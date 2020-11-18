USA Today Sports

2017 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

2017 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

Draft

2017 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

November 18, 2020- by

By |

It’s far too early to draw definitive takes on the 2017 NBA draft class, but that doesn’t mean we can’t see trends about which players are rising to the top of the group.

The actual No. 1 pick that year, Markelle Fultz, has been, to this point, a disappointment. Obviously, that means his spot in a potential re-draft hypothetical is going to someone else.

The question is: who?

Should that spot go to Donovan Mitchell, who in just three seasons has blossomed into one of the top 2-guards in the game? Or what about Bam Adebayo, the Swiss Army knife of a big man who can do just about everything on a basketball court besides shoot threes? Or how about Jayson Tatum, the high-scoring, efficient wing with an array of bucket-getting tricks to choose from in his bag?

Below, check out the 2017 NBA re-draft, the way it should have been.

No. 1 pick: Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum vs Heat

Actual position: No. 3
Career earnings: $20,176,200
Career stats: 17.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.2 spg, 45.7 FG%, 40.1 3P%

No. 2 pick: Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Actual position: No. 13
Career earnings: $9,368,520
Career stats: 22.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.3 spg, 43.9 FG%, 35.5 3P%

No. 3 pick: Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo drives the ball

Actual position: No. 14
Career earnings: $8,900,280
Career stats: 10.5 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, 0.9 bpg, 55.3 FG%, 13.9 3P%

No. 4 pick: De'Aaron Fox

Actual position: No. 5
Career earnings: $16,472,880
Career stats: 16.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 6.1 apg, 1.4 spg, 45.1 FG%, 32.8 3P%

No. 5 pick: John Collins

Actual position: No. 19
Career earnings: $6,922,560
Career stats: 16.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.1 bpg, 57.1 FG%, 36.9 3P%

No. 6 pick: Lonzo Ball

Actual position: No. 2
Career earnings: $22,467,840
Career stats: 10.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 6.6 apg, 1.5 spg, 39.0 FG%, 34.1 3P%

No. 7 pick: Jarrett Allen

Actual position: No. 22
Career earnings: $6,124,680
Career stats: 10.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.4 bpg, 60.9 FG%

No. 8 pick: Kyle Kuzma

Actual position: No. 27
Career earnings: $5,088,000
Career stats: 16.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.6 spg, 44.9 FG%, 33.1 3P%

No. 9 pick: Jonathan Isaac

Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic

Actual position: No. 6
Career earnings: $14,961,840
Career stats: 9.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.5 bpg, 43.5 FG%, 33.0 3P%

No. 10 pick: Josh Hart

Josh Hart, New Orleans Pelicans

Actual position: No. 30
Career earnings: $4,983,840
Career stats: 8.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.9 spg, 43.0 FG%, 35.3 3P%

No. 11 pick: Derrick White

Derrick White, San Antonio Spurs

Actual position: No. 29
Career earnings: $5,019,840
Career stats: 9.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.4 apg, 0.8 spg, 46.9 FG%, 36.4 3P%

No. 12 pick: OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

Actual position: No. 23
Career earnings: $5,879,760
Career stats: 7.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.9 spg, 48.0 FG%, 36.5 3P%

No. 13 pick: Lauri Markkanen

Actual position: No. 7
Career earnings: $13,658,160
Career stats: 16.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.7 spg, 43.0 FG%, 35.6 3P%

No. 14 pick: Luke Kennard

Actual position: No. 12
Career earnings: $9,861,720
Career stats: 9.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.2 apg, 0.5 spg, 44.1 FG%, 40.2 3P%

No. 15 pick: Monte Morris

Monte Morris, Denver Nuggets

Actual position: No. 51
Career earnings: $3,014,864
Career stats: 9.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 3.5 apg, 0.8 spg, 47.9 FG%, 39.8 3P%

No. 16 pick: Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies

Actual position: No. 45
Career earnings: $3,812,377
Career stats: 12.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.7 apg, 0.8 spg, 42.0 FG%, 35.8 3P%

No. 17 pick: Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz, Orlando Magic

Actual position: No. 1
Career earnings: $25,111,320
Career stats: 10.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.6 apg, 1.1 spg, 45.2 FG%, 26.7 3P%

No. 18 pick: Thomas Bryant

Thomas Bryant, Washington Wizards

Actual position: No. 42
Career earnings: $10,193,857
Career stats: 10.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.9 bpg, 59.5 FG%, 35.5 3P%

No. 19 pick: Dennis Smith

Dennis Smith drives the ball against Mo Bamba

Actual position: No. 9
Career earnings: $11,501,880
Career stats: 12.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.1 spg, 40.0 FG%, 31.4 3P%

No. 20 pick: Josh Jackson

Josh Jackson, Phoenix Suns

Actual position: No. 4
Career earnings: $18,191,040
Career stats: 11.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.0 spg, 41.7 FG%, 29.8 3P%

No. 21 pick: Jordan Bell

Jordan Bell, Minnesota Timberwoles

Actual position: No. 38
Career earnings: $4,064,421
Career stats: 3.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.8 bpg, 56.3 FG%, 22.2 3P%

No. 22 pick: Zach Collins

Actual position: No. 10
Career earnings: $10,926,360
Career stats: 5.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.7 bpg, 44.4 FG%, 32.4 3P%

No. 23 pick: Justin Jackson

Justin Jackson, Dallas Mavericks

Actual position: No. 15
Career earnings: $8,454,360
Career stats: 6.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.4 spg, 43.1 FG%, 32.4 3P%

No. 24 pick: Terrance Ferguson

Terrance Ferguson, Oklahoma City Thunder

Actual position: No. 21
Career earnings: $6,379,680
Career stats: 4.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.7 apg, 0.5 spg, 40.6 FG%, 33.7 3P%

No. 25 pick: Tony Bradley

Tony Bradley, Utah Jazz

Actual position: No. 28
Career earnings: $5,056,800
Career stats: 4.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 0.4 apg, 0.5 bpg, 63.4 FG%

No. 26 pick: Malik Monk

Actual position: No. 11
Career earnings: $10,380,360
Career stats: 8.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.7 apg, 0.4 spg, 39.5 FG%, 32.2 3P%

No. 27 pick: Chris Boucher

Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors

Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $2,122,899
Career stats: 5.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.3 apg, 0.9 bpg, 46.5 FG%, 32.1 3P%

No. 28 pick: Wesley Iwundu

Wesley Iwundu, Orlando Magic

Actual position: No. 33
Career earnings: $4,046,762
Career stats: 4.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.5 spg, 41.8 FG%, 31.9 3P%

No. 29 pick: Sterling Brown

Sterling Brown

Actual position: No. 46
Career earnings: $3,812,377
Career stats: 5.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.5 spg, 41.7 FG%, 34.5 3P%

No. 30 pick: Semi Ojeleye

Semi Ojeleye

Actual position: No. 37
Career earnings: $4,288,654
Career stats: 3.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.4 apg, 0.3 spg, 39.1 FG%, 34.0 3P%

, , , , Basketball, Draft, NBA, Ranking

, , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home