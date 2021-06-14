Playoff MVP Race: Devin Booker moving up fast

Playoff stats: 30.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 4.5 apg, 2.1 spg, 58.2 FG%

For the third straight week, Kawhi Leonard remains at No. 1 in our playoff MVP rankings, and with good reason. The two-time Finals MVP has been dominant on both ends of the floor, putting up over 30 points per playoff contest as well as over two steals nightly while shooting the ball extremely well.

Leonard has also stepped up consistently when the Los Angeles Clippers have needed him most, with Saturday’s game being the most recent example.

That night, Leonard scored 34 points, had 12 rebounds, dished out five dimes and had two takeaways all while shooting 58.3 percent from the floor in what was a 26-point victory for Los Angeles.

That performance by Leonard sets up a massive Game 4 in L.A. tonight, with the Clippers trying to even the series after going down 2-0 for the second series in a row and the Jazz attempting to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

It’ll be exciting to see what version of Leonard we get; odds are, it’ll be a dominant one.

