Playoff MVP Race: Kawhi Leonard the inaugural No. 1

The 2020-21 NBA playoffs have started off with a bang.

One team is already eliminated, and they were the Eastern Conference champions last year. (If we were doing a Not-Playoff-MVP ranking, that team would feature two players at the top of the list.)

Another franchise has already clawed back from a 2-0 series deficit after both losses took place at home.

The Western Conference champions, meanwhile, suffered two major blows this weekend, losing a crucial Game 4 as well as potentially one of their two best players.

Regardless, today, we begin a new series in which we rank the Top 15 players in the Playoff MVP race, as voted on by all of our writers.

(You can vote too in our poll at the bottom of the article).

Let’s jump right in.