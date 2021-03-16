MVP Race: James Harden continues to rise

An excellent stretch of games coupled with an injury to the second-place player on this list was more than enough to get Nikola Jokic back into the No. 1 spot in our MVP rankings this week.

Over his last five games, the big Serbian is averaging 28.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.6 steals on 53.7/43.8/80.0 shooting splits. What’s more, Jokic’s Denver Nuggets have won six of their last seven games, easing concerns about their relatively inconsistent start to the campaign.

Jokic recently made it clear that he plans to be a Nugget for life and that winning a title in Denver would mean more than winning one anywhere else for him (via the Denver Post):

After twisting his ankle, insisting on a return and hitting a few more clutch shots en route to a 28-point, 15-rebound effort against Memphis, Jokic shared a new, heart-racing wrinkle in pursuit of a championship. He wants to do it in Denver, super-teams be damned. “If I win it with Nuggets, or if we win it with Nuggets, that’s gonna be, we’re gonna want it more than if I go or if someone else joins us,” said Jokic, well aware of the weight of his words. “That’s even better, maybe someone joins us,” he quipped before getting serious. “My personal opinion is I’d rather win it with Nuggets than … win it with any another team.”

Always refreshing to see a modern star player take that stand.

