NBA predictions: Our picks for the individual awards of the 2020-21 season

With the 2020-21 NBA season set to tip-off, we thought it’d be a good time to make our predictions for who will win all of the major individual awards for the upcoming campaign.

From Most Valuable Player to Rookie of the Year to Defensive Player of the Year through Coach of the Year, our team of writers voted on who we think will win each accolade for the 2020-21 league campaign and made our selections that way.

Without further ado, let’s get straight into it.