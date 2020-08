2012 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

It was merely eight years ago when the Golden State Warriors got away with one of the biggest draft heists in recent NBA history, landing Draymond Green, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year and a three-time champion, with the No. 35 pick.

Of course, even Golden State had no idea what they were getting in Green, considering even they passed on him at pick 30, where they went with Festus Ezeli instead. Even so, thatโ€™s great work by the Warriors landing such a steal in the second round.

The top pick that year, Anthony Davis, has definitely reached his massive potential, while Damian Lillard, the No. 6 pick, has surpassed expectations.

Below, we re-draft the 2012 class in the order we think they should have gone in.