Knicks season preview: Does New York have another level in them?

* They will be a very tough defensive team yet again… In their first year with defensive guru Tom Thibodeau as head coach, the Knicks vaulted from the NBA’s 23rd-ranked defense (112.4 points allowed per 100 possessions) to giving up just 107.8 points per 100 possessions for the fourth-stingiest mark in the Association. And with the three-headed frontcourt monster of Nerlens Noel, Mitchell Robinson and Taj Gibson patrolling the paint, that number will likely remain just as strong next season.

* They have a head coach who gets the most out of them… Speaking of Thibodeau, the 63-year-old head coach is known for getting the most out of the talent he has available, as evidenced by his multiple deep playoff runs with the Chicago Bulls despite talent disadvantages, especially when Derrick Rose would get injured, and by the fact that the Minnesota Timberwolves’ lone postseason appearance in the last 17 seasons came with him at the helm. Thibodeau’s tenure with New York is seemingly following the same path, so those who believe the Knicks might see some significant win percentage drop-off in 2021-22 could to be in for a surprise.

* Their offseason pickups could give their middling offense a needed boost… Calling the Knicks’ offense in 2020-21 middling might even be kind, as the team ranked 26th in points per game (107.0) last season and 22nd in points scored per 100 possessions (110.2). So New York was savvy enough to address those concerns this offseason with the additions of French swingman Evan Fournier (17.1 points per game in 2020-21, 41.3 percent from three) and hometown hero Kemba Walker (19.3 points, 4.9 assists) at point guard. There are injury concerns surrounding Walker, but he’s just one campaign removed from his last All-Star nod while Fournier has proven to be an underrated wing scorer for years now, so the former Celtic duo could provide a much-needed boost to New York’s offense.

* They boast a deep perimeter rotation with a good mix of young players and proven pieces… New York’s backcourt is a solid blend of proven players – Fournier, Walker, Burks and Rose – and up-and-comers with great upside – Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett. It would be surprising if the Knicks’ offense, led mostly by its backcourt pieces, didn’t see a solid uptick in production in 2021-22.

*Though lacking in superstars, they have a lot of good, hard-working players… Led by a talented high-effort All-Star in Julius Randle and all the way down the lineup, the Knicks have a roster full of hard-workers who will help the team win games on nights opponents don’t feel like giving 100 percent effort from the tip.

*They have good playmakers outside of the point-guard spot… Fournier is underrated in his playmaking abilities, as although he’s a scorer first and foremost, he’s got solid court vision, boasting an assist rate of 18.6 percent last season. Randle, too, has blossomed into an impressive passer, especially for his position, posting an assist rate of 27.2 percent last year, the highest mark of his career.