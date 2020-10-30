2020 NBA free agent rankings: Top point guards available this offseason

The 2020 free agent class is thin on talent and that’s particularly true at the point guard position. Raptors’ Fred VanVleet is widely expected to cash in big this offseason and that might be the case too for Goran Dragic, although probably on a short-term deal, following a strong playoff run with the Heat. After that, there may not be much money to go around.
1
Fred VanVleet / Toronto
A great playmaker and above-average three-point shooter, he looks ready to run his own team and not play under Kyle Lowry’s shadow anymore.
2019/20 stats: 17.6 ppg, 6.6 apg, 3.8 rpg, 1.9 spg, 40.9 FG%, 38.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $9,346,153
Career earnings: $19,966,092
Agent: Brian Jungreis
2
Mike Conley / Utah (Player Option)
When he’s in top form, he’s a fantastic floor general who can knock down threes, run the pick-and-roll and finish with tidy floaters using his off-hand.
2019/20 stats: 13.8 ppg, 4.3 apg, 3.2 rpg, 40.5 FG%, 37.6 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $32,511,623
Career earnings: $173,617,830
Agent: Mike Conley
3
Goran Dragic / Miami
Bounced back after missing a lot of last year with a knee injury. He has acclimated wonderfully to his bench role, which could extend his career another few seasons.
2019/20 stats: 16.1 ppg, 5.1 apg, 3.1 rpg, 43.7 FG%, 37.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $19,217,900
Career earnings: $114,706,933
Agent: Bill Duffy
4
Austin Rivers / Houston (Player Option)
Tough shooting guard who struggles from the outside but likes to get after it on defense.
2019/20 stats: 8.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 42.1 FG%, 35.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,174,310
Career earnings: $48,282,677
Agent: Aaron Mintz
5
DJ Augustin / Orlando
An experienced point guard who can create, get into the paint and score around the basket.
2019/20 stats: 10.4 ppg, 4.6 apg, 2.2 rpg, 39.3 FG%, 34.5 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $7,250,000
Career earnings: $50,262,263
Agent: Raymond Brothers
6
Jeff Teague / Atlanta
Reliable floor general who excels in transition and as a distributor.
2019/20 stats: 10.9 ppg, 5.2 apg, 43.6 FG%, 36.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $19,000,000
Career earnings: $96,355,440
Agent: JR Hensley
7
Rajon Rondo / LA Lakers (Player Option)
Even at an advanced age, he’s still an above-average playmaker. A true floor general. But he has fallen off a lot defensively.
2019/20 stats: 7.1 ppg, 5.0 apg, 3.0 rpg, 41.8 FG%, 31.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,564,753
Career earnings: $100,187,547
Agent: Bill Duffy
8
Kris Dunn / Chicago (Restricted)
One of the top defensive guards in basketball. His game on the other end, though, offensively, is still a pretty big negative, too.
2019/20 stats: 7.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 44.4 FG%, 25.9 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $5,348,007
Career earnings: $17,488,287
Agent: Aaron Mintz
9
Reggie Jackson / LA Clippers
Not the most consistent player, but can score, create and defend decently from the point-guard position. He could be a great bench player if he’d be willing to fully accept that role.
2019/20 stats: 12.8 ppg, 4.4 apg, 2.9 rpg, 41.6 FG%, 39.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $18,086,956
Career earnings: $85,603,827
Agent: Aaron Mintz
10
Michael Carter-Williams / Orlando
Backup ball-handler who struggles mightily as an outside shooter. Not a very creative playmaker either. His role at this point is running the offense for the second unit and that’s about it. Good length and quick feet make him a solid multi-position defender.
2019/20 stats: 7.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.4 apg, 43.4 FG%, 29.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,028,594
Career earnings: $16,280,202
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
11
Shabazz Napier / Washington
Entertaining ball-handler who can really do some scoring off the dribble. Undersized so he struggles finishing in the paint at times.
2019/20 stats: 10.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 5.0 apg, 41.2 FG%, 32.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,845,301
Career earnings: $10,032,282
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
12
De'Anthony Melton / Memphis (Restricted)
A hard-nosed defender who enjoys being the selfless glue guy. Has the potential to be an elite steals player. Never takes more risks than necessary. Great rebounder for his size. Below-average shooter.
2019/20 stats: 8.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.0 apg, 41.9 FG%, 31.6 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,416,852
Career earnings: $2,365,852
Agent: Joel Bell
13
Jose Juan Barea / Dallas
He may be getting up there in age, but the Puerto Rican can still do some scoring off the bench. Totally trustworthy when he’s on the floor thanks to championship experience.
2019/20 stats: 7.5 ppg, 3.8 apg, 1.8 rpg, 41.3 FG%, 38.2 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,564,753
Career earnings: $43,941,205
Agent: Bill Duffy
14
Brad Wanamaker / Boston
No-nonsense, tough floor general who won’t light up the stat sheet but can smoothly run an offense and play some defense.
