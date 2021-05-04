MVP Race: Julius Randle enters Top 10 for the first time

With all eyes on the reeling Los Angeles Lakers and the streaking Denver Nuggets facing off on national TV last night, it was the Lakers who came through with the relatively surprising home victory, a vital one for their hopes of staying out of the play-in tournament.

Nevertheless, it’s tough to fault MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic for that result, as he was the only Denver player last night to cross the 20-point threshold, let alone the 30-point threshold. Jokic finished the night with 32 points on 12-for-28 shooting, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Even after his big performance, however, Jokic was sure to credit Lakers backup big man Marc Gasol, who was a +17 in just 17 minutes of action, and played outstanding defense during his time on the floor:

Nikola Jokic: “I think we all forget who Marc Gasol is. The guy who won two defensive players of the year.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) May 4, 2021

With under 10 games remaining in the regular season, it’s become rather clear who the 2020-21 MVP is going to be, and the betting odds reflect that emphatically:

NBA MVP odds as of today, via @betonline_ag (LeBron's odds have changed drastically): Jokic 1/12

Embiid 13/2

Steph Curry 18/1

Giannis 25/1

Lillard 40/1

Luka 40/1

LeBron 60/1 (was 10/1) — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 3, 2021

Jokic is set to become the NBA’s second-straight MVP to come from Europe, a fascinating feat that indicates where the future of the game could be headed.

For the latest Nikola Jokic rumors, click here.