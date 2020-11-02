2020 NBA free agent rankings: Top power forwards available this offseason

The free agent power forward class has the best player available this offseason (Anthony Davis) and also pretty decent depth – especially compared to other positions.
Davis Bertans is one of the league’s best shooters. Marcus Morris is a two-way enforcer. Jerami Grant is a defensive dynamo with a much-improved offensive game. And Christian Wood has big upside as a floor-spacing power forward with off-the-dribble prowess.
Below, you can check out the top power forwards set to be available in 2020 free agency.
1
Anthony Davis / LA Lakers (Player Option)
A two-way force and one of the very best big men the game has to offer, he has proven this year that he can dominate on a championship team.
2019/20 stats: 26.7 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.4 bpg, 51.1 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $27,093,019
Career earnings: $121,617,548
Agent: Rich Paul
2
Davis Bertans / Washington
A knockdown three-point specialist at the 4-spot who has blossomed into one of the best shooters in the NBA this season.
2019/20 stats: 15.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 43.4 FG%, 42.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $7,000,000
Career earnings: $15,856,082
Agent: Arturs Kalnitis
3
Marcus Morris / LA Clippers
Tough-nosed two-way power forward who can space the floor from three. Very solid face-up game in the midrange and even has some solid post moves.
2019/20 stats: 17.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.4 apg, 43.3 FG%, 41.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $15,000,000
Career earnings: $43,303,419
Agent: –
4
Jerami Grant / Denver (Player Option)
Athletic two-way power forward who can finish effectively around the paint and deter opponents’ looks near the basket defensively. A much-improved three-point shooter, too; hitting nearly 40 percent of his threes the last two seasons.
2019/20 stats: 11.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 47.1 FG%, 34.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $9,346,153
Career earnings: $22,275,045
Agent: Happy Walters
5
Christian Wood / Detroit
Long, quick, athletic big man who can knock down threes or blow by opposing bigs using solid ball-handling. Possesses a real knack for scoring.
2019/20 stats: 13.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 56.7 FG%, 38.6 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,645,357
Career earnings: $4,372,356
Agent: Adam Pensack
6
Paul Millsap / Denver
A reliable veteran who can score and defend, and one has remained effective on both ends even in his mid-30s. Injuries are a concern, however.
2019/20 stats: 12.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.6 apg, 48.6 FG%, 44.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $30,000,000
Career earnings: $181,245,742
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
7
Dario Saric / Phoenix (Restricted)
His usage rate is at a career-low this season. In a bigger role, there’s a chance he could be a solid playmaking power forward. Fit will be important as far as his next stop goes.
2019/20 stats: 10.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.9 apg, 46.2 FG%, 34.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $3,481,985
Career earnings: $10,749,666
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
8
Bobby Portis / New York (Team Option)
Can play either big-man spot, space the floor from three and do some scoring from midrange the and the post. Subpar defender and rebounder, however, a pretty big issue for a big.
2019/20 stats: 10.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 45.0 FG%, 35.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $15,000,000
Career earnings: $21,855,506
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
9
Jabari Parker / Sacramento (Player Option)
Offensive-minded forward who has seen his game regress following multiple major knee injuries. Doubtful he’ll live up to his No. 2 overall draft selection at this point.
2019/20 stats: 14.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 49.9 FG%, 26.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $6,500,000
Career earnings: $48,739,712
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
10
Kelly Olynyk / Miami (Player Option)
A near-7-footer with a completely unorthodox game for a player of his size. Good ball-handler, outside shooter and passer out of the frontcourt, but struggles as a rebounder and paint protector.
2019/20 stats: 7.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 47.6 FG%, 43.2 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $12,667,885
Career earnings: $47,533,874
Agent: Greg Lawrence
11
Juancho Hernangomez / Minnesota (Restricted)
An intense player who isn’t afraid of contact. Decent defender who can guard a few positions. Good rebounder for a wing. Decent enough three-point shooter. Not someone who will create his own shot.
2019/20 stats: 6.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 0.8 apg, 40.5 FG%, 34.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $3,321,029
Career earnings: $9,551,669
Agent: Aylton Tesch
12
James Johnson / Minnesota (Player Option)
Jack-of-all trades on offense. Can run the pick-and-roll as a ballhandler or screener. Good ballhandler. Not a great shooter, but a respectable one. Can legitimately defend any position.
2019/20 stats: 8.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.3 apg, 47.9 FG%, 36.3 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $15,349,400
Career earnings: $60,964,315
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
13
Harry Giles / Sacramento
Was supposed to be the next great big man but injuries hampered his development greatly before arriving to the NBA. Still has some athleticism, though, and can finish plays, rebound and protect the rim.
2019/20 stats: 7.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 56.0 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $2,578,800
Career earnings: $6,645,240
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
14
JaMychal Green / LA Clippers (Player Option)
Big man who likes to spot-up for threes and knock them down at a solid rate. Apart from that, the rest of his game on offense is mediocre. Doesn’t provide much on defense.
2019/20 stats: 6.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 0.8 apg, 41.4 FG%, 36.3 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $4,767,000
Career earnings: $23,437,202
Agent: Mike Hodges
15
Patrick Patterson / LA Clippers
Power forward who likes to spot up and launch threes. Does so at a very effective rate too. Can defend 4s and 5s at solid levels.
