe they should have gone in.
No. 1 pick: Kawhi Leonard
Actual position: No. 15
Career earnings: $117,409,262
Career stats: 18.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 49.1 FG%, 38.3 3P%
No. 2 pick: Kyrie Irving
Actual position: No. 1
Career earnings: $128,805,542
Career stats: 22.4 ppg, 5.7 apg, 3.7 rpg, 46.6 FG%, 39.0 3P%
No. 3 pick: Klay Thompson
Actual position: No. 11
Career earnings: $112,391,161
Career stats: 19.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.3 apg, 45.9 FG%, 41.9 3P%
No. 4 pick: Jimmy Butler
Actual position: No. 30
Career earnings: $110,652,028
Career stats: 17.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.7 apg, 45.4 FG%, 33.3 3P%
No. 5 pick: Kemba Walker
Actual position: No. 9
Career earnings: $91,793,183
Career stats: 19.9 ppg, 5.4 apg, 3.8 rpg, 41.9 FG%, 36.0 3P%
No. 6 pick: Isaiah Thomas
Actual position: No. 60
Career earnings: $33,469,599
Career stats: 18.1 ppg, 5.0 apg, 2.5 rpg, 43.6 FG%, 36.4 3P%
No. 7 pick: Nikola Vucevic
Actual position: No. 16
Career earnings: $84,209,237
Career stats: 16.1 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 2.6 apg, 49.9 FG%, 33.5 3P%
No. 8 pick: Tobias Harris
Actual position: No. 19
Career earnings: $103,826,872
Career stats: 15.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.0 apg, 47.1 FG%, 36.5 3P%
No. 9 pick: Tristan Thompson
Actual position: No. 4
Career earnings: $99,438,603
Career stats: 9.4 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 1.0 apg, 51.8 FG%, 28.1 3P%
No. 10 pick: Jonas Valanciunas
Actual position: No. 5
Career earnings: $77,621,946
Career stats: 12.4 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 0.9 apg, 56.2 FG%, 35.5 3P%
No. 11 pick: Enes Kanter
Actual position: No. 3
Career earnings: $94,807,183
Career stats: 11.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 54.3 FG%, 28.7 3P%
No. 12 pick: Reggie Jackson
Actual position: No. 24
Career earnings: $85,767,521
Career stats: 12.8 ppg, 4.4 apg, 3.0 rpg, 42.8 FG%, 33.7 3P%
No. 13 pick: Marcus Morris
Actual position: No. 14
Career earnings: $43,985,301
Career stats: 12.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 43.2 FG%, 36.7 3P%
No. 14 pick: Kenneth Faried
Actual position: No. 22
Career earnings: $56,898,674
Career stats: 11.4 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.0 apg, 54.6 FG%, 22.2 3P%
No. 15 pick: Chandler Parsons
Actual position: No. 38
Career earnings: $127,164,774
Career stats: 12.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.7 apg, 46.2 FG%, 37.3 3P%
No. 16 pick: Bojan Bogdanovic
Actual position: No. 31
Career earnings: $48,276,530
Career stats: 14.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 46.0 FG%, 39.4 3P%
No. 17 pick: Nikola Mirotic
Actual position: No. 23
Career earnings: $41,631,175
Career stats: 12.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.3 apg, 42.3 FG%, 35.9 3P%
No. 18 pick: Markieff Morris
Actual position: No. 13
Career earnings: $45,626,281
Career stats: 11.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.7 apg, 44.8 FG%, 34.5 3P%
No. 19 pick: Brandon Knight
Actual position: No. 8
Career earnings: $81,820,597
Career stats: 14.1 ppg, 4.0 apg, 3.1 rpg, 41.1 FG%, 35.3 3P%
No. 20 pick: Cory Joseph
Actual position: No. 29
Career earnings: $47,341,153
Career stats: 6.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.9 apg, 44.1 FG%, 33.2 3P%
No. 21 pick: Iman Shumpert
Actual position: No. 17
Career earnings: $48,221,636
Career stats: 7.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 39.2 FG%, 33.8 3P%
No. 22 pick: Davis Bertans
Actual position: No. 42
Career earnings: $15,856,082
Career stats: 8.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 44.1 FG%, 41.1 3P%
No. 23 pick: Alec Burks
Actual position: No. 12
Career earnings: $53,536,453
Career stats: 10.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.9 apg, 42.2 FG%, 36.4 3P%
No. 24 pick: E'Twaun Moore
Actual position: No. 55
Career earnings: $38,803,676
Career stats: 8.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.8 apg, 45.5 FG%, 39.0 3P%
No. 25 pick: Bismack Biyombo
Actual position: No. 7
Career earnings: $83,924,093
Career stats: 5.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.3 bpg, 52.0 FG%
No. 26 pick: Derrick Williams
Actual position: No. 2
Career earnings: $31,047,710
Career stats: 8.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.7 apg, 43.4 FG%, 30.0 3P%
No. 27 pick: Jon Leuer
Actual position: No. 40
Career earnings: $38,799,604
Career stats: 6.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.8 apg, 48.4 FG%, 32.8 3P%
No. 28 pick: Donatas Motiejunas
Actual position: No. 20
Career earnings: $4,974,820
Career stats: 7.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 46.9 FG%, 30.0 3P%
No. 29 pick: Lavoy Allen
Actual position: No. 50
Career earnings: $18,091,767
Career stats: 4.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.0 apg, 47.1 FG%
No. 30 pick: Shelvin Mack
Actual position: No. 34
Career earnings: $17,932,298
Career stats: 6.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 3.1 apg, 42.3 FG%, 33.0 3P%
Basketball, Draft, NBA, Ranking