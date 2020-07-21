Free agent rankings: The top players available this offseason

Only two All-Stars will hit the market this offseason in what looks like one of the weakest free agent classes (on paper) we have seen in a while.
We have ranked the main free agents anyway, though.
1
Anthony Davis / PF / LA Lakers (Player Option)
A two-way force and one of the very best big men the game has to offer, he has proven this year that he can be a top option on a legitimate title contender.
2019/20 stats: 26.7 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.4 bpg, 51.1 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $27,093,019
Career earnings: $148,710,567
Agent: Rich Paul
2
Brandon Ingram / SF / New Orleans
A long, bouncy wing who can do a bit of everything, including score, rebound and create for others. Still in his early 20s, he is finally reaching his insane level of potential as a Pelican.
2019/20 stats: 24.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 4.3 apg, 46.6 FG%, 38.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $7,265,485
Career earnings: $23,823,685
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
3
Fred VanVleet / PG / Toronto (Unrestricted)
A great playmaker and above-average three-point shooter, he looks ready to run his own team and not play under Kyle Lowry’s shadow anymore.
2019/20 stats: 17.6 ppg, 6.6 apg, 3.8 rpg, 1.9 spg, 40.9 FG%, 38.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $9,346,153
Career earnings: $19,966,092
Agent: Brian Jungreis
4
DeMar DeRozan / SG / San Antonio (Player Option)
A confident bucket-getter with an old-school vibe from the midrange, though he’s limited as a three-point shooter.
2019/20 stats: 22.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 5.6 apg, 45.7 FG%, 28.3 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $27,739,975
Career earnings: $149,703,600
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
5
Montrezl Harrell / C / LA Clippers (Unrestricted)
High-energy, athletic big man who is extremely efficient at finishing in the paint, and gets after it on the glass.
2019/20 stats: 18.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.1 bpg, 61.4 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $6,000,000
Career earnings: $15,516,382
Agent: Rich Paul
6
Andre Drummond / C / Cleveland (Player Otion)
The league’s leading rebounder by average four of the last five seasons, he’s producing huge numbers yet again this season, though it didn’t help either of his teams much in the win column.
2019/20 stats: 17.7 ppg, 15.2 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.6 bpg, 53.3 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $27,093,018
Career earnings: $109,078,708
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
7
Danilo Gallinari / SF / Oklahoma City (Unrestricted)
He’s helped the Thunder enjoy a surprisingly strong season when many thought the team could bottom out. An elite outside shooter who can score from all three levels. Injury troubles remain a concern.
2019/20 stats: 19.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 43.9 FG%, 40.9 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $22,615,559
Career earnings: $136,893,218
Agent: Michael Tellem
8
Mike Conley / PG / Utah (Player Option)
When he’s in top form, he’s a fantastic floor general who can knock down threes, run the pick-and-roll and finish with tidy floaters using his off-hand.
2019/20 stats: 13.8 ppg, 4.3 apg, 3.2 rpg, 40.5 FG%, 37.6 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $32,511,623
Career earnings: $173,617,830
Agent: Mike Conley
9
Serge Ibaka / C / Toronto (Unrestricted)
Moving to center has helped him enjoy a career renaissance, as his shooting from the outside makes him a mismatch for most foes at the 5.
2019/20 stats: 16.0 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 51.8 FG%, 39.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $23,271,604
Career earnings: $119,814,305
Agent: –
10
Davis Bertans / PF / Washington (Unrestricted)
A knockdown three-point specialist at the 4-spot who has blossomed into one of the best shooters in the NBA this season.
2019/20 stats: 15.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 43.4 FG%, 42.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $7,000,000
Career earnings: $15,856,082
Agent: Arturs Kalnitis
11
Evan Fournier / SG / Orlando (Player Option)
Hitting a career-high 40 percent of his triples this year, which has made him an even more effective scorer. Having a career campaign in 2019/20, according to multiple advanced stats.
2019/20 stats: 18.8 ppg, 3.2 apg, 2.6 rpg, 47.0 FG%, 40.6 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $17,000,000
Career earnings: $74,556,244
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
12
Gordon Hayward / SF / Boston (Player Option)
He looked like his peak self for a brief spell this season, but another lower-body knock set him back again. His worrisome injury history will undoubtedly be an issue if he does hit free agency this summer.
2019/20 stats: 17.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 4.1 apg, 50.2 FG%, 39.2 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $32,700,690
Career earnings: $150,428,542
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
13
Bogdan Bogdanovic / SG / Sacramento
He has an elite pull-up jumper and a pretty outside stroke, but minor injuries have prevented him from breaking out this season as many expected him to.
2019/20 stats: 14.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.2 apg, 43.3 FG%, 36.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $8,529,386
Career earnings: $27,000,000
Agent: Jason Ranne
14
Hassan Whiteside / C / Portland (Unrestricted)
Elite shot blocker and above-average rebounder with preposterously long arms who can finish above the rim. His main issue is a lack of passing; once he catches the ball he is usually just looking to score.
2019/20 stats: 16.3 ppg, 14.2 rpg, 3.1 bpg, 61.8 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $27,093,018
Career earnings: $101,684,934
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
15
Tim Hardaway Jr. / SG / Dallas (Player Option)
He has become a very good three-point shooter this season, which has helped his efficiency out a ton. Can also get buckets from the midrange using a solid pull-up jumper.
2019/20 stats: 15.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.0 apg, 43.7 FG%, 40.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $20,025,127
Career earnings: $61,758,779
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
16
Joe Harris / SG / Brooklyn (Unrestricted)
A knockdown outside shooter who can do more than just space the floor. Underrated cutter and slasher; he uses great timing for sneaky finishes near the rim.
2019/20 stats: 13.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 47.1 FG%, 41.2 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $7,666,667
Career earnings: $20,234,674
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
17
Marcus Morris / PF / LA Clippers (Unrestricted)
Tough-nosed two-way power forward who can space the floor from three. Very solid face-up game in the midrange and even has some solid post moves.
2019/20 stats: 17.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.4 apg, 43.3 FG%, 41.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $15,000,000
Career earnings: $43,303,419
Agent: –
18
Goran Dragic / PG / Miami (Unrestricted)
Bounced back and looks healthy after missing a lot of last year with a knee injury. He has acclimated wonderfully to his bench role, which could extend his career another few seasons.
2019/20 stats: 16.1 ppg, 5.1 apg, 3.1 rpg, 43.7 FG%, 37.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $19,217,900
Career earnings: $114,706,933
Agent: Bill Duffy
19
Tristan Thompson / C / Cleveland (Unrestricted)
A high-energy big man who has become a double-double machine over the last two seasons.
2019/20 stats: 12.0 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 0.9 bpg, 51.2 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $18,539,130
Career earnings: $98,094,129
Agent: Rich Paul
20
Marc Gasol / C / Toronto (Unrestricted)
Vet big man who makes the game easier for everyone. His numbers are way down, but he’s still making a huge impact during his time on the floor, as indicated by his 10-plus swing rating on the year.
