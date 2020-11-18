It’s far too early to draw definitive takes on the 2017 NBA draft class, but that doesn’t mean we can’t see trends about which players are rising to the top of the group.
The actual No. 1 pick that year, Markelle Fultz, has been, to this point, a disappointment. Obviously, that means his spot in a potential re-draft hypothetical is going to someone else.
The question is: who?
Should that spot go to Donovan Mitchell, who in just three seasons has blossomed into one of the top 2-guards in the game? Or what about Bam Adebayo, the Swiss Army knife of a big man who can do just about everything on a basketball court besides shoot threes? Or how about Jayson Tatum, the high-scoring, efficient wing with an array of bucket-getting tricks to choose from in his bag?
Below, check out the 2017 NBA re-draft, the way it should have been.
No. 1 pick: Jayson Tatum
Actual position: No. 3
Career earnings: $20,176,200
Career stats: 17.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.2 spg, 45.7 FG%, 40.1 3P%
No. 2 pick: Donovan Mitchell
Actual position: No. 13
Career earnings: $9,368,520
Career stats: 22.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.3 spg, 43.9 FG%, 35.5 3P%
No. 3 pick: Bam Adebayo
Actual position: No. 14
Career earnings: $8,900,280
Career stats: 10.5 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, 0.9 bpg, 55.3 FG%, 13.9 3P%
No. 4 pick: De'Aaron Fox
Actual position: No. 5
Career earnings: $16,472,880
Career stats: 16.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 6.1 apg, 1.4 spg, 45.1 FG%, 32.8 3P%
No. 5 pick: John Collins
Actual position: No. 19
Career earnings: $6,922,560
Career stats: 16.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.1 bpg, 57.1 FG%, 36.9 3P%
No. 6 pick: Lonzo Ball
Actual position: No. 2
Career earnings: $22,467,840
Career stats: 10.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 6.6 apg, 1.5 spg, 39.0 FG%, 34.1 3P%
No. 7 pick: Jarrett Allen
Actual position: No. 22
Career earnings: $6,124,680
Career stats: 10.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.4 bpg, 60.9 FG%
No. 8 pick: Kyle Kuzma
Actual position: No. 27
Career earnings: $5,088,000
Career stats: 16.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.6 spg, 44.9 FG%, 33.1 3P%
No. 9 pick: Jonathan Isaac
Actual position: No. 6
Career earnings: $14,961,840
Career stats: 9.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.5 bpg, 43.5 FG%, 33.0 3P%
No. 10 pick: Josh Hart
Actual position: No. 30
Career earnings: $4,983,840
Career stats: 8.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.9 spg, 43.0 FG%, 35.3 3P%
No. 11 pick: Derrick White
Actual position: No. 29
Career earnings: $5,019,840
Career stats: 9.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.4 apg, 0.8 spg, 46.9 FG%, 36.4 3P%
No. 12 pick: OG Anunoby
Actual position: No. 23
Career earnings: $5,879,760
Career stats: 7.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.9 spg, 48.0 FG%, 36.5 3P%
No. 13 pick: Lauri Markkanen
Actual position: No. 7
Career earnings: $13,658,160
Career stats: 16.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.7 spg, 43.0 FG%, 35.6 3P%
No. 14 pick: Luke Kennard
Actual position: No. 12
Career earnings: $9,861,720
Career stats: 9.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.2 apg, 0.5 spg, 44.1 FG%, 40.2 3P%
No. 15 pick: Monte Morris
Actual position: No. 51
Career earnings: $3,014,864
Career stats: 9.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 3.5 apg, 0.8 spg, 47.9 FG%, 39.8 3P%
No. 16 pick: Dillon Brooks
Actual position: No. 45
Career earnings: $3,812,377
Career stats: 12.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.7 apg, 0.8 spg, 42.0 FG%, 35.8 3P%
No. 17 pick: Markelle Fultz
Actual position: No. 1
Career earnings: $25,111,320
Career stats: 10.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.6 apg, 1.1 spg, 45.2 FG%, 26.7 3P%
No. 18 pick: Thomas Bryant
Actual position: No. 42
Career earnings: $10,193,857
Career stats: 10.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.9 bpg, 59.5 FG%, 35.5 3P%
No. 19 pick: Dennis Smith
Actual position: No. 9
Career earnings: $11,501,880
Career stats: 12.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.1 spg, 40.0 FG%, 31.4 3P%
No. 20 pick: Josh Jackson
Actual position: No. 4
Career earnings: $18,191,040
Career stats: 11.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.0 spg, 41.7 FG%, 29.8 3P%
No. 21 pick: Jordan Bell
Actual position: No. 38
Career earnings: $4,064,421
Career stats: 3.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.8 bpg, 56.3 FG%, 22.2 3P%
No. 22 pick: Zach Collins
Actual position: No. 10
Career earnings: $10,926,360
Career stats: 5.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.7 bpg, 44.4 FG%, 32.4 3P%
No. 23 pick: Justin Jackson
Actual position: No. 15
Career earnings: $8,454,360
Career stats: 6.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.4 spg, 43.1 FG%, 32.4 3P%
No. 24 pick: Terrance Ferguson
Actual position: No. 21
Career earnings: $6,379,680
Career stats: 4.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.7 apg, 0.5 spg, 40.6 FG%, 33.7 3P%
No. 25 pick: Tony Bradley
Actual position: No. 28
Career earnings: $5,056,800
Career stats: 4.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 0.4 apg, 0.5 bpg, 63.4 FG%
No. 26 pick: Malik Monk
Actual position: No. 11
Career earnings: $10,380,360
Career stats: 8.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.7 apg, 0.4 spg, 39.5 FG%, 32.2 3P%
No. 27 pick: Chris Boucher
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $2,122,899
Career stats: 5.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.3 apg, 0.9 bpg, 46.5 FG%, 32.1 3P%
No. 28 pick: Wesley Iwundu
Actual position: No. 33
Career earnings: $4,046,762
Career stats: 4.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.5 spg, 41.8 FG%, 31.9 3P%
No. 29 pick: Sterling Brown
Actual position: No. 46
Career earnings: $3,812,377
Career stats: 5.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.5 spg, 41.7 FG%, 34.5 3P%
No. 30 pick: Semi Ojeleye
Actual position: No. 37
Career earnings: $4,288,654
Career stats: 3.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.4 apg, 0.3 spg, 39.1 FG%, 34.0 3P%