2019/20 stats: 4.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.6 apg, 40.4 FG%, 38.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $3,068,660
Career earnings: $40,847,562
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
16
Chris Boucher / Toronto (Restricted)
One of the best leapers in the league. Can block anyone. Attacks the rim aggressively. Not a great shooter but can space the floor. Still raw, so his timing isn’t always perfect. Can get lost in defensive schemes.
2019/20 stats: 6.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 0.4 apg, 45.8 FG%, 28.3 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,588,231
Career earnings: $2,122,899
Agent: Sam Permut
17
Noah Vonleh / Denver
Wide-bodied big man who uses size well in the post. Finishes tidily over smaller defenders. Soft touch on hook shots. Good rebounder.
2019/20 stats: 3.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.8 apg, 56.2 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $2,000,000
Career earnings: $15,565,713
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
18
John Henson / Detroit
Finishes plays and protects the paint at a decent level for a backup.
2019/20 stats: 5.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.4 apg, 55.6 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $9,732,396
Career earnings: $52,659,184
Agent: Jim Tanner
19
Jared Dudley / LA Lakers
Great locker room guy who can knock down threes, play small-ball power forward and defend when he does see the floor.
2019/20 stats: 1.5 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.5 apg, 40.0 FG%, 47.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,564,753
Career earnings: $59,632,781
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
20
Skal Labissiere / Atlanta (Restricted)
Smooth big man with a pretty jumper and soft touch from the short midrange area. Effective floater. Not much of a rebounder or defender.
2019/20 stats: 5.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 55.1 FG%, 23.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,338,846
Career earnings: $6,385,248
Agent: Jason Ranne
21
Mike Muscala / Oklahoma City (Player Option)
Thin-framed big man who sees action solely for what he provides as a floor-spacing frontcourt player. Doesn’t provide much else on either end.
2019/20 stats: 4.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.8 apg, 40.3 FG%, 35.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,028,594
Career earnings: $14,969,519
Agent: Sean Kennedy
22
Kenneth Faried
Super energetic big man who thrives on the glass and can finish above the rim. Lack of size and of a three-point shot hurt him in the modern game.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: –
Career earnings: $56,898,674
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
23
Kyle O'Quinn / Philadelphia
Strong center who sets solid screens, block shots and can really rebound the basketball. Decent midrange shooter with his feet set.
2019/20 stats: 3.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 48.6 FG%, 30.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,174,318
Career earnings: $20,872,555
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
24
Semi Ojeleye / Boston (Team Option)
One of the freakishly strong wing players in basketball. Improving as a three-point shooter. As long as he can hit open threes, he’ll have a role in the league thanks to his defense.
2019/20 stats: 3.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.5 apg, 40.9 FG%, 36.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,618,520
Career earnings: $4,288,654
Agent: Sean Kennedy
25
Anthony Tolliver / Memhis
The prototypical floor-spacing power forward. On offense, he’s solely out there to shoot threes.
2019/20 stats: 3.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 34.8 FG%, 32.2 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,854,556
Career earnings: $33,685,192
Agent: Larry Fox
26
Cheick Diallo / Phoenix (Team Option)
Undersized center with little perimeter skills who does well to get by thanks to high energy and athleticism. Channels energy well on defense. Solid catch-and-finisher.
2019/20 stats: 4.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.5 apg, 65.0 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $1,678,854
Career earnings: $5,079,887
Agent: Bill Duffy
27
Dante Cunningham / Fujian Sturgeons (China)
Vet power forward who can space the floor and do some scoring in the post. Won’t try to do too much ever.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: –
Career earnings: $18,958,724
Agent: Joel Bell
28
Caleb Swanigan / Portland
Plus-sized big man with some perimeter skills but lacking in athleticism.
2019/20 stats: 2.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 59.6 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $2,033,160
Career earnings: $5,239,080
Agent: Roosevelt Barnes
29
Donatas Motiejunas
Floor-spacing 3/4 type who is lacking in physicality. Streaky outside shooter.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: –
Career earnings: $4,974,820
Agent: Chris Emens
30
Gary Clark / Orlando (Restricted)
Undersized power forward who plays with energy and does the little things. Struggles with his shot.
2019/20 stats: 3.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 37.6 FG%, 32.6 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,427,191
Career earnings: $2,101,313
Agent: Austin Walton
31
Udonis Haslem / Miami
Approaching the end of his career, but will go down as one of the best undrafted players ever.
2019/20 stats: 1.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 16.7 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $2,564,753
Career earnings: $63,791,209
Agent: Mitch Nathan
32
DJ Wilson / Milwaukee (Team Option)
Long, athletic power forward who came into the NBA with promise as a shot-blocking, floor-spacing big man.
2019/20 stats: 3.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 39.6 FG%, 25.5 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,961,120
Career earnings: $7,630,440
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
33
Johnathan Motley / LA Clippers (Restricted)
Big man with smooth scoring abilities in the midrange.
2019/20 stats: 2.2 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.6 apg, 73.3 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $79,568
Career earnings: $234,068
Agent: Michael Silverman
34
Johnathan Williams / Washington (Restricted)
Bouncy power forward who can block shots but has limited three-point game.
2019/20 stats: 3.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 64.0 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $161,245
Career earnings: $288,495
Agent: Joel Bell
