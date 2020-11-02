2020 NBA free agent rankings: Top power forwards available this offseason

The free agent power forward class has the best player available this offseason (Anthony Davis) and also pretty decent depth – especially compared to other positions.

Davis Bertans is one of the league’s best shooters. Marcus Morris is a two-way enforcer. Jerami Grant is a defensive dynamo with a much-improved offensive game. And Christian Wood has big upside as a floor-spacing power forward with off-the-dribble prowess.

Below, you can check out the top power forwards set to be available in 2020 free agency.