2013 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The 2013 NBA Draft is best known for the historical bust selected at No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Anthony Bennett.
But looking back, the draft class ended up being pretty solid, with a two-time league MVP falling to 15th in Giannis Antetokounmpo, an elite bucket-getter falling to 10th in CJ McCollum, an All-Star 2-guard being taken second overall in Victor Oladipo and a multi-time Defensive Player of the Year in Rudy Gobert going 27th overall.
If we were to re-draft that whole class, those four players would certainly be the Top 4 selections in some order.
Below, we re-draft the 2013 NBA Draft the way it should have been.
No. 1 pick: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Actual position: No. 15
Career earnings: $81,087,052
Career stats: 20.1 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 4.3 apg, 1.3 bpg, 52.6 FG%, 28.5 3P%
No. 2 pick: Rudy Gobert
Actual position: No. 27
Career earnings: $75,478,086
Career stats: 11.7 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 2.2 bpg, 1.4 apg, 64.0 FG%
No. 3 pick: CJ McCollum
Actual position: No. 10
Career earnings: $87,761,757
Career stats: 18.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.1 apg, 45.4 FG%, 39.7 3P%
No. 4 pick: Victor Oladipo
Actual position: No. 2
Career earnings: $84,487,440
Career stats: 17.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.7 spg, 44.1 FG%, 35.0 3P%
No. 5 pick: Steven Adams
Actual position: No. 12
Career earnings: $82,167,309
Career stats: 9.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.0 bpg, 58.9 FG%
No. 6 pick: Otto Porter
Actual position: No. 3
Career earnings: $97,341,160
Career stats: 11.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.2 spg, 48.2 FG%, 40.4 3P%
No. 7 pick: Dennis Schroeder
Actual position: No. 17
Career earnings: $54,280,502
Career stats: 14.1 ppg, 4.6 apg, 2.8 rpg, 43.6 FG%, 33.7 3P%
No. 8 pick: Robert Covington
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $41,969,290
Career stats: 12.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.7 spg, 40.6 FG%, 35.6 3P%
No. 9 pick: Mason Plumlee
Actual position: No. 22
Career earnings: $47,399,770
Career stats: 8.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.2 apg, 0.8 bpg, 57.4 FG%
No. 10 pick: Cody Zeller
Actual position: No. 4
Career earnings: $57,994,383
Career stats: 8.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.7 bpg, 51.3 FG%
No. 11 pick: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Actual position: No. 8
Career earnings: $49,880,815
Career stats: 11.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.1 spg, 41.8 FG%, 34.9 3P%
No. 12 pick: Kelly Olynyk
Actual position: No. 13
Career earnings: $47,533,874
Career stats: 9.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.9 apg, 47.6 FG%, 37.3 3P%
No. 13 pick: Tim Hardaway Jr
Actual position: No. 24
Career earnings: $59,883,652
Career stats: 13.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.9 apg, 42.1 FG%, 35.3 3P%
No. 14 pick: Gorgui Dieng
Actual position: No. 21
Career earnings: $52,101,702
Career stats: 7.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.0 bpg, 50.0 FG%
No. 15 pick: Nerlens Noel
Actual position: No. 6
Career earnings: $22,157,625
Career stats: 8.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.4 bpg, 54.3 FG%
No. 16 pick: Allen Crabbe
Actual position: No. 31
Career earnings: $76,785,232
Career stats: 9.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 42.5 FG%, 38.7 3P%
No. 17 pick: Tony Snell
Actual position: No. 20
Career earnings: $38,607,076
Career stats: 6.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 42.8 FG%, 38.5 3P%
No. 18 pick: Andre Roberson
Actual position: No. 26
Career earnings: $35,665,592
Career stats: 4.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.9 apg, 47.7 FG%, 25.5 3P%
No. 19 pick: Matthew Dellavedova
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $41,083,938
Career stats: 5.6 ppg, 3.7 apg, 0.5 spg, 38.9 FG%, 36.8 3P%
No. 20 pick: Seth Curry
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $17,244,412
Career stats: 10.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.9 apg, 47.5 FG%, 44.3 3P%
No. 21 pick: Dewayne Dedmon
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $31,451,715
Career stats: 6.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 0.9 bpg, 51.6 FG%
No. 22 pick: James Ennis
Actual position: No. 50
Career earnings: $10,882,505
Career stats: 6.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 45.5 FG%, 35.0 3P%
No. 23 pick: Alex Len
Actual position: No. 5
Career earnings: $28,470,980
Career stats: 8.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 0.8 apg, 49.5 FG%, 33.3 3P%
No. 24 pick: Michael Carter-Williams
Actual position: No. 11
Career earnings: $16,280,202
Career stats: 10.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.3 spg, 40.2 FG%, 25.6 3P%
No. 25 pick: Trey Burke
Actual position: No. 9
Career earnings: $15,869,146
Career stats: 10.6 ppg, 3.5 apg, 2.0 rpg, 0.6 spg, 41.0 FG%, 34.5 3P%
No. 26 pick: Reggie Bullock
Actual position: No. 25
Career earnings: $14,857,764
Career stats: 6.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 43.0 FG%, 38.5 3P%
No. 27 pick: Ben McLemore
Actual position: No. 7
Career earnings: $25,776,316
Career stats: 9.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.1 apg, 42.1 FG%, 36.6 3P%
No. 28 pick: Solomon Hill
Actual position: No. 23
Career earnings: $53,908,400
Career stats: 5.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.6 apg, 39.5 FG%, 33.6 3P%
No. 29 pick: Shane Larkin
Actual position: No. 18
Career earnings: $6,167,345
Career stats: 5.5 ppg, 2.9 apg, 1.9 rpg, 42.2 FG%, 33.6 3P%
No. 30 pick: Daniel Theis
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $7,193,857
Career stats: 6.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.9 bpg, 55.5 FG%, 34.4 3P%
Basketball, Draft, NBA, Ranking, Draft, Evergreen, Featured, Top