2019/20 stats: 7.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.4 apg, 41.9 FG%, 40.2 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $25,595,700
Career earnings: $178,007,443
Agent: Steve Heumann
21
Paul Millsap / PF / Denver (Unrestricted)
A reliable veteran who can score and defend, and one has remained effective on both ends even in his mid-30s. Injuries are a concern, however.
2019/20 stats: 12.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.6 apg, 48.6 FG%, 44.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $30,000,000
Career earnings: $181,245,742
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
22
Jerami Grant / PF / Denver (Player Option)
Athletic two-way power forward who can finish effectively around the paint and deter opponents’ looks near the basket defensively. A much-improved three-point shooter, too; hitting nearly 40 percent of his threes the last two seasons.
2019/20 stats: 11.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 47.1 FG%, 34.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $9,346,153
Career earnings: $22,275,045
Agent: Happy Walters
23
Jordan Clarkson / SG / Utah (Unrestricted)
Has been a huge addition for the Jazz, providing solid scoring off the bench for a playoff team.
2019/20 stats: 15.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.6 apg, 48.2 FG%, 36.6 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $13,437,500
Career earnings: $51,352,395
Agent: Rich Paul
24
Christian Wood / PF / Detroit (Unrestricted)
Long, quick, athletic big man who can knock down threes or blow by opposing bigs using solid ball-handling. Possesses a real knack for scoring.
2019/20 stats: 13.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 56.7 FG%, 38.6 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,645,357
Career earnings: $4,372,356
Agent: Adam Pensack
25
Derrick Favors / C / New Orleans (Unrestricted)
Trustworthy big man who has mastered his complementary role. The Pelicans started performing much better once he returned this season, which speaks highly to his value as a player.
2019/20 stats: 9.2 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 1.0 bpg, 62.0 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $17,650,000
Career earnings: $100,271,159
Agent: Wallace Prather
26
Enes Kanter / C / Boston (Player Option)
Good scorer down low and a plus rebounder. His defense continues to leave something to be desired, though.
2019/20 stats: 8.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.0 apg, 56.6 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $4,767,000
Career earnings: $98,941,431
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
27
Malik Beasley / SG / Minnesota
His numbers have taken a bit of a dip after his breakout third-year season, but he still has upside as a 3-and-D shooting guard.
2019/20 stats: 11.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 42.5 FG%, 38.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,731,713
Career earnings: $7,833,514
Agent: Rich Paul
28
Jae Crowder / SF / Miami (Unrestricted)
Defensive specialist on the wing who struggles shooting from the outside. A more reliable three-point stroke would up his value mightily in free agency.
2019/20 stats: 10.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.6 apg, 38.4 FG%, 31.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $7,815,533
Career earnings: $37,304,606
Agent: Glenn Schwartzman
29
Justin Holiday / SG / Indiana (Unrestricted)
Athletic guard shooting a career-best rate from three this year. Very solid defender in the backcourt.
2019/20 stats: 8.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.3 apg, 44.0 FG%, 42.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $4,767,000
Career earnings: $16,593,814
Agent: Charles Briscoe
30
Aron Baynes / C / Phoenix (Unrestricted)
Shooting a career-high mark number of three-pointers (and making them at a decent rate) while contributing offensively as an elite screen-setter.
2019/20 stats: 11.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 48.0 FG%, 35.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $5,453,280
Career earnings: $31,080,340
Agent: Daniel Moldovan
31
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope / SG / LA Lakers (Player Option)
Finally found his footing with the Lakers this year, turning into the very good 3-and-D 2-guard many thought he could be when he joined the team.
2019/20 stats: 9.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.7 apg, 41.8 FG%, 35.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $8,089,282
Career earnings: $49,830,815
Agent: Rich Paul
32
Alec Burks / SG / Philadelphia (Unrestricted)
Played some of his best basketball on a bad Warriors team this season. Now with Philadelphia, he’ll have to prove he can make an impact as a reserve for a playoff team.
2019/20 stats: 15.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.9 apg, 40.4 FG%, 36.6 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,320,044
Career earnings: $53,293,575
Agent: JR Hensley
33
Dwight Howard / C / LA Lakers (Unrestricted)
He’s proven he can be a team-first player in his second stint with the Lakers. Doing all of the dirty work for L.A., particularly on the glass and as a rim-protector.
2019/20 stats: 7.5 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.2 bpg, 58.6 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $5,603,850
Career earnings: $240,096,336
Agent: Charles Briscoe
34
Dario Saric / PF / Phoenix
His usage rate is at a career-low this season. In a bigger role, there’s a chance he could be a solid playmaking power forward. Fit will be important as far as his next stop goes.
2019/20 stats: 10.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.9 apg, 46.2 FG%, 34.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $3,481,985
Career earnings: $10,749,666
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
35
JaVale McGee / C / LA Lakers (Player Option)
Another Lakers big man having success this season, his length and athleticism make him a top pick-and-roll finisher and shot-blocker on defense.
2019/20 stats: 6.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.5 bpg, 64.0 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $4,000,000
Career earnings: $58,137,737
Agent: BJ Armstrong
36
Austin Rivers / PG / Houston (Player Option)
Tough shooting guard who struggles from the outside but likes to get after it on defense.
2019/20 stats: 8.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 42.1 FG%, 35.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,174,310
Career earnings: $48,282,677
Agent: Aaron Mintz
37
DJ Augustin / PG / Orlando (Unrestricted)
An experienced point guard who can create, get into the paint and score around the basket.
2019/20 stats: 10.4 ppg, 4.6 apg, 2.2 rpg, 39.3 FG%, 34.5 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $7,250,000
Career earnings: $50,262,263
Agent: Raymond Brothers
38
Jeff Teague / PG / Atlanta (Unrestricted)
Reliable floor general who excels in transition and as a distributor.
2019/20 stats: 10.9 ppg, 5.2 apg, 43.6 FG%, 36.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $19,000,000
Career earnings: $96,355,440
Agent: JR Hensley
39
Derrick Jones Jr. / SF / Miami (Unrestricted)
One of the most athletic high-flyers in basketball – and one who has really improved his feel for the game recently. Solid slasher off the ball and multi-positional defender, though he still struggles from the outside as a shooter.
2019/20 stats: 8.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.1 apg, 51.4 FG%, 27.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,645,357
Career earnings: $4,164,304
Agent: Aaron Turner
40
Otto Porter / SF / Chicago (Player Option)
A 3-and-D specialist who can do some scoring out of the pick-and-roll thanks to a plus pull-up jumper.