2019/20 stats: 6.6 ppg, 2.5 apg, 2.0 rpg, 42.8 FG%, 36.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,445,697
Career earnings: $2,284,161
Agent: Happy Walters
15
Emmanuel Mudiay / Utah
He’s been up-and-down throughout his career, but recently it appears he’s figuring out his role as a score-first backup ball-handler.
2019/20 stats: 7.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.2 apg, 47.1 FG%, 35.5 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,737,145
Career earnings: $15,757,144
Agent: BJ Armstrong
16
Raul Neto / Philadelphia
Respectable floor general with a real knack for playmaking. Undersized, so not much of a defender.
2019/20 stats: 4.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.6 apg, 45.1 FG%, 39.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,737,145
Career earnings: $7,026,327
Agent: Aylton Tesch
17
Jevon Carter / Phoenix (Restricted)
One of the most tenacious defensive guards in the league. Made in the Patrick Beverley mold. Makes dribbling around him extremely difficult for opponents.
2019/20 stats: 4.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 40.0 FG%, 39.3 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,416,852
Career earnings: $2,255,316
Agent: Zach Kurtin
18
Jordan McLaughlin / Minnesota (Restricted)
Fun playmaker with some panache. He’s got a great ability to create space for himself. Creative passer and uses high agility to get to the rim. Can really shoot it.
2019/20 stats: 7.6 ppg, 4.2 apg, 1.6 rpg, 48.9 FG%, 38.2 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $79,568
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Mitchell Butler
19
Ky Bowman / Golden State (Restricted)
Three-level scorer in the backcourt, but needs to improve three-point stroke. Crafty scorer in the paint.
2019/20 stats: 7.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, 41.7 FG%, 30.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $350,189
Career earnings: $350,189
Agent: Tony Dutt
20
Jeremy Lin / Beijing Ducks (China)
Floor general who can really run an offense, though usually prefers to seek out his own shot. Seemed to lose confidence during most recent NBA stints.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: –
Career earnings: $64,498,737
Agent: im Tanner
21
Matthew Dellavedova / Cleveland
Veteran point guard who can be trusted to run an offense. A pest defensively. Streaky outside shooter with funky form on his shot.
2019/20 stats: 3.1 ppg, 3.2 apg, 1.3 apg, 35.4 FG%, 23.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $9,607,500
Career earnings: $41,083,938
Agent: Bill Duffy
22
Yogi Ferrell / Sacramento
High-energy point guard with some bounce to his game. Up-and-down outside shooter.
2019/20 stats: 4.2 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 39.6 FG%, 27.5 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $3,150,000
Career earnings: $7,871,911
Agent: Cervando Tejeda
23
Gary Payton II / Washington
Defensive energy runs in his DNA. Has the physical tools to guard any backcourt player. Could be an elite steals guy one day. Explosive. Lacks creativity as a ballhandler and struggles as a shooter, making him a below-average offensive player.
2019/20 stats: 3.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 41.4 FG%, 28.3 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,052,909
Career earnings: $1,871,502
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
24
Shaquille Harrison / Chicago (Restricted)
Lefty shooting guard who can finish with either hand around the rim. Able to pull-up and shoot off the dribble, but a poor outside shooter for his career. Long athlete who does well on defense.
2019/20 stats: 4.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.1 apg, 46.7 FG%, 38.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,620,564
Career earnings: $3,176,494
Agent: Todd Ramasar
25
Chris Chiozza / Brooklyn (Restricted)
Quickness is his best attribute as well as his shot-making from beyond the arc.
2019/20 stats: 4.0 ppg, 2.3 apg, 1.7 rpg, 40.5 FG%, 43.9 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $159,136
Career earnings: $296,510
Agent: Robert Fayne
26
Frank Jackson / New Orleans (Restricted)
Combo guard with good size who can do some scoring and playmaking. Injuries have slowed down the start to his career.
2019/20 stats: 5.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 38.5 FG%, 32.5 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,618,520
Career earnings: $3,812,377
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
27
Brandon Goodwin / Atlanta (Restricted)
Quick lead guard with playmaking chops. If his three-pointer gets more consistent he has the potential to be a solid backup.
2019/20 stats: 6.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 40.0 FG%, 29.9 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $522,738
Career earnings: $579,583
Agent: Austin Walton
28
Ty Lawson
Lightning quick with off-the-dribble scoring touch. Off-the-court issues derailed his once-promising NBA career.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: –
Career earnings: $43,445,250
Agent: Larry Fox
29
Frank Mason / Milwaukee (Restricted)
Undersized point guard who likes to seek out his own shot but can also create for others. Solid outside shooter.
2019/20 stats: 2.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 26.3 FG%, 20.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $79,568
Career earnings: $2,642,195
Agent: Isaiah Garrett
30
Chasson Randle
Point guard who can play off the ball and knock down three-pointers at an above-average rate.
2019/20 stats: 1.7 ppg, 1.7 apg
2019/20 earnings: $91,557
Career earnings: $2,921,162
Agent: Darrell Comer
