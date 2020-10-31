2020 NBA free agent rankings: Top shooting guards available this offseason

Scarce quality options at the shooting guard position in free agency – especially if, as expected, San Antonio’s DeMar DeRozan and Orlando’s Evan Fournier decide to opt in. With outside shooting at a premium, look for Joe Harris and Bogdan Bogdanovic to land rich contracts this offseason, though.
1
DeMar DeRozan / San Antonio (Player Option)
A confident bucket-getter with an old-school vibe from the midrange, though he’s limited as a three-point shooter.
2019/20 stats: 22.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 5.6 apg, 45.7 FG%, 28.3 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $27,739,975
Career earnings: $149,703,600
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2
Evan Fournier / Orlando (Player Option)
Hitting a career-high 40 percent of his triples this year, which has made him an even more effective scorer. Having a career campaign in 2019/20, according to multiple advanced stats.
2019/20 stats: 18.8 ppg, 3.2 apg, 2.6 rpg, 47.0 FG%, 40.6 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $17,000,000
Career earnings: $74,556,244
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
3
Bogdan Bogdanovic / Sacramento (Restricted)
He has an elite pull-up jumper and a pretty outside stroke, but minor injuries have prevented him from breaking out this season as many expected him to.
2019/20 stats: 14.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.2 apg, 43.3 FG%, 36.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $8,529,386
Career earnings: $27,000,000
Agent: Jason Ranne
4
Tim Hardaway Jr. / Dallas (Player Option)
He has become a very good three-point shooter this season, which has helped his efficiency out a ton. Can also get buckets from the midrange using a solid pull-up jumper.
2019/20 stats: 15.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.0 apg, 43.7 FG%, 40.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $20,025,127
Career earnings: $61,758,779
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
5
Joe Harris / Brooklyn
A knockdown outside shooter who can do more than just space the floor. Underrated cutter and slasher; he uses great timing for sneaky finishes near the rim.
2019/20 stats: 13.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 47.1 FG%, 41.2 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $7,666,667
Career earnings: $20,234,674
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
6
Jordan Clarkson / Utah
Has been a huge addition for the Jazz, providing solid scoring off the bench for a playoff team.
2019/20 stats: 15.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.6 apg, 48.2 FG%, 36.6 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $13,437,500
Career earnings: $51,352,395
Agent: Rich Paul
7
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope / LA Lakers (Player Option)
Finally found his footing with the Lakers this year, turning into the very good 3-and-D 2-guard many thought he could be when he joined the team.
2019/20 stats: 9.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.7 apg, 41.8 FG%, 35.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $8,089,282
Career earnings: $49,830,815
Agent: Rich Paul
8
Malik Beasley / Minnesota (Restricted)
His numbers have taken a bit of a dip after his breakout third-year season, but he still has upside as a 3-and-D shooting guard.
2019/20 stats: 11.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 42.5 FG%, 38.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,731,713
Career earnings: $7,833,514
Agent: Brian Jungreis
9
Justin Holiday / Indiana
Athletic guard shooting a career-best rate from three this year. Very solid defender in the backcourt.
2019/20 stats: 8.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.3 apg, 44.0 FG%, 42.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $4,767,000
Career earnings: $16,593,814
Agent: Charles Briscoe
10
Alec Burks / Philadelphia
Played some of his best basketball on a bad Warriors team this season. Now with Philadelphia, he’ll have to prove he can make an impact as a reserve for a playoff team.
2019/20 stats: 15.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.9 apg, 40.4 FG%, 36.6 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,320,044
Career earnings: $53,293,575
Agent: Alex Saratsis
11
Avery Bradley / LA Lakers (Player Option)
Excels defensively in the backcourt and is a respectable spot-up three-point shooter with his feet set.
2019/20 stats: 8.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 44.4 FG%, 36.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $6,767,000
Career earnings: $57,554,412
Agent: Bill Duffy
12
Garrett Temple / Brooklyn (Team Option)
Knows his role and plays it well. Defends, shoots open three-pointers and never tries to do too much.
2019/20 stats: 10.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.6 apg, 37.8 FG%, 32.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $4,767,000
Career earnings: $32,688,445
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
13
Rodney Hood / Portland (Player Option)
Was having a solid season as a three-level scorer until a brutal Achilles injury ended his campaign. Candidate to opt into the final year of his deal as he recovers from a major injury.
2019/20 stats: 11.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 50.6 FG%, 49.3 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $5,718,000
Career earnings: $15,623,071
Agent: Austin Brown
14
Wesley Matthews / Milwaukee (Player Option)
A tough-nosed, do-the-dirty-work guard who has ups and downs as a three-point shooter.
2019/20 stats: 7.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 39.7 FG%, 36.5 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,564,753
Career earnings: $106,346,682
Agent: Jeff Austin
15
Kent Bazemore / Sacramento
Bouncy two-way wing, but a streaky three-point marksman.
2019/20 stats: 8.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 37.4 FG%, 34.2 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $19,269,663
Career earnings: $75,262,476
Agent: Austin Walton
16
Pat Connaughton / Milwaukee
Bouncy 2-guard who can really finish above the rim. Can run some point guard, as well. Inconsistent from three.
2019/20 stats: 5.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.6 apg, 45.6 FG%, 32.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,723,050
Career earnings: $6,335,161
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
17
Kyle Korver / Milwaukee
One of the best three-point shooters in NBA history. Still knocking them down at an elite rate now, as a 39-year-old.
