2020 NBA free agent rankings: Top centers available this offseason

While there are no stars available in free agency at the center spot, there’s a bunch of players who could move the needle for teams on the cusp of contention.

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell will be the top player available at the position, capable of starting or coming off the bench and giving you a consistent 18 and 6 per night. Andre Drummond is one of the rebounders in recent league history who’s a force out of the pick-and-roll… though he’s probably opting in. Serge Ibaka is a floor-spacing, shot-blocking force with championship experience. And Hassan Whiteside is a double-double machine with elite shot-blocking.