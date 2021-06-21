Playoff MVP Race: Despite elimination, Kevin Durant takes top spot (for now)

Playoff stats: 34.3 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.5 spg, 1.6 bpg, 51.4 FG%

It’s almost oxymoronic to name a player who was eliminated from the playoffs before even reaching the Conference Finals your postseason MVP, but we’ve done just that this week with Kevin Durant… and can you blame us?

Durant was downright spectacular in these playoffs, but especially late in the series against Milwaukee when it was clear he’d have to do everything if the Brooklyn Nets were to advance.

From Games 5-7 of the conference semi-final matchup between the two contenders, Durant put up astronomical numbers, averaging 43.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 53.9 percent from the floor and hitting clutch shot after clutch shot just to give Brooklyn a fighting chance.

One of those clutch shots came within inches of sending the Bucks home, too, as Durant’s late Game 7 fadeaway was about one shoe size away from being a three and a series-clinching dagger.

Kevin Durant said that he initially thought his shot at the end of regulation was a three. "But my big ass foot stepped on the line," Durant said, in part. "I just saw how close I was to ending their season with that shot." — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 20, 2021

That Game 7 performance was a historic one for Durant, as he became the player with the most points scored (48) in a Game 7 in NBA history.

Now, the next time we’ll see Durant suit up will be in the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer, according to a report from Shams Charania, which is a bit surprising considering the major injury the former league MVP just returned from.

Nevertheless, that just goes to show how healthy Durant feels right now and how comfortable the Nets must be with his health.

And though it may only last a week, for now, Durant is our 2020-21 playoff MVP.

