MVP Race: James Harden enters Top 3 for first time this season

As has been the case a lot over the past couple of months, Nikola Jokic has retained the top spot in our rankings this week, and looking at his recent numbers, it’s easy to see why.

Over the past week, the Denver Nuggets superstar is averaging 23.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists while leading the team to a 3-1 record over that stretch. What’s more, for the season, Jokic is averaging 8.5 assists nightly, the second-highest mark for a single campaign by a center in league history behind only Wilt Chamberlain in 1967-68 (8.6 assists per game that year), per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Nuggets did well at the trade deadline to get help around Jokic, too, with the additions of the defensive-minded JaVale McGee and, more importantly, a starting-caliber, versatile power forward in Aaron Gordon, who Jokic believes is already proving to be a good fit with the team (via ESPN):

The Nuggets got a glimpse of Gordon’s versatility as the forward switched on defense and stayed in front of Atlanta’s Trae Young on one possession. “The main thing and the best thing that he did is that he accepted the role,” Jokic said. “He knows why he came here, he knows what he can do and he knows how he can help and he is doing that. Defense or offense, it doesn’t matter, he accepts it and is embracing it. “I think he kind of saw how we played and he didn’t try to do too much. He saw that if he’s open, the ball is going to find him. Really good debut for him.”

After those two strong pickups, it’s full-speed ahead for Jokic and the Nuggets, who currently rank fifth in net rating league-wide thanks to the unbelievable play from their big Serbian down low.

