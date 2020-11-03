2020 NBA free agent rankings: Top centers available this offseason

While there are no stars available in free agency at the center spot, there’s a bunch of players who could move the needle for teams on the cusp of contention.
The reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell will be the top player available at the position, capable of starting or coming off the bench and giving you a consistent 18 and 6 per night. Andre Drummond is one of the rebounders in recent league history who’s a force out of the pick-and-roll… though he’s probably opting in. Serge Ibaka is a floor-spacing, shot-blocking force with championship experience. And Hassan Whiteside is a double-double machine with elite shot-blocking.
1
Montrezl Harrell / LA Clippers
High-energy, athletic big man who is extremely efficient at finishing in the paint, and gets after it on the glass.
2019/20 stats: 18.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.1 bpg, 61.4 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $6,000,000
Career earnings: $15,516,382
Agent: Rich Paul
2
Andre Drummond / Cleveland (Player Otion)
The league’s leading rebounder by average four of the last five seasons, he’s producing huge numbers yet again this season, though it didn’t help either of his teams much in the win column.
2019/20 stats: 17.7 ppg, 15.2 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.6 bpg, 53.3 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $27,093,018
Career earnings: $109,078,708
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
3
Serge Ibaka / Toronto
Moving to center has helped him enjoy a career renaissance, as his shooting from the outside makes him a mismatch for most foes at the 5.
2019/20 stats: 16.0 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 51.8 FG%, 39.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $23,271,604
Career earnings: $119,814,305
Agent: –
4
Hassan Whiteside / Portland
Elite shot blocker and above-average rebounder with preposterously long arms who can finish above the rim. His main issue is a lack of passing; once he catches the ball he is usually just looking to score.
2019/20 stats: 16.3 ppg, 14.2 rpg, 3.1 bpg, 61.8 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $27,093,018
Career earnings: $101,684,934
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
5
Tristan Thompson / Cleveland
A high-energy big man who has become a double-double machine over the last two seasons.
2019/20 stats: 12.0 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 0.9 bpg, 51.2 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $18,539,130
Career earnings: $98,094,129
Agent: Rich Paul
6
Marc Gasol / Toronto
Vet big man who makes the game easier for everyone. His numbers are way down, but he’s still making a huge impact during his time on the floor, as indicated by his 10-plus swing rating on the year.
2019/20 stats: 7.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.4 apg, 41.9 FG%, 40.2 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $25,595,700
Career earnings: $178,007,443
Agent: Steve Heumann
7
Derrick Favors / New Orleans
Trustworthy big man who has mastered his complementary role. The Pelicans started performing much better once he returned this season, which speaks highly to his value as a player.
2019/20 stats: 9.2 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 1.0 bpg, 62.0 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $17,650,000
Career earnings: $100,271,159
Agent: Wallace Prather
8
Enes Kanter / Boston (Player Option)
Good scorer down low and a plus rebounder. His defense continues to leave something to be desired, though.
2019/20 stats: 8.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.0 apg, 56.6 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $4,767,000
Career earnings: $98,941,431
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
9
Aron Baynes / Phoenix
Shooting a career-high mark number of three-pointers (and making them at a decent rate) while contributing offensively as an elite screen-setter.
2019/20 stats: 11.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 48.0 FG%, 35.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $5,453,280
Career earnings: $31,080,340
Agent: Daniel Moldovan
10
Dwight Howard / LA Lakers
He’s proven he can be a team-first player in his second stint with the Lakers. Doing all of the dirty work for L.A., particularly on the glass and as a rim-protector.
2019/20 stats: 7.5 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.2 bpg, 58.6 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $5,603,850
Career earnings: $240,096,336
Agent: Charles Briscoe
11
JaVale McGee / LA Lakers (Player Option)
Another Lakers big man having success this season, his length and athleticism make him a top pick-and-roll finisher and shot-blocker on defense.
2019/20 stats: 6.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.5 bpg, 64.0 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $4,000,000
Career earnings: $58,137,737
Agent: BJ Armstrong
12
Nerlens Noel / Oklahoma City
He makes a solid impact in a small role thanks to great shot-blocking and finishing in the paint off the bench. The question is: Can he make the same impact as a starter? That’ll determine his worth on the open market.
2019/20 stats: 7.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.5 bpg, 54.2 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $1,882,867
Career earnings: $22,157,625
Agent: –
13
Mason Plumlee / Denver
Serviceable backup center with some hops who is an underrated passer.
2019/20 stats: 7.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.4 apg, 61.7 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $14,041,096
Career earnings: $47,399,770
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
14
Jakob Poeltl / San Antonio (Restricted)
Won’t ever put up huge numbers, but a solid screen-setter and rebounder who can finish plays when he’s set up for good looks.