2019/20 stats: 11.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 44.3 FG%, 38.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $27,250,576
Career earnings: $97,341,159
Agent: David Falk
41
Nerlens Noel / C / Oklahoma City (Unrestricted)
He makes a solid impact in a small role thanks to great shot-blocking and finishing in the paint off the bench. The question is: Can he make the same impact as a starter? That’ll determine his worth on the open market.
2019/20 stats: 7.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.5 bpg, 54.2 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $1,882,867
Career earnings: $22,157,625
Agent: –
42
Avery Bradley / SG / LA Lakers (Player Option)
Excels defensively in the backcourt and is a respectable spot-up three-point shooter with his feet set.
2019/20 stats: 8.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 44.4 FG%, 36.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $6,767,000
Career earnings: $57,554,412
Agent: Bill Duffy
43
Garrett Temple / SG / Brooklyn (Team Option)
Knows his role and plays it well. Defends, shoots open three-pointers and never tries to do too much.
2019/20 stats: 10.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.6 apg, 37.8 FG%, 32.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $4,767,000
Career earnings: $32,688,445
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
44
Mason Plumlee / C / Denver (Unrestricted)
Serviceable backup center with some hops who is an underrated passer.
2019/20 stats: 7.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.4 apg, 61.7 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $14,041,096
Career earnings: $47,399,770
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
45
Bobby Portis / PF / New York (Team Option)
Can play either big-man spot, space the floor from three and do some scoring from midrange the and the post. Subpar defender and rebounder, however, a pretty big issue for a big.
2019/20 stats: 10.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 45.0 FG%, 35.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $15,000,000
Career earnings: $21,855,506
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
46
Kris Dunn / PG / Chicago
One of the top defensive guards in basketball. His game on the other end, though, offensively, is still a pretty big negative, too.
2019/20 stats: 7.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 44.4 FG%, 25.9 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $5,348,007
Career earnings: $17,488,287
Agent: Aaron Mintz
47
Jabari Parker / PF / Sacramento (Player Option)
Offensive-minded forward who has seen his game regress following multiple major knee injuries. Doubtful he’ll live up to his No. 2 overall draft selection at this point.
2019/20 stats: 14.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 49.9 FG%, 26.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $6,500,000
Career earnings: $48,739,712
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
48
Jakob Poeltl / C / San Antonio
Won’t ever put up huge numbers, but a solid screen-setter and rebounder who can finish plays when he’s set up for good looks.
2019/20 stats: 5.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.0 bpg, 61.9 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $3,754,885
Career earnings: $12,231,805
Agent: Michael Tellem
49
Kelly Olynyk / PF / Miami (Player Option)
A near-7-footer with a completely unorthodox game for a player of his size. Good ball-handler, outside shooter and passer out of the frontcourt, but struggles as a rebounder and paint protector.
2019/20 stats: 7.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 47.6 FG%, 43.2 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $12,667,885
Career earnings: $47,533,874
Agent: Greg Lawrence
50
Rodney Hood / SG / Portland (Player Option)
Was having a solid season as a three-level scorer until a brutal Achilles injury ended his campaign. Candidate to opt into the final year of his deal as he recovers from a major injury.
2019/20 stats: 11.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 50.6 FG%, 49.3 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $5,718,000
Career earnings: $15,623,071
Agent: Austin Brown
51
Carmelo Anthony / SF / Portland (Unrestricted)
He’s a legend of the sport who posted a solid season for the Blazers despite sitting out a good amount of time prior to being signed. Can still score down low, from the midrange and from the three-point range.
2019/20 stats: 15.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 42.6 FG%, 37.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,159,029
Career earnings: $248,940,171
Agent: –
52
Reggie Jackson / PG / LA Clippers (Unrestricted)
Not the most consistent player, but can score, create and defend decently from the point-guard position. He could be a great bench player if he’d be willing to fully accept that role.
2019/20 stats: 12.8 ppg, 4.4 apg, 2.9 rpg, 41.6 FG%, 39.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $18,086,956
Career earnings: $85,603,827
Agent: Aaron Mintz
53
Maurice Harkless / SF / New York (Unrestricted)
Defensive-minded forward who has always been a solid complementary piece. Bad three-point shooter for his career, which hampers his impact.
2019/20 stats: 5.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.1 apg, 50.2 FG%, 34.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $11,011,234
Career earnings: $49,323,699
Agent: Bill Duffy
54
Rajon Rondo / PG / LA Lakers (Player Option)
Even at an advanced age, he’s still an above-average playmaker. A true floor general. But he has fallen off a lot defensively.
2019/20 stats: 7.1 ppg, 5.0 apg, 3.0 rpg, 41.8 FG%, 31.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,564,753
Career earnings: $100,187,547
Agent: Bill Duffy
55
Wesley Matthews / SG / Milwaukee (Player Option)
A tough-nosed, do-the-dirty-work guard who has ups and downs as a three-point shooter.
2019/20 stats: 7.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 39.7 FG%, 36.5 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,564,753
Career earnings: $106,346,682
Agent: Jeff Austin
56
Meyers Leonard / C / Miami (Unrestricted)
It may not be on a huge sample size, but the 7-footer has quietly turned into a knockdown three-point shooter over recent campaigns. Stout screen-setter, too.
2019/20 stats: 6.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 52.0 FG%, 42.9 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $11,286,515
Career earnings: $50,742,479
Agent: Aaron Mintz
57
Kent Bazemore / SG / Sacramento (Unrestricted)
Bouncy two-way wing, but a streaky three-point marksman.
2019/20 stats: 8.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 37.4 FG%, 34.2 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $19,269,663
Career earnings: $75,262,476
Agent: Austin Walton
58
Torrey Craig / SF/ Denver
Solid slashing forward on offense who can defend multiple positions. Not a huge threat from the outside.
2019/20 stats: 5.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.7 apg, 46.2 FG%, 33.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,000,000
Career earnings: $4,077,250
Agent: Dave Spahn
59
Pat Connaughton / SG / Milwaukee (Unrestricted)
Bouncy 2-guard who can really finish above the rim. Can run some point guard, as well. Inconsistent from three.
2019/20 stats: 5.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.6 apg, 45.6 FG%, 32.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,723,050
Career earnings: $6,335,161
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
60
Kyle Korver / SG / Milwaukee (Unrestricted)
One of the best three-point shooters in NBA history. Still knocking them down at an elite rate now, as a 39-year-old.
2019/20 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.2 apg, 42.9 FG%, 41.5 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $6,004,753
Career earnings: $83,881,635
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
61
Juancho Hernangomez / PF / Minnesota
An intense player who isn’t afraid of contact. Decent defender who can guard a few positions. Good rebounder for a wing. Decent enough three-point shooter. Not someone who will create his own shot.
2019/20 stats: 6.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 0.8 apg, 40.5 FG%, 34.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $3,321,029
Career earnings: $9,551,669
Agent: Aylton Tesch
62
James Johnson / PF / Minnesota (Player Option)
Jack-of-all trades on offense. Can run the pick-and-roll as a ballhandler or screener. Good ballhandler. Not a great shooter, but a respectable one. Can legitimately defend any position.
