2015 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

To this point, the 2015 NBA draft has been a bit of a disappointment.
There was a lot of hype surrounding the big men – Karl-Anthony Towns and Jahlil Okafor – but only one of the two has reached his potential. The other barely has one foot in the NBA.
D’Angelo Russell, the No. 2 pick of the draft, started off slowly (and disastrously) with the Los Angeles Lakers, but has since turned things around and was even named an All-Star in 2018-19. And floor-spacing power forward Kristaps Porzingis is a special talent, even if injuries have hampered his development a bit.
The most exciting talent of the bunch, however, has to be Devin Booker, who looks like he’s on the verge of hitting superstardom thanks to his unreal scoring prowess as a member of the Phoenix Suns.
According to various advanced stats, though, the second-best player of the class behind Towns so far has been second-round pick and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, whose energy and rebounding have made him a menace in the paint.
Below, we re-draft the 2015 class in the order they should have gone in.
No. 1 pick: Karl-Anthony Towns
Actual position: No. 1
Career earnings: $53,005,035
Career stats: 22.7 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.5 bpg, 53.4 FG%, 39.6 3P%
No. 2 pick: Devin Booker
Actual position: No. 13
Career earnings: $37,198,165
Career stats: 22.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.7 apg, 0.8 spg, 44.8 FG%, 35.4 3P%
No. 3 pick: Kristaps Porzingis
Actual position: No. 4
Career earnings: $45,935,094
Career stats: 18.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 2.0 bpg, 43.4 FG%, 35.8 3P%
No. 4 pick: D'Angelo Russell
Actual position: No. 2
Career earnings: $50,302,978
Career stats: 17.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 5.3 apg, 1.1 spg, 42.0 FG%, 35.6 3P%
No. 5 pick: Myles Turner
Actual position: No. 11
Career earnings: $28,436,434
Career stats: 12.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.2 apg, 2.1 bpg, 48.8 FG%, 35.7 3P%
No. 6 pick: Montrezl Harrell
Actual position: No. 32
Career earnings: $15,516,382
Career stats: 12.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.9 bpg, 61.4 FG%
No. 7 pick: Larry Nance Jr.
Actual position: No. 27
Career earnings: $18,834,325
Career stats: 8.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.2 spg, 53.7 FG%, 32.4 3P%
No. 8 pick: Josh Richardson
Actual position: No. 40
Career earnings: $22,354,887
Career stats: 12.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.1 spg, 42.6 FG%, 36.3 3P%
No. 9 pick: Kelly Oubre
Actual position: No. 15
Career earnings: $24,853,550
Career stats: 10.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.9 spg, 43.1 FG%, 32.9 3P%
No. 10 pick: Richaun Holmes
Actual position: No. 37
Career earnings: $9,937,902
Career stats: 8.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.6 spg, 58.1 FG%, 25.7 3P%
No. 11 pick: Terry Rozier
Actual position: No. 16
Career earnings: $28,664,446
Career stats: 9.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.7 apg, 0.8 spg, 39.4 FG%, 37.1 3P%
No. 12 pick: Christian Wood
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $4,372,356
Career stats: 9.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 0.6 apg, 0.7 bpg, 54.6 FG%, 36.8 3P%
No. 13 pick: Willie Cauley-Stein
Actual position: No. 6
Career earnings: $17,527,957
Career stats: 9.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 0.8 bpg, 53.9 FG%
No. 14 pick: Delon Wright
Actual position: No. 20
Career earnings: $16,742,422
Career stats: 7.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.0 spg, 45.0 FG%, 34.2 3P%
No. 15 pick: Norman Powell
Actual position: No. 46
Career earnings: $22,479,794
Career stats: 8.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.7 spg, 45.7 FG%, 36.1 3P%
No. 16 pick: Frank Kaminsky
Actual position: No. 9
Career earnings: $16,584,962
Career stats: 9.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.6 apg, 0.5 spg, 42.2 FG%, 34.7 3P%
No. 17 pick: Bobby Portis
Actual position: No. 22
Career earnings: $21,759,386
Career stats: 10.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.5 spg, 45.6 FG%, 36.0 3P%
No. 18 pick: Justise Winslow
Actual position: No. 10
Career earnings: $24,229,126
Career stats: 9.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 0.9 spg, 41.7 FG%, 33.7 3P%
No. 19 pick: TJ McConnell
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $7,971,631
Career stats: 6.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 4.7 apg, 1.2 spg, 49.2 FG%, 33.2 3P%
No. 20 pick: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
Actual position: No. 23
Career earnings: $9,157,156
Career stats: 9.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.9 spg, 44.8 FG%, 21.3 3P%
No. 21 pick: Tyus Jones
Actual position: No. 24
Career earnings: $16,653,194
Career stats: 5.6 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.0 spg, 43.1 FG%, 34.5 3P%
No. 22 pick: Kevon Looney
Actual position: No. 30
Career earnings: $9,817,475
Career stats: 4.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.5 spg, 57.0 FG%
No. 23 pick: Pat Connaughton
Actual position: No. 41
Career earnings: $6,335,161
Career stats: 4.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.3 spg, 44.3 FG%, 34.4 3P%
No. 24 pick: Royce O'Neale
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $3,812,377
Career stats: 5.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.8 apg, 0.7 spg, 44.5 FG%, 37.5 3P%
No. 25 pick: Trey Lyles
Actual position: No. 12
Career earnings: $15,886,049
Career stats: 7.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.4 spg, 43.3 FG%, 34.1 3P%
No. 26 pick: Cedi Osman
Actual position: No. 31
Career earnings: $8,325,000
Career stats: 9.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.7 spg, 43.7 FG%, 36.4 3P%
No. 27 pick: Willy Hernangomez
Actual position: No. 35
Career earnings: $5,983,985
Career stats: 6.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.4 spg, 53.1 FG%, 33.0 3P%
No. 28 pick: Emmanuel Mudiay
Actual position: No. 7
Career earnings: $15,757,144
Career stats: 11.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.8 apg, 0.7 spg, 40.1 FG%, 32.3 3P%
No. 29 pick: Jahlil Okafor
Actual position: No. 3
Career earnings: $17,636,133
Career stats: 11.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.9 bpg, 53.8 FG%
No. 30 pick: Quinn Cook
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $4,830,687
Career stats: 6.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 0.3 spg, 46.3 FG%, 40.7 3P%
