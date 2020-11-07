2015 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

To this point, the 2015 NBA draft has been a bit of a disappointment.

There was a lot of hype surrounding the big men – Karl-Anthony Towns and Jahlil Okafor – but only one of the two has reached his potential. The other barely has one foot in the NBA.

D’Angelo Russell, the No. 2 pick of the draft, started off slowly (and disastrously) with the Los Angeles Lakers, but has since turned things around and was even named an All-Star in 2018-19. And floor-spacing power forward Kristaps Porzingis is a special talent, even if injuries have hampered his development a bit.

The most exciting talent of the bunch, however, has to be Devin Booker, who looks like he’s on the verge of hitting superstardom thanks to his unreal scoring prowess as a member of the Phoenix Suns.

According to various advanced stats, though, the second-best player of the class behind Towns so far has been second-round pick and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, whose energy and rebounding have made him a menace in the paint.

Below, we re-draft the 2015 class in the order they should have gone in.