2019/20 stats: 8.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.3 apg, 47.9 FG%, 36.3 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $15,349,400
Career earnings: $60,964,315
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
63
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson / SF / Toronto (Unrestricted)
High-energy forward. Always active on the defensive end. Can guard bigger and smaller players. Has a knack for crashing the offensive boards. Unreliable jumper. Respectable face-up game from the midrange.
2019/20 stats: 7.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.7 apg, 47.1 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $2,500,000
Career earnings: $9,157,156
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
64
James Ennis / SF / Orlando (Player Option)
Quick wing player who can get buckets when slashing off the ball. Not much a ball-handler or playmaker. Able to spot up from three and hit open shots. Solid defender.
2019/20 stats: 6.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 43.5 FG%, 33.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,882,867
Career earnings: $10,857,651
Agent: Scott Nichols
65
Robin Lopez / C / Milwaukee (Player Option)
As solid as it gets for a backup center. Understands his limitations and will only play to his strengths. Can hit a hook shot over his left shoulder. Above-average rebounder and rim-protector.
2019/20 stats: 5.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.7 bpg, 50.2 FG%, 34.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $4,767,000
Career earnings: $83,251,389
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
66
Tony Snell / SF / Detroit (Player Option)
Expert spot-up three-point shooter who’s hitting over 40 percent of his outside looks over the last four seasons. Does some scoring out of the pick-and-roll, too. Uses length well on defense.
2019/20 stats: 8.0 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 44.5 FG%, 40.2 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $11,392,857
Career earnings: $38,607,076
Agent: Austin Brown
67
Harry Giles / PF / Sacramento (Unrestricted)
Was supposed to be the next great big man but injuries hampered his development greatly before arriving to the NBA. Still has some athleticism, though, and can finish plays, rebound and protect the rim.
2019/20 stats: 7.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 56.0 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $2,578,800
Career earnings: $6,645,240
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
68
JaMychal Green / PF / LA Clippers (Player Option)
Big man who likes to spot-up for threes and knock them down at a solid rate. Apart from that, the rest of his game on offense is mediocre. Doesn’t provide much on defense.
2019/20 stats: 6.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 0.8 apg, 41.4 FG%, 36.3 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $4,767,000
Career earnings: $23,437,202
Agent: Mike Hodges
69
Langston Galloway / SG / Detroit (Unrestricted)
Can play either guard spot, capable of running an offense or spotting up from three. Gives good effort defensively.
2019/20 stats: 10.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 43.5 FG%, 39.9 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $7,333,333
Career earnings: $27,340,514
Agent: Michael Siegel
70
Bryn Forbes / SG / San Antonio (Unrestricted)
Spot-up shooting specialist from the shooting guard position. Can do a bit of playmaking as well. Not overly long or athletic, which hurts his defense.
2019/20 stats: 11.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 41.7 FG%, 38.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,875,000
Career earnings: $7,856,082
Agent: Mike Lindeman
71
Willie Cauley-Stein / C / Dallas (Player Option)
Athletic center who is at his best setting screens and rolling to the rim. Not much of a shooter and doesn’t make as much of an impact on defense as he should.
2019/20 stats: 7.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.6 apg, 57.9 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $2,177,483
Career earnings: $17,087,620
Agent: –
72
Alex Len / C / Sacramento (Unrestricted)
7-footer who lacks athleticism and outside shooting touch but makes up for it some by playing with high energy.
2019/20 stats: 8.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 0.9 bpg, 55.6 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $4,160,000
Career earnings: $28,470,980
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
73
Marvin Williams / PF / Milwaukee (Unrestricted)
Veteran floor-spacing power forward who can guard wings or big men.
2019/20 stats: 6.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 44.2 FG%, 36.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $14,654,179
Career earnings: $123,820,972
Agent: Jim Tanner
74
Bismack Biyombo / C / Charlotte (Unrestricted)
Putting up decent numbers in limited minutes. Long-armed center who rebounds and blocks shots. Limited offensive arsenal.
2019/20 stats: 7.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 0.9 bpg, 54.3 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $17,000,000
Career earnings: $82,913,319
Agent: BJ Armstrong
75
E'Twaun Moore / SG / New Orleans (Unrestricted)
Major threat from the outside. Absolute marksman from three-point range. Gives up a lot defensively. Effort isn’t bad, but size and athletic limitations make him an average defender.
2019/20 stats: 8.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 42.4 FG%, 37.5 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $8,664,928
Career earnings: $38,803,676
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
76
Michael Carter-Williams / PG / Orlando (Unrestricted)
Backup ball-handler who struggles mightily as an outside shooter. Not a very creative playmaker either. His role at this point is running the offense for the second unit and that’s about it. Good length and quick feet make him a solid multi-position defender.
2019/20 stats: 7.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.4 apg, 43.4 FG%, 29.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,028,594
Career earnings: $16,280,202
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
77
Jeff Green / SF / Houston (Unrestricted)
Athletic swingman who, even now in his 30s, can finish above the rim and defend wings and opposing bigs.
2019/20 stats: 8.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.8 apg, 44.4 FG%, 34.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $3,405,180
Career earnings: $72,434,810
Agent: Danielle Cantor
78
Glenn Robinson III / SG / Philadelphia (Unrestricted)
3-and-D wing. Above-average three-point shooter for his career.
2019/20 stats: 11.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 48.6 FG%, 38.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,882,867
Career earnings: $10,140,008
Agent: Mike Naiditch
79
Shabazz Napier / PG / Washington (Unrestricted)
Entertaining ball-handler who can really do some scoring off the dribble. Undersized so he struggles finishing in the paint at times.
2019/20 stats: 10.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 5.0 apg, 41.2 FG%, 32.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,845,301
Career earnings: $10,032,282
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
80
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk / SF / Detroit (Team Option)
Knockdown outside shooter with good size. Tough to contest his shots.
2019/20 stats: 9.0 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.9 apg, 41.0 FG%, 40.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,416,852
Career earnings: $2,904,546
Agent: Sammy Wloszczowski
81
Frank Kaminsky / C / Phoenix (Team Option)
Creative game for a big man who uses crafty moves to do his scoring. Has an array of spin and up-and-under moves. Thin frame so he struggles defensively and on the glass at times.
2019/20 stats: 11.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 45.5 FG%, 34.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $4,767,000
Career earnings: $16,584,962
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
82
Evan Turner / SF / Minnesota (Unrestricted)
Veteran backup ball-handler type at this point in his career. Can’t ask him to do much scoring, but can run an offense and get teammates in the right position.
