MVP Race: Chris Paul enters the Top 9

Despite the team suffering injuries, the Denver Nuggets have still won five of six games thanks to the MVP favorite, Nikola Jokic, and his still-outrageous form.

In that stretch, Jokic averaged 26.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists while shooting 59.0 percent from the floor.

This weekend, Jokic talked about all of the injuries impacting the Nuggets right now, bringing up the league’s need to protect the players more:

Interesting from Nikola Jokic: "The injuries are all around the league. I don't know what's happening. I think we need to, first of all, protect each other on the floor, because we are eating the same bread…We can play hard and compete but I think we can play kind of safer." — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) April 25, 2021

Jokic is absolutely right, as the NBA’s insane schedule for the second half of this season has clearly led to a ton of injuries across the league – way more than usual.

Nevertheless, for anyone looking to make a case for Jokic as this year’s MVP over one of the other frontrunners, StatMuse did a good job breaking it down with this graphic:

are we doing this right pic.twitter.com/qGu22RpCbf — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 25, 2021

