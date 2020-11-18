It’s far too early to draw definitive takes on the 2017 NBA draft class, but that doesn’t mean we can’t see trends about which players are rising to the top of the group.

The actual No. 1 pick that year, Markelle Fultz, has been, to this point, a disappointment. Obviously, that means his spot in a potential re-draft hypothetical is going to someone else.

The question is: who?

Should that spot go to Donovan Mitchell, who in just three seasons has blossomed into one of the top 2-guards in the game? Or what about Bam Adebayo, the Swiss Army knife of a big man who can do just about everything on a basketball court besides shoot threes? Or how about Jayson Tatum, the high-scoring, efficient wing with an array of bucket-getting tricks to choose from in his bag?

Below, check out the 2017 NBA re-draft, the way it should have been.