Free agency stock watch: Tim Hardaway Jr, Justise Winslow, Montrezl Harrell

We are now in the home stretch of the regular season, meaning the campaigns of various impending 2021 free agents are about to be over.

For some players, that’s just fine, as their impressive play in 2020-21 has them positioned to earn a nice payday this upcoming offseason. For others, poor recent play could leave a bad taste in potentially interested teams’ mouths and cost them money in free agency.

For some of the lucky ones in the latter predicament, however, the playoffs will serve as a great opportunity for them to improve their stock ahead of free agency.

Below, check out the latest edition of our free agency stock watch, where we determine whose stock is up and whose is down ahead of a very important offseason.