2019/20 stats: 3.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 37.3 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $18,606,556
Career earnings: $98,227,016
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
83
Solomon Hill / SF / Miami (Unrestricted)
Inconsistent outside shooter despite his main (and usually only) role on offense being to spot-up from the three-point line.
2019/20 stats: 5.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 40.3 FG%, 37.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $13,290,395
Career earnings: $53,908,400
Agent: Chris Emens
84
De'Anthony Melton / PG / Memphis
A hard-nosed defender who enjoys being the selfless glue guy. Has the potential to be an elite steals player. Never takes more risks than necessary. Great rebounder for his size. Below-average shooter.
2019/20 stats: 8.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.0 apg, 41.9 FG%, 31.6 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,416,852
Career earnings: $2,365,852
Agent: Joel Bell
85
Dion Waiters / SG / LA Lakers (Unrestricted)
Supremely confident bucket-getter who struggles with efficiency but can get hot and drop 20 on any given night. Underrated defender who uses toughness and strength well on that end.
2019/20 stats: 9.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.0 apg, 38.5 FG%, 47.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $12,475,385
Career earnings: $56,999,655
Agent: Rich Paul
86
DeMarcus Cousins / C /
Major injuries have put his career in jeopardy. Before that, he could have been touted as one of the best big men in basketball who could score, rebound, create for others and block shots at high levels.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: $3,500,000
Career earnings: $89,548,986
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
87
Josh Jackson / SF / Memphis (Unrestricted)
Redeeming himself this season after a slow start to his career due to immaturity. Swingman with prototypical size, great length and impressive athleticism. High potential, but a worryingly low floor.
2019/20 stats: 10.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.7 apg, 43.9 FG%, 31.9 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $7,059,480
Career earnings: $18,191,040
Agent: BJ Armstrong
88
Jose Juan Barea / PG / Dallas (Unrestricted)
He may be getting up there in age, but the Puerto Rican can still do some scoring off the bench. Totally trustworthy when he’s on the floor thanks to championship experience.
2019/20 stats: 7.5 ppg, 3.8 apg, 1.8 rpg, 41.3 FG%, 38.2 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,564,753
Career earnings: $43,941,205
Agent: Bill Duffy
89
Brad Wanamaker / PG / Boston (Unrestricted)
No-nonsense, tough floor general who won’t light up the stat sheet but can smoothly run an offense and play some defense.
2019/20 stats: 6.6 ppg, 2.5 apg, 2.0 rpg, 42.8 FG%, 36.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,445,697
Career earnings: $2,284,161
Agent: Happy Walters
90
Mario Hezonja / SF / Portland (Player Option)
The potential is there to be an exciting, ball-handling, above-the-rim swingman, but he has yet to come close to reaching it besides a flash here or there.
2019/20 stats: 4.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.9 apg, 42.9 FG%, 32.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,737,145
Career earnings: $19,966,785
Agent: Michael Tellem
91
Patrick Patterson / PF / LA Clippers (Unrestricted)
Power forward who likes to spot up and launch threes. Does so at a very effective rate too. Can defend 4s and 5s at solid levels.
2019/20 stats: 4.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.6 apg, 40.4 FG%, 38.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $3,068,660
Career earnings: $40,847,562
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
92
Chris Boucher / PF / Toronto
One of the best leapers in the league. Can block anyone. Attacks the rim aggressively. Not a great shooter but can space the floor. Still raw, so his timing isn’t always perfect. Can get lost in defensive schemes.
2019/20 stats: 6.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 0.4 apg, 45.8 FG%, 28.3 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,588,231
Career earnings: $2,122,899
Agent: Sam Permut
93
DeMarre Carroll / SF / Houston (Unrestricted)
Veteran 3-and-D swingman. Can do some scoring off the bounce too. Has a solid floater. Defends multiple positions. Even plays some small-ball power forward.
2019/20 stats: 3.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 38.9 FG%, 25.9 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $7,339,258
Career earnings: $74,153,171
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
94
Ian Mahinmi / C / Washington (Unrestricted)
Solid backup center with a shocking amount of playoff experience. Knows his role and doesn’t try to do too much. Sets solid screens.
2019/20 stats: 7.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 49.5 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $15,450,051
Career earnings: $84,155,699
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
95
Marco Belinelli / SG / San Antonio (Unrestricted)
Streaky 2-guard but can catch fire at times. Able to knock down shots with his feet set or off the dribble. Not much of a defender due to lack of agility.
2019/20 stats: 5.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.2 apg, 39.1 FG%, 36.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $5,846,154
Career earnings: $49,155,000
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
96
Noah Vonleh / PF / Denver (Unrestricted)
Wide-bodied big man who uses size well in the post. Finishes tidily over smaller defenders. Soft touch on hook shots. Good rebounder.
2019/20 stats: 3.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.8 apg, 56.2 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $2,000,000
Career earnings: $15,565,713
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
97
Emmanuel Mudiay / PG / Utah (Unrestricted)
He’s been up-and-down throughout his career, but recently it appears he’s figuring out his role as a score-first backup ball-handler.
2019/20 stats: 7.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.2 apg, 47.1 FG%, 35.5 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,737,145
Career earnings: $15,757,144
Agent: BJ Armstrong
98
Jahlil Okafor / C / New Orleans (Unrestricted)
Old-school big man who does his best work overpowering opponents in the post and finishing with a variety of hook shots and up-and-unders. Doesn’t shoot threes or move well defensively, though.
2019/20 stats: 7.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 61.1 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $1,702,486
Career earnings: $17,636,133
Agent: Sean Kennedy
99
Denzel Valentine / SG / Chicago
Team-first swingman that doesn’t mind doing the dirty work and can do some scoring, rebounding and playmaking.
2019/20 stats: 6.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.2 apg, 40.9 FG%, 33.6 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $3,377,568
Career earnings: $9,936,768
Agent: Austin Brown
100
John Henson / PF / Detroit (Unrestricted)
Finishes plays and protects the paint at a decent level for a backup.
2019/20 stats: 5.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.4 apg, 55.6 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $9,732,396
Career earnings: $52,659,184
Agent: Jim Tanner
101
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist / SF / Dallas (Unrestricted)
Possesses arguably the most awkward jump shot in the NBA right now, but he thrives defensively guarding multiple positions. Solid cutter off the ball, too.
2019/20 stats: 2.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.6 apg, 31.7 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $12,784,359
Career earnings: $72,545,282
Agent: Mitch Nathan
102
Nicolas Batum / SF / Charlotte (Player Option)
Injuries have taken a toll on him, really lessening his effectiveness in recent years. Used to be one of the better do-it-all two-way forwards in the league.
2019/20 stats: 3.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.0 apg, 34.6 FG%, 28.6 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $25,565,217
Career earnings: $144,502,591
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
103
Jared Dudley / PF / LA Lakers (Unrestricted)
Great locker room guy who can knock down threes, play small-ball power forward and defend when he does see the floor.