2019/20 stats: 5.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.0 bpg, 61.9 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $3,754,885
Career earnings: $12,231,805
Agent: Michael Tellem
15
Meyers Leonard / Miami
It may not be on a huge sample size, but the 7-footer has quietly turned into a knockdown three-point shooter over recent campaigns. Stout screen-setter, too.
2019/20 stats: 6.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 52.0 FG%, 42.9 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $11,286,515
Career earnings: $50,742,479
Agent: Aaron Mintz
16
Robin Lopez / Milwaukee (Player Option)
As solid as it gets for a backup center. Understands his limitations and will only play to his strengths. Can hit a hook shot over his left shoulder. Above-average rebounder and rim-protector.
2019/20 stats: 5.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.7 bpg, 50.2 FG%, 34.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $4,767,000
Career earnings: $83,251,389
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
17
Willie Cauley-Stein / Dallas (Player Option)
Athletic center who is at his best setting screens and rolling to the rim. Not much of a shooter and doesn’t make as much of an impact on defense as he should.
2019/20 stats: 7.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.6 apg, 57.9 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $2,177,483
Career earnings: $17,087,620
Agent: –
18
Alex Len / Sacramento
7-footer who lacks athleticism and outside shooting touch but makes up for it some by playing with high energy.
2019/20 stats: 8.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 0.9 bpg, 55.6 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $4,160,000
Career earnings: $28,470,980
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
19
Bismack Biyombo / Charlotte
Putting up decent numbers in limited minutes. Long-armed center who rebounds and blocks shots. Limited offensive arsenal.
2019/20 stats: 7.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 0.9 bpg, 54.3 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $17,000,000
Career earnings: $82,913,319
Agent: BJ Armstrong
20
Frank Kaminsky / Phoenix (Team Option)
Creative game for a big man who uses crafty moves to do his scoring. Has an array of spin and up-and-under moves. Thin frame so he struggles defensively and on the glass at times.
2019/20 stats: 11.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 45.5 FG%, 34.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $4,767,000
Career earnings: $16,584,962
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
21
DeMarcus Cousins
Major injuries have put his career in jeopardy. Before that, he could have been touted as one of the best big men in basketball who could score, rebound, create for others and block shots at high levels.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: $3,500,000
Career earnings: $89,548,986
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
22
Ian Mahinmi / Washington
Solid backup center with a shocking amount of playoff experience. Knows his role and doesn’t try to do too much. Sets solid screens.
2019/20 stats: 7.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 49.5 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $15,450,051
Career earnings: $84,155,699
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
23
Jahlil Okafor / New Orleans
Old-school big man who does his best work overpowering opponents in the post and finishing with a variety of hook shots and up-and-unders. Doesn’t shoot threes or move well defensively, though.
2019/20 stats: 7.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 61.1 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $1,702,486
Career earnings: $17,636,133
Agent: Sean Kennedy
24
Willy Hernangomez / Charlotte
Great tools as an offensive big man. Has some post moves and can finish with either hand. Plays with high energy.
2019/20 stats: 6.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 53.2 FG%, 22.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,676,735
Career earnings: $5,983,985
Agent: –
25
Tyson Chandler / Houston
Getting up there in age, but still a solid defensive center who can rebound some. Good finisher thanks to sheer size.
2019/20 stats: 1.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.3 bpg, 77.8 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $2,564,753
Career earnings: $189,644,026
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
26
Thon Maker / Detroit (Restricted)
Long, bouncy, high-energy big man with a decent corner three-point shot. Above-average shot-blocker.
2019/20 stats: 4.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 48.2 FG%, 34.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $3,569,643
Career earnings: $12,024,747
Agent: Mike George
27
Damian Jones / Atlanta (Restricted)
Good size and athleticism for a center, but still quite raw overall. Concerning since he’s not that young anymore.
2019/20 stats: 5.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 68.0 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $2,305,057
Career earnings: $6,334,179
Agent: Austin Brown
28
Kosta Koufos
Experienced center who plays his role – that of a screen-setting rebounder – well.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: –
Career earnings: $47,778,792
Agent: Rich Paul
29
Andrew Bogut
After a lot of injuries during his playing days, his pro basketball career is likely on its last legs. In his prime, he was a fantastic shot-blocking, rebounding and playmaking center.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: –
Career earnings: $118,591,363
Agent: David Bauman
30
Ekpe Udoh / Beijing Ducks (China)
Long, slow-footed big man with surprising playmaking skills.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: –
Career earnings: $21,895,511
Agent: Michael Silverman
31
Tacko Fall / Boston (Restricted)
The tallest player in the league at the moment with monstrous length and broad shoulders. Can really overpower opponents down low.
2019/20 stats: 3.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 75.0 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $79,568
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Justin Haynes
32
Miles Plumlee / Perth Wildcats (Australia)
Unathletic big man with poor scoring touch but who can rebound some and play defense against low-post centers.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: $12,500,000
Career earnings: $55,173,973
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
