NBA trade deadline preview: Every contender's biggest needs

We have officially arrived at the week of the 2020-21 NBA trade deadline, one of the most exciting times of every year for the typical NBA fan, filled with constant Twitter scrolling and article-clicking for the latest rumors and news.

This year is no different, either, as with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers missing both of their top superstars, clubs around the league undoubtedly see an opening to make a move now that could help set them up for a championship push in a few months.

The NBA’s top contenders, in particular, will be especially active over the coming days, as we’re already starting to see rumors swirl about various of the league’s best teams and players in regards to potential trades.

Below, check out what we believe every 2020-21 contender’s biggest needs are heading into the trade deadline.