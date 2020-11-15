Predicting what every team will do in free agency

POTENTIAL CAP SPACE: -$9.3 million

AGGRESSIVE APPROACH: Trade Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neale and the No. 23 pick for Aaron Gordon. Sign Bobby Portis.

CONSERVATIVE APPROACH: Re-sign Jordan Clarkson, guarantee Georges Niang and Rayjon Tucker’s contracts.

ANALYSIS

Without an injured Bojan Bogdanovic last playoffs, the Utah Jazz were unable to make it out of the first round of the playoffs, capping a disappointing campaign following an offseason that many thought would make the team even better than they had been in years prior.

Even with a healthy Bogdanovic, the team had a bit of an up-and-down regular season, one in which they actually regressed in net rating from the campaign before (+5.0 in 2018-19 to +2.5 in 2019-20). Particularly disturbing was the team falling from second in defensive rating last season all the way to 13th this past year.

Clearly, something is missing in Utah.

Part of it could be common first-year struggles after adding two major pieces in Bogdanovic and Mike Conley, but something else that might be lacking is athleticism on the wing to help improve perimeter defense and transition scoring.

Hence, a piece like Aaron Gordon could make some sense for the Jazz. Next to Rudy Gobert, Gordon would be able to play a more perimeter-oriented role, and alongside an elite shooter like Bogdanovic, Gordon’s own shooting struggles could be hidden a bit. Finally able to play power forward full-time, Gordon’s elite athleticism would infuse a level of dynamism that’s been missing from Utah’s wing rotation for a long time.

Plus, with the signing of Bogdanovic, Ingles’ role on the team last year was awkward, so balancing out the roster with a player in Gordon who provides something different from Bogdanovic/Ingles could be savvy.

On top of that, we could see the Jazz also getting back into talks with Portis, who they were interested in signing last year, and who reportedly might not be picked up by the Knicks for a second season.

Or Utah could go conservative and just re-sign Clarkson and try and run it back with the same team from last season. Perhaps after a full year and another offseason together with Conley and Bogdanovic, the team might be able to regain their 2018-19 form.