2019/20 stats: 1.5 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.5 apg, 40.0 FG%, 47.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,564,753
Career earnings: $59,632,781
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
104
Thabo Sefolosha / SG / Houston (Unrestricted)
Shoots threes on offense and defends multiple positions on defense. Glue guy.
2019/20 stats: 2.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.6 apg, 40.7 FG%, 27.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,564,753
Career earnings: $47,289,981
Agent: Guy Zucker
105
Raul Neto / PG / Philadelphia (Unrestricted)
Respectable floor general with a real knack for playmaking. Undersized, so not much of a defender.
2019/20 stats: 4.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.6 apg, 45.1 FG%, 39.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,737,145
Career earnings: $7,026,327
Agent: Aylton Tesch
106
Willy Hernangomez / C / Charlotte (Unrestricted)
Great tools as an offensive big man. Has some post moves and can finish with either hand. Plays with high energy.
2019/20 stats: 6.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 53.2 FG%, 22.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,676,735
Career earnings: $5,983,985
Agent: –
107
Jordan McRae / SG / Detroit
Solid score-first 2-guard who can attack going right or left. Comfortable using his pull-up mid-range jumper. Not an elite athlete, so struggles to finish in traffic.
2019/20 stats: 11.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.5 apg, 40.7 FG%, 35.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,254,933
Career earnings: $2,379,790
Agent: Derrick Powell
108
Hamidou Diallo / SG / Oklahoma City (Team Option)
One of the bounciest players in the league. Can throw down absolutely monster slams. Quite raw in other areas of his game. High defensive upside.
2019/20 stats: 6.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.6 apg, 45.2 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $1,416,852
Career earnings: $2,255,316
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
109
DeAndre Bembry / SG / Atlanta
Athletic guard who can finish around the rim. He can score using pull-up jumpers, too. Capable of getting hot off the bench scoring-wise. Holds onto the ball too much, though.
2019/20 stats: 5.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 45.6 FG%, 23.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,603,981
Career earnings: $7,305,581
Agent: Mitch Nathan
110
Wilson Chandler / SF / Brooklyn (Unrestricted)
Experienced wing who can do a bit of everything on the floor offensively, though not at the levels he used to.
2019/20 stats: 5.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 40.4 FG%, 30.6 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,564,753
Career earnings: $73,745,287
Agent: Sam Permut
111
Jevon Carter / PG / Phoenix
One of the most tenacious defensive guards in the league. Made in the Patrick Beverley mold. Makes dribbling around him extremely difficult for opponents.
2019/20 stats: 4.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 40.0 FG%, 39.3 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,416,852
Career earnings: $2,255,316
Agent: Zach Kurtin
112
Abdel Nader / SF / Oklahoma City (Team Option)
Undersized wing with limited athleticism, but his smooth game makes up for that a bit. Soft touch around the basket, especially with his floater. Improving outside shooter.
2019/20 stats: 6.0 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.7 apg, 45.5 FG%, 37.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,618,520
Career earnings: $4,164,095
Agent: Cervando Tejeda
113
Tyson Chandler / C / Houston (Unrestricted)
Getting up there in age, but still a solid defensive center who can rebound some. Good finisher thanks to sheer size.
2019/20 stats: 1.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.3 bpg, 77.8 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $2,564,753
Career earnings: $189,644,026
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
114
Courtney Lee / SG / Dallas (Unrestricted)
Can shoot the basketball with his feet set as well as off the dribble. Has lost some of the bounce that set him apart in his prime.
2019/20 stats: 4.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.5 apg, 48.8 FG%, 44.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $12,759,670
Career earnings: $75,428,153
Agent: James Dunleavy
115
Sterling Brown / SG / Milwaukee
Came in as a potential 3-and-D wing, but his three-point shooting hasn’t been consistent. Awkward feel for the game. Solid athlete with good length. Plays decent defense.
2019/20 stats: 5.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.0 apg, 36.7 FG%, 31.6 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,618,520
Career earnings: $3,812,377
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
116
Thon Maker / C / Detroit
Long, bouncy, high-energy big man with a decent corner three-point shot. Above-average shot-blocker.
2019/20 stats: 4.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 48.2 FG%, 34.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $3,569,643
Career earnings: $12,024,747
Agent: Mike George
117
Troy Daniels / SG / Denver (Unrestricted)
Undersized 2-guard who specializes in sooting spot-up three-pointers. Streaky but can get hot on occasion.
2019/20 stats: 4.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.3 apg, 39.0 FG%, 35.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,487,033
Career earnings: $14,409,377
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
118
Damian Jones / C / Atlanta
Good size and athleticism for a center, but still quite raw overall. Concerning since he’s not that young anymore.
2019/20 stats: 5.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 68.0 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $2,305,057
Career earnings: $6,334,179
Agent: Austin Brown
119
Skal Labissiere / PF / Atlanta
Smooth big man with a pretty jumper and soft touch from the short midrange area. Effective floater. Not much of a rebounder or defender.
2019/20 stats: 5.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 55.1 FG%, 23.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,338,846
Career earnings: $6,385,248
Agent: Jason Ranne
120
Wesley Iwundu / SF / Orlando
Energetic swingman who likes to do the dirty work, defend and spot-up from three, though he’s not that effective from out three.
2019/20 stats: 5.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 39.7 FG%, 31.3 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,618,520
Career earnings: $4,046,762
Agent: Aaron Mintz
121
Lance Stephenson / SF /
At his best in the NBA, he was a do-it-all forward who scored, rebound and assisted – usually in an exciting manner. We haven’t seen that version of him in a long while, though.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: –
Career earnings: $35,457,264
Agent: Reggie Brown
122
Mike Muscala / PF / Oklahoma City (Player Option)
Thin-framed big man who sees action solely for what he provides as a floor-spacing frontcourt player. Doesn’t provide much else on either end.
2019/20 stats: 4.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.8 apg, 40.3 FG%, 35.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,028,594
Career earnings: $14,969,519
Agent: Sean Kennedy
123
Keita Bates-Diop / SF / Denver (Team Option)
Smooth combo forward with good size and length, but lacks the elite quickness so he struggles to get by defenders at times. Streaky three-point shooter with kind of an awkward shot.
2019/20 stats: 6.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.8 apg, 42.8 FG%, 33.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,416,852
Career earnings: $2,255,316
Agent: Austin Brown
124
Damyean Dotson / SG / New York
Quick 2-guard with a speedy release on his three-point shot. Knocks them down at a decent rate too. Can score in transition and cutting off the ball, but he’s not a primary scorer by any means.
2019/20 stats: 6.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.2 apg, 41.4 FG%, 36.2 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,618,520
Career earnings: $4,096,762
Agent: Chris Patrick
125
Brandon Knight / SG / Detroit (Unrestricted)
Experienced point guard who went through multiple major injuries that have really hampered his formerly high nightly impact. Still in his 20s, however, so there’s a chance he can regain some of his former form.
