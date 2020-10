2014 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

Once considered super prospects, 2014 NBA draftees Andrew Wiggins and Jabari Parker were supposed to headline the league’s next wave of superstars.

Obviously, six years into their careers, it’s now clear neither swingman will reach the enormous potential they had.

As such, the 2014 NBA class turned out to be relatively weak relative to expectations – though it produced All-NBA talents such as Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.

Below, we re-draft the 2014 NBA draft class the way it should have been.