MVP Race: Donovan Mitchell enters the picture

For the first time this season, a player from the Jazz has rightfully entered the ranking, and it’s All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Utah has come out victorious in an impressive eight games in a row and currently sits third in the West at 12-4 and has the league’s fourth-best net rating at +6.9.

Over that span, Mitchell has been the team’s unquestioned leader, averaging 27.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists on extremely tidy shooting splits of 51.0 percent from the floor, 50.0 percent from three and 89.5 percent from the foul stripe.

Recently, however, Mitchell has found himself in an odd beef with NBA Hall-of-Famer and Inside the NBA member Shaquille O’Neal, who, for whatever reason, thought it would be a good idea to tell Mitchell directly that he didn’t think the young guard had what it took to reach the next level as a player… immediately after Mitchell had a 36-point game on national TV in a double-digit win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Mitchell’s response to Shaq? “All right.”

Since then, O’Neal has kept the beef going on social media, posting the following on Instagram on Monday (via CBS Sports):

O’Neal has been roundly criticized for the interview, with both fans and modern stars like Kevin Durant and LeBron James speaking in Mitchell’s defense. But rather than apologize for his statement, O’Neal has doubled down on it. On Monday, O’Neal posted an Instagram slideshow showcasing former teammates Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Steve Nash, Gary Payton, Penny Hardaway and LeBron James with a caption that read: “This is what greatness at the guard position looks like. I played with the best ever-to do it. You know I know what best look like. #donthavetohate. Y’all kno I got G14 classification to say what I say.”

One has to wonder if TNT realizes how bad of a look it is to hear former all-time greats like O’Neal and Charles Barkley constantly trash the NBA’s product and its current crop of stars.

Either way, kudos to Mitchell for taking the high road here.