2019/20 stats: 7.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 2.8 apg, 35.3 FG%, 34.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $15,643,750
Career earnings: $81,820,597
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
126
Kenneth Faried / PF /
Super energetic big man who thrives on the glass and can finish above the rim. Lack of size and of a three-point shot hurt him in the modern game.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: –
Career earnings: $56,898,674
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
127
Jordan McLaughlin / PG / Minnesota
Fun playmaker with some panache. He’s got a great ability to create space for himself. Creative passer and uses high agility to get to the rim. Can really shoot it.
2019/20 stats: 7.6 ppg, 4.2 apg, 1.6 rpg, 48.9 FG%, 38.2 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $79,568
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Mitchell Butler
128
Andre Roberson / SG / Oklahoma City (Unrestricted)
Missed over a year-and-a-half due to injuries and setbacks, but before that, was one of the best wing defenders in basketball. For how good his defense is, his shooting is just as nonexistent.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: $10,740,740
Career earnings: $35,665,592
Agent: Bill Duffy
129
Kyle O'Quinn / PF / Philadelphia (Unrestricted)
Strong center who sets solid screens, block shots and can really rebound the basketball. Decent midrange shooter with his feet set.
2019/20 stats: 3.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 48.6 FG%, 30.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,174,318
Career earnings: $20,872,555
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
130
JaKarr Sampson / SF / Indiana (Unrestricted)
Great size for a wing who can handle the rock a bit. Decent feel for slashing off the ball. Athletic so does some damage in transition. Plus-defender.
2019/20 stats: 4.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.3 apg, 59.3 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $1,737,145
Career earnings: $3,510,735
Agent: Aaron Turner
131
Semi Ojeleye / PF / Boston (Team Option)
One of the freakishly strong wing players in basketball. Improving as a three-point shooter. As long as he can hit open threes, he’ll have a role in the league thanks to his defense.
2019/20 stats: 3.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.5 apg, 40.9 FG%, 36.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,618,520
Career earnings: $4,288,654
Agent: Sean Kennedy
132
Allonzo Trier / SG /
Very confident player who loves nothing more than to get buckets. Can score in a wide array of ways, including off the dribble or with his feet set.
2019/20 stats: 6.5 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.2 apg, 48.1 FG%, 35.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $3,551,100
Career earnings: $6,933,100
Agent: Rich Paul
133
Kenrich Williams / SF / New Orleans
Loves to do the dirty work. Plays hard and possesses solid defensive instincts. Gets after it on the glass, but a streaky outside shooter.
2019/20 stats: 3.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.8 apg, 34.3 FG%, 26.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,416,852
Career earnings: $2,255,316
Agent: Adam Pensack
134
Ky Bowman / PG / Golden State
Three-level scorer in the backcourt, but needs to improve three-point stroke. Crafty scorer in the paint.
2019/20 stats: 7.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, 41.7 FG%, 30.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $350,189
Career earnings: $350,189
Agent: Tony Dutt
135
Jeremy Lin / PG / Beijing Ducks (China)
Floor general who can really run an offense, though usually prefers to seek out his own shot. Seemed to lose confidence during most recent NBA stints.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: –
Career earnings: $64,498,737
Agent: im Tanner
136
Dwayne Bacon / SG / Charlotte
Good size for a score-first wing, but must improve efficiency to find success in the NBA, particularly from three. Loves going to his pull-up jumper in the midrange. Lacks focus on defense.
2019/20 stats: 5.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 34.8 FG%, 28.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,618,520
Career earnings: $3,812,377
Agent: Steve Heumann
137
Matthew Dellavedova / PG / Cleveland (Unrestricted)
Veteran point guard who can be trusted to run an offense. A pest defensively. Streaky outside shooter with funky form on his shot.
2019/20 stats: 3.1 ppg, 3.2 apg, 1.3 apg, 35.4 FG%, 23.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $9,607,500
Career earnings: $41,083,938
Agent: Bill Duffy
138
Yogi Ferrell / PG / Sacramento (Unrestricted)
High-energy point guard with some bounce to his game. Up-and-down outside shooter.
2019/20 stats: 4.2 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 39.6 FG%, 27.5 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $3,150,000
Career earnings: $7,871,911
Agent: Cervando Tejeda
139
Gary Payton II / PG / Washington (Unrestricted)
Defensive energy runs in his DNA. Has the physical tools to guard any backcourt player. Could be an elite steals guy one day. Explosive. Lacks creativity as a ballhandler and struggles as a shooter, making him a below-average offensive player.
2019/20 stats: 3.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 41.4 FG%, 28.3 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,052,909
Career earnings: $1,871,502
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
140
Naz Mitrou-Long / SG / Indiana
Shot-making ball-handler with a smooth game. Undersized and not that athletic for a 2-guard but he can still do some scoring.
2019/20 stats: 4.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 37.5 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $79,568
Career earnings: $323,976
Agent: Michael Silverman
141
Shaquille Harrison / PG / Chicago
Lefty shooting guard who can finish with either hand around the rim. Able to pull-up and shoot off the dribble, but a poor outside shooter for his career. Long athlete who does well on defense.
2019/20 stats: 4.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.1 apg, 46.7 FG%, 38.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,620,564
Career earnings: $3,176,494
Agent: Todd Ramasar
142
Cheick Diallo / PF / Phoenix (Team Option)
Undersized center with little perimeter skills who does well to get by thanks to high energy and athleticism. Channels energy well on defense. Solid catch-and-finisher.
2019/20 stats: 4.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.5 apg, 65.0 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $1,678,854
Career earnings: $5,079,887
Agent: Bill Duffy
143
Dante Cunningham / PF / Fujian Sturgeons (China)
Vet power forward who can space the floor and do some scoring in the post. Won’t try to do too much ever.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: –
Career earnings: $18,958,724
Agent: Joel Bell
144
Kosta Koufos / C /
Experienced center who plays his role – that of a screen-setting rebounder – well.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: –
Career earnings: $47,778,792
Agent: Rich Paul
145
Treveon Graham / SG / Atlanta (Unrestricted)
End-of-bench guard who can do some scoring. Not a consistent three-point shooter but does have a quick first step and solid floater in the lane.
2019/20 stats: 4.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.8 apg, 36.0 FG%, 27.5 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,645,357
Career earnings: $5,539,133
Agent: Alex Saratsis
146
Garrison Mathews / SG / Washington
Not a super athlete for a shooting guard but can knock down threes at an extremely efficient rate.
2019/20 stats: 5.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 42.9 FG%, 41.3 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $79,568
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Chris Patrick
147
Andrew Bogut / C /
After a lot of injuries during his playing days, his pro basketball career is likely on its last legs. In his prime, he was a fantastic shot-blocking, rebounding and playmaking center.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: –
Career earnings: $118,591,363
Agent: David Bauman
148
Anthony Tolliver / PF / Memhis (Unrestricted)
The prototypical floor-spacing power forward. On offense, he’s solely out there to shoot threes.
