2016 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The jury is still very much out on the 2016 NBA Draft, a class that as of now has two players who have received All-NBA honors and three players to have been named All-Stars.

The latter group consists of Ben Simmons, Pascal Siakam and Brandon Ingram, three prototypical modern players capable of filling multiple roles, scoring 20 points on any given night and defending just about every position possible.

Naturally, if we were to re-draft that class, one would assume that those players would be the first three taken… but in what order?

Below, we re-draft the 2016 class in the order we believe they should have gone.