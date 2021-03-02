MVP race: The Top 3 candidates are international players

Nikola Jokic likewise had a strong stretch of games since the last edition of this series, putting up 27.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 9.7 assists over his last three games, a stretch in which the Denver Nuggets have gone 2-1.

Despite disappointing in the record department, Denver actually ranks sixth league-wide in net rating at +4.5, ahead of Philadelphia and other contenders like the Brooklyn Nets, an indication that the Nuggets are playing better this season than many believe them to be.

Jokic recently made interesting comments about comparisons he’s received to NBA legend Tim Duncan, who the Serbian big man faced early on in his career:

Nikola Jokic on Malone's Tim Duncan comparison: "I played against him. I always said he gave me the easiest 20 points ever. He did not feel me, for real. And he was a little bit older. I think that was his last year. I could just imagine him in his prime.” — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) March 2, 2021

Imagine watching those two face off against each other in their respective primes. That would have been must-watch viewing.

For the latest Nikola Jokic news, click here.