2019/20 stats: 3.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 34.8 FG%, 32.2 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,854,556
Career earnings: $33,685,192
Agent: Larry Fox
149
Caleb Swanigan / PF / Portland (Unrestricted)
Plus-sized big man with some perimeter skills but lacking in athleticism.
2019/20 stats: 2.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 59.6 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $2,033,160
Career earnings: $5,239,080
Agent: Roosevelt Barnes
150
Bruno Caboclo / SF / Houston (Unrestricted)
At 6-foot-9 with an outrageous 7-foot-7 wingspan, he has better length than most centers. Can use that length to become a menace on defense as he gains more experience. Still a work in progress.
2019/20 stats: 2.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 41.6 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $1,845,301
Career earnings: $9,573,886
Agent: BJ Armstrong
151
Ekpe Udoh / C / Beijing Ducks (China)
Long, slow-footed big man with surprising playmaking skills.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: –
Career earnings: $21,895,511
Agent: Michael Silverman
152
Donatas Motiejunas / PF /
Floor-spacing 3/4 type who is lacking in physicality. Streaky outside shooter.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: –
Career earnings: $4,974,820
Agent: Chris Emens
153
Dragan Bender / PF /
Very raw, but standing 7-feet tall with legitimate perimeter skills, he has serious upside.
2019/20 stats: 6.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.8 apg, 44.6 FG%, 34.9 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,868,554
Career earnings: $15,274,954
Agent: Doug Neustadt
154
Ian Clark / SG / Xinjiang Flying Tigers (China)
Undersized shooting guard who is streaky from three-point range.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: –
Career earnings: $6,604,292
Agent: Bill Duffy
155
Stanley Johnson / SF / Toronto (Player Option)
Tough defensive wing with good size and lateral quickness. Pretty raw and inefficient offensively.
2019/20 stats: 1.2 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 25.8 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $3,623,000
Career earnings: $16,473,041
Agent: Bill Duffy
156
Tacko Fall / C / Boston
The tallest player in the league at the moment with monstrous length and broad shoulders. Can really overpower opponents down low.
2019/20 stats: 3.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 75.0 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $79,568
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Justin Haynes
157
Chris Chiozza / PG / Brooklyn
Quickness is his best attribute as well as his shot-making from beyond the arc.
2019/20 stats: 4.0 ppg, 2.3 apg, 1.7 rpg, 40.5 FG%, 43.9 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $159,136
Career earnings: $296,510
Agent: Robert Fayne
158
Kelan Martin / SF / Minnesota
Reliable defensive swingman who can do the dirty work on both ends. Low maintenance player. Dangerous player in transition. Lacks a reliable three-point shot.
2019/20 stats: 6.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 39.2 FG%, 26.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $79,568
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Mike Lindeman
159
Frank Jackson / PG / New Orleans
Combo guard with good size who can do some scoring and playmaking. Injuries have slowed down the start to his career.
2019/20 stats: 5.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 38.5 FG%, 32.5 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,618,520
Career earnings: $3,812,377
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
160
Brandon Goodwin / PG / Atlanta
Quick lead guard with playmaking chops. If his three-pointer gets more consistent he has the potential to be a solid backup.
2019/20 stats: 6.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 40.0 FG%, 29.9 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $522,738
Career earnings: $579,583
Agent: Austin Walton
161
Gary Clark / PF / Orlando
Undersized power forward who plays with energy and does the little things. Struggles with his shot.
2019/20 stats: 3.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 37.6 FG%, 32.6 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,427,191
Career earnings: $2,101,313
Agent: Austin Walton
162
Theo Pinson / SG / Brooklyn (Team Option)
Slippery swingman with a poor outside shot but some upside thanks to quickness and energy.
2019/20 stats: 3.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 29.0 FG%, 18.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,445,697
Career earnings: $1,522,947
Agent: Ty Sullivan
163
Udonis Haslem / PF / Miami (Unrestricted)
Approaching the end of his career, but will go down as one of the best undrafted players ever.
2019/20 stats: 1.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 16.7 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $2,564,753
Career earnings: $63,791,209
Agent: Mitch Nathan
164
Ty Lawson / PG /
Lightning quick with off-the-dribble scoring touch. Off-the-court issues derailed his once-promising NBA career.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: –
Career earnings: $43,445,250
Agent: Larry Fox
165
Corey Brewer / SF / Sacramento (Unrestricted)
Veteran wing who thrives in transition and really excels jumping passing lanes to pick up steals.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: $183,115
Career earnings: $53,992,819
Agent: Happy Walters
166
Miles Plumlee / C / Perth Wildcats (Australia)
Unathletic big man with poor scoring touch but who can rebound some and play defense against low-post centers.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: $12,500,000
Career earnings: $55,173,973
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
167
DJ Wilson / PF / Milwaukee (Team Option)
Long, athletic power forward who came into the NBA with promise as a shot-blocking, floor-spacing big man.
2019/20 stats: 3.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 39.6 FG%, 25.5 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,961,120
Career earnings: $7,630,440
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
168
John Konchar / SG / Memphis
2-guard lacking in athleticism but with a pretty outside stroke.
2019/20 stats: 3.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.4 apg, 65.7 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $79,568
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Happy Walters
169
Marcus Georges-Hunt / SG /
Athletic, strong guard who is raw on offense but is a tough defender.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: –
Career earnings: $1,401,547
Agent: Adam Pensack
170
Frank Mason / PG / Milwaukee
Undersized point guard who likes to seek out his own shot but can also create for others. Solid outside shooter.
2019/20 stats: 2.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 26.3 FG%, 20.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $79,568
Career earnings: $2,642,195
Agent: Isaiah Garrett
171
Kadeem Allen / PG / JL Bourg (France)
Combo guard who can do some scoring off the bench.
2019/20 stats: 5.0 ppg, 2.1 apg, 43.2 FG%, 31.3 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $79,568
Career earnings: $234,068
Agent: Adie von Gontard
172
Chasson Randle / PG /
Point guard who can play off the ball and knock down three-pointers at an above-average rate.
2019/20 stats: 1.7 ppg, 1.7 apg
2019/20 earnings: $91,557
Career earnings: $2,921,162
Agent: Darrell Comer
173
Johnathan Motley / PF / LA Clippers
Big man with smooth scoring abilities in the midrange.
2019/20 stats: 2.2 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.6 apg, 73.3 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $79,568
Career earnings: $234,068
Agent: Michael Silverman
174
Johnathan Williams / PF / Washington
Bouncy power forward who can block shots but has limited three-point game.
2019/20 stats: 3.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 64.0 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $161,245
Career earnings: $288,495
Agent: Joel Bell
