Playoff MVP Race: Trae Young enters Top 5 after Game 1 performance

Playoff stats: 32.1 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 4.6 apg, 2.3 spg, 61.2 FG%

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard reminded everyone he’s one of the top basketball players in the world over the weekend, first on Friday with a masterful 45-point, six-rebound performance in a must-win road game against the Dallas Mavericks, and then again on Sunday in the decisive Game 7 with a 28-point, 10-rebound, nine-assist, four-steal explosion.

Over the course of the two must-win outings for the Clippers, Leonard shot 70.0 percent on 40 total field-goal attempts, an absurd level of accuracy considering the average level of difficulty on most of his shot attempts.

Leonard was so great, in fact, that according to a reporter from NBA.com, his performance in the series against Dallas was historic, efficiency-wise:

So that was a pretty special series from Kawhi Leonard – 2nd highest eFG% for a player averaging 30+ ppg in a playoff series in the last 55 years. pic.twitter.com/k6thVpJSO7 — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) June 7, 2021

An even tougher challenge awaits Leonard and Co. in the next round against the Utah Jazz, so it’ll be fun to see what the two-time Finals MVP is able to do against one of the league’s top defenses and interior defenders.

What’s clear is: Leonard makes a case to be the best player remaining in the playoffs.

For the latest Kawhi Leonard rumors, click here.