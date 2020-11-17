2016 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The jury is still very much out on the 2016 NBA Draft, a class that as of now has two players who have received All-NBA honors and three players to have been named All-Stars.
The latter group consists of Ben Simmons, Pascal Siakam and Brandon Ingram, three prototypical modern players capable of filling multiple roles, scoring 20 points on any given night and defending just about every position possible.
Naturally, if we were to re-draft that class, one would assume that those players would be the first three taken… but in what order?
Below, we re-draft the 2016 class in the order we believe they should have gone.
No. 1 pick: Ben Simmons
Actual position: No. 1
Career earnings: $26,620,449
Career stats: 16.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 8.0 apg, 4.7 spg, 56.0 FG%
No. 2 pick: Pascal Siakam
Actual position: No. 27
Career earnings: $6,405,440
Career stats: 12.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 2.3 apg, 50.0 FG%, 33.4 3P%
No. 3 pick: Jamal Murray
Actual position: No. 7
Career earnings: $14,510,706
Career stats: 15.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.7 apg, 0.9 spg, 43.9 FG%, 35.8 3P%
No. 4 pick: Jaylen Brown
Actual position: No. 3
Career earnings: $21,404,269
Career stats: 13.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.9 spg, 46.8 FG%, 37.1 3P%
No. 5 pick: Brandon Ingram
Actual position: No. 2
Career earnings: $23,823,685
Career stats: 16.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 0.7 spg, 45.9 FG%, 36.0 3P%
No. 6 pick: Fred VanVleet
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $19,856,082
Career stats: 10.5 ppg, 4.1 apg, 2.6 rpg, 1.0 spg, 41.2 FG%, 39.3 3P%
No. 7 pick: Domantas Sabonis
Actual position: No. 11
Career earnings: $11,179,554
Career stats: 12.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.6 apg, 0.6 spg, 52.2 FG%, 32.1 3P%
No. 8 pick: Malcolm Brogdon
Actual position: No. 36
Career earnings: $23,732,562
Career stats: 13.6 ppg, 4.4 apg, 3.8 rpg, 0.9 spg, 47.1 FG%, 38.5 3P%
No. 9 pick: Buddy Hield
Actual position: No. 6
Career earnings: $15,887,647
Career stats: 15.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.2 apg, 0.8 spg, 44.1 FG%, 41.1 3P%
No. 10 pick: Caris LeVert
Actual position: No. 20
Career earnings: $7,523,277
Career stats: 12.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.1 spg, 43.3 FG%, 33.9 3P%
No. 11 pick: Dejounte Murray
Actual position: No. 29
Career earnings: $6,359,377
Career stats: 8.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.2 spg, 45.1 FG%, 35.1 3P%
No. 12 pick: Jakob Poeltl
Actual position: No. 9
Career earnings: $12,231,805
Career stats: 5.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.0 bpg, 63.8 FG%
No. 13 pick: Ivica Zubac
Actual position: No. 32
Career earnings: $10,373,909
Career stats: 7.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.8 bpg, 56.5 FG%
No. 14 pick: Alex Caruso
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $29,54,500
Career stats: 5.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 0.9 spg, 42.6 FG%, 36.2 3P%
No. 15 pick: Kris Dunn
Actual position: No. 5
Career earnings: $17,488,287
Career stats: 8.3 ppg, 4.2 apg, 3.3 rpg, 1.5 spg, 42.2 FG%, 30.6 3P%
No. 16 pick: Malik Beasley
Actual position: No. 19
Career earnings: $78,33,513
Career stats: 8.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.5 spg, 44.8 FG%, 38.8 3P%
No. 17 pick: Juancho Hernangomez
Actual position: No. 15
Career earnings: $9,551,669
Career stats: 5.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.7 apg, 0.4 spg, 42.8 FG%, 35.9 3P%
No. 18 pick: Taurean Prince
Actual position: No. 12
Career earnings: $10,749,665
Career stats: 11.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.9 spg, 41.2 FG%, 36.6 3P%
No. 19 pick: Bryn Forbes
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $7,856,082
Career stats: 8.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.5 apg, 0.4 spg, 43.1 FG%, 40.0 3P%
No. 20 pick: Derrick Jones Jr.
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $4,164,304
Career stats: 6.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.7 apg, 0.7 spg, 51.1 FG%, 28.2 3P%
No. 21 pick: Danuel House
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $4,408,548
Career stats: 9.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.8 spg, 43.9 FG%, 36.9 3P%
No. 22 pick: Yogi Ferrell
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $7,871,911
Career stats: 7.8 ppg, 2.3 apg, 2.1 rpg, 0.6 spg, 42.2 FG%, 36.7 3P%
No. 23 pick: Patrick McCaw
Actual position: No. 38
Career earnings: $6,820,186
Career stats: 3.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.7 spg, 41.9 FG%, 30.5 3P%
No. 24 pick: Thon Maker
Actual position: No. 10
Career earnings: $12,024,747
Career stats: 4.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.6 apg, 0.7 bpg, 43.3 FG%, 32.9 3P%
No. 25 pick: Marquese Chriss
Actual position: No. 8
Career earnings: $10,634,673
Career stats: 8.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.8 bpg, 45.6 FG%, 29.0 3P%
No. 26 pick: Cheick Diallo
Actual position: No. 33
Career earnings: $5,079,887
Career stats: 5.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 0.4 apg, 0.4 bpg, 59.8 FG%, 28.6 3P%
No. 27 pick: Skal Labissiere
Actual position: No. 28
Career earnings: $6,385,248
Career stats: 7.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.7 bpg, 49.2 FG%, 35.3 3P%
No. 28 pick: Furkan Korkmaz
Actual position: No. 26
Career earnings: $4,826,484
Career stats: 7.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.5 spg, 41.6 FG%, 37.7 3P%
No. 29 pick: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Actual position: No. 24
Career earnings: $5,639,401
Career stats: 6.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.4 spg, 39.8 FG%, 33.8 3P%
No. 30 pick: Damian Jones
Actual position: No. 30
Career earnings: $6,334,179
Career stats: 4.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.6 apg, 0.7 bpg, 66.6 FG%
