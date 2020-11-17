2016 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

USA Today Sports

Ben Simmons vs. Pascal Siakam

The jury is still very much out on the 2016 NBA Draft, a class that as of now has two players who have received All-NBA honors and three players to have been named All-Stars.

The latter group consists of Ben SimmonsPascal Siakam and Brandon Ingram, three prototypical modern players capable of filling multiple roles, scoring 20 points on any given night and defending just about every position possible.

Naturally, if we were to re-draft that class, one would assume that those players would be the first three taken… but in what order?

Below, we re-draft the 2016 class in the order we believe they should have gone.

No. 1 pick: Ben Simmons

Actual position: No. 1
Career earnings: $26,620,449
Career stats: 16.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 8.0 apg, 4.7 spg, 56.0 FG%

No. 2 pick: Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam vs. Boston Celtics

Actual position: No. 27
Career earnings: $6,405,440
Career stats: 12.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 2.3 apg, 50.0 FG%, 33.4 3P%

No. 3 pick: Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray vs. LeBron James

Actual position: No. 7
Career earnings: $14,510,706
Career stats: 15.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.7 apg, 0.9 spg, 43.9 FG%, 35.8 3P%

No. 4 pick: Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown vs. Marc Gasol

Actual position: No. 3
Career earnings: $21,404,269
Career stats: 13.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.9 spg, 46.8 FG%, 37.1 3P%

No. 5 pick: Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram shoots a corner three

Actual position: No. 2
Career earnings: $23,823,685
Career stats: 16.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 0.7 spg, 45.9 FG%, 36.0 3P%

No. 6 pick: Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $19,856,082
Career stats: 10.5 ppg, 4.1 apg, 2.6 rpg, 1.0 spg, 41.2 FG%, 39.3 3P%

No. 7 pick: Domantas Sabonis

Actual position: No. 11
Career earnings: $11,179,554
Career stats: 12.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.6 apg, 0.6 spg, 52.2 FG%, 32.1 3P%

No. 8 pick: Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon, Indiana Pacers

Actual position: No. 36
Career earnings: $23,732,562
Career stats: 13.6 ppg, 4.4 apg, 3.8 rpg, 0.9 spg, 47.1 FG%, 38.5 3P%

No. 9 pick: Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield observing the situation during a game

Actual position: No. 6
Career earnings: $15,887,647
Career stats: 15.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.2 apg, 0.8 spg, 44.1 FG%, 41.1 3P%

No. 10 pick: Caris LeVert

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

Actual position: No. 20
Career earnings: $7,523,277
Career stats: 12.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.1 spg, 43.3 FG%, 33.9 3P%

No. 11 pick: Dejounte Murray

Actual position: No. 29
Career earnings: $6,359,377
Career stats: 8.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.2 spg, 45.1 FG%, 35.1 3P%

No. 12 pick: Jakob Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl

Actual position: No. 9
Career earnings: $12,231,805
Career stats: 5.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.0 bpg, 63.8 FG%

No. 13 pick: Ivica Zubac

Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers

Actual position: No. 32
Career earnings: $10,373,909
Career stats: 7.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.8 bpg, 56.5 FG%

No. 14 pick: Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope shake hands

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $29,54,500
Career stats: 5.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 0.9 spg, 42.6 FG%, 36.2 3P%

No. 15 pick: Kris Dunn

Actual position: No. 5
Career earnings: $17,488,287
Career stats: 8.3 ppg, 4.2 apg, 3.3 rpg, 1.5 spg, 42.2 FG%, 30.6 3P%

No. 16 pick: Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley, Minnesota Timberwolves

Actual position: No. 19
Career earnings: $78,33,513
Career stats: 8.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.5 spg, 44.8 FG%, 38.8 3P%

No. 17 pick: Juancho Hernangomez

Actual position: No. 15
Career earnings: $9,551,669
Career stats: 5.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.7 apg, 0.4 spg, 42.8 FG%, 35.9 3P%

No. 18 pick: Taurean Prince

Taurean Prince practicing free throws before a game

Actual position: No. 12
Career earnings: $10,749,665
Career stats: 11.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.9 spg, 41.2 FG%, 36.6 3P%

No. 19 pick: Bryn Forbes

Bryn Forbes, San Antonio Spurs

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $7,856,082
Career stats: 8.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.5 apg, 0.4 spg, 43.1 FG%, 40.0 3P%

No. 20 pick: Derrick Jones Jr.

Derrick Jones, Miami Heat

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $4,164,304
Career stats: 6.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.7 apg, 0.7 spg, 51.1 FG%, 28.2 3P%

No. 21 pick: Danuel House

Danuel House drives the ball

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $4,408,548
Career stats: 9.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.8 spg, 43.9 FG%, 36.9 3P%

No. 22 pick: Yogi Ferrell

Yogi Ferrell, Dallas Mavericks

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $7,871,911
Career stats: 7.8 ppg, 2.3 apg, 2.1 rpg, 0.6 spg, 42.2 FG%, 36.7 3P%

No. 23 pick: Patrick McCaw

Patrick McCaw, NBA champion, Records, History

Actual position: No. 38
Career earnings: $6,820,186
Career stats: 3.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.7 spg, 41.9 FG%, 30.5 3P%

No. 24 pick: Thon Maker

Thon Maker

Actual position: No. 10
Career earnings: $12,024,747
Career stats: 4.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.6 apg, 0.7 bpg, 43.3 FG%, 32.9 3P%

No. 25 pick: Marquese Chriss

Marquese Chriss, Golden State Warriors

Actual position: No. 8
Career earnings: $10,634,673
Career stats: 8.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.8 bpg, 45.6 FG%, 29.0 3P%

No. 26 pick: Cheick Diallo

Cheick Diallo

Actual position: No. 33
Career earnings: $5,079,887
Career stats: 5.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 0.4 apg, 0.4 bpg, 59.8 FG%, 28.6 3P%

No. 27 pick: Skal Labissiere

Actual position: No. 28
Career earnings: $6,385,248
Career stats: 7.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.7 bpg, 49.2 FG%, 35.3 3P%

No. 28 pick: Furkan Korkmaz

Furkan Korkmaz, Philadelphia 76ers

Actual position: No. 26
Career earnings: $4,826,484
Career stats: 7.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.5 spg, 41.6 FG%, 37.7 3P%

No. 29 pick: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Brooklyn Nets

Actual position: No. 24
Career earnings: $5,639,401
Career stats: 6.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.4 spg, 39.8 FG%, 33.8 3P%

No. 30 pick: Damian Jones

Damian Jones

Actual position: No. 30
Career earnings: $6,334,179
Career stats: 4.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.6 apg, 0.7 bpg, 66.6 FG%

