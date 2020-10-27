2013 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The 2013 NBA Draft is best known for the historical bust selected at No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Anthony Bennett.

But looking back, the draft class ended up being pretty solid, with a two-time league MVP falling to 15th in Giannis Antetokounmpo, an elite bucket-getter falling to 10th in CJ McCollum, an All-Star 2-guard being taken second overall in Victor Oladipo and a multi-time Defensive Player of the Year in Rudy Gobert going 27th overall.

If we were to re-draft that whole class, those four players would certainly be the Top 4 selections in some order.

Below, we re-draft the 2013 NBA Draft the way it should have been.