2019/20 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.2 apg, 42.9 FG%, 41.5 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $6,004,753
Career earnings: $83,881,635
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
18
Langston Galloway / Detroit
Can play either guard spot, capable of running an offense or spotting up from three. Gives good effort defensively.
2019/20 stats: 10.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 43.5 FG%, 39.9 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $7,333,333
Career earnings: $27,340,514
Agent: Michael Siegel
19
Bryn Forbes / San Antonio
Spot-up shooting specialist from the shooting guard position. Can do a bit of playmaking as well. Not overly long or athletic, which hurts his defense.
2019/20 stats: 11.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 41.7 FG%, 38.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,875,000
Career earnings: $7,856,082
Agent: Mike Lindeman
20
E'Twaun Moore / New Orleans
Major threat from the outside. Absolute marksman from three-point range. Gives up a lot defensively. Effort isn’t bad, but size and athletic limitations make him an average defender.
2019/20 stats: 8.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 42.4 FG%, 37.5 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $8,664,928
Career earnings: $38,803,676
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
21
Glenn Robinson III / Philadelphia
3-and-D wing. Above-average three-point shooter for his career.
2019/20 stats: 11.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 48.6 FG%, 38.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,882,867
Career earnings: $10,140,008
Agent: Mike Naiditch
22
Dion Waiters / LA Lakers
Supremely confident bucket-getter who struggles with efficiency but can get hot and drop 20 on any given night. Underrated defender who uses toughness and strength well on that end.
2019/20 stats: 9.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.0 apg, 38.5 FG%, 47.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $12,475,385
Career earnings: $56,999,655
Agent: Rich Paul
23
Marco Belinelli / San Antonio
Streaky 2-guard but can catch fire at times. Able to knock down shots with his feet set or off the dribble. Not much of a defender due to lack of agility.
2019/20 stats: 5.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.2 apg, 39.1 FG%, 36.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $5,846,154
Career earnings: $49,155,000
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
24
Denzel Valentine / Chicago (Restricted)
Team-first swingman that doesn’t mind doing the dirty work and can do some scoring, rebounding and playmaking.
2019/20 stats: 6.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.2 apg, 40.9 FG%, 33.6 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $3,377,568
Career earnings: $9,936,768
Agent: Austin Brown
25
Thabo Sefolosha / Houston
Shoots threes on offense and defends multiple positions on defense. Glue guy.
2019/20 stats: 2.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.6 apg, 40.7 FG%, 27.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,564,753
Career earnings: $47,289,981
Agent: Guy Zucker
26
Jordan McRae / Detroit (Restricted)
Solid score-first 2-guard who can attack going right or left. Comfortable using his pull-up mid-range jumper. Not an elite athlete, so struggles to finish in traffic.
2019/20 stats: 11.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.5 apg, 40.7 FG%, 35.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,254,933
Career earnings: $2,379,790
Agent: Derrick Powell
27
Hamidou Diallo / Oklahoma City (Team Option)
One of the bounciest players in the league. Can throw down absolutely monster slams. Quite raw in other areas of his game. High defensive upside.
2019/20 stats: 6.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.6 apg, 45.2 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $1,416,852
Career earnings: $2,255,316
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
28
DeAndre Bembry / Atlanta (Restricted)
Athletic guard who can finish around the rim. He can score using pull-up jumpers, too. Capable of getting hot off the bench scoring-wise. Holds onto the ball too much, though.
2019/20 stats: 5.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 45.6 FG%, 23.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,603,981
Career earnings: $7,305,581
Agent: Mitch Nathan
29
Courtney Lee / Dallas
Can shoot the basketball with his feet set as well as off the dribble. Has lost some of the bounce that set him apart in his prime.
2019/20 stats: 4.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.5 apg, 48.8 FG%, 44.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $12,759,670
Career earnings: $75,428,153
Agent: James Dunleavy
30
Sterling Brown / Milwaukee (Restricted)
Came in as a potential 3-and-D wing, but his three-point shooting hasn’t been consistent. Awkward feel for the game. Solid athlete with good length. Plays decent defense.
2019/20 stats: 5.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.0 apg, 36.7 FG%, 31.6 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,618,520
Career earnings: $3,812,377
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
31
Troy Daniels / Denver
Undersized 2-guard who specializes in sooting spot-up three-pointers. Streaky but can get hot on occasion.
2019/20 stats: 4.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.3 apg, 39.0 FG%, 35.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,487,033
Career earnings: $14,409,377
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
32
Damyean Dotson / New York (Restricted)
Quick 2-guard with a speedy release on his three-point shot. Knocks them down at a decent rate too. Can score in transition and cutting off the ball, but he’s not a primary scorer by any means.
2019/20 stats: 6.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.2 apg, 41.4 FG%, 36.2 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,618,520
Career earnings: $4,096,762
Agent: Chris Patrick
33
Brandon Knight / Detroit
Experienced point guard who went through multiple major injuries that have really hampered his formerly high nightly impact. Still in his 20s, however, so there’s a chance he can regain some of his former form.
2019/20 stats: 7.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 2.8 apg, 35.3 FG%, 34.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $15,643,750
Career earnings: $81,820,597
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
34
Andre Roberson / Oklahoma City
Missed over a year-and-a-half due to injuries and setbacks, but before that, was one of the best wing defenders in basketball. For how good his defense is, his shooting is just as nonexistent.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: $10,740,740
Career earnings: $35,665,592
Agent: Bill Duffy
35
Allonzo Trier
Very confident player who loves nothing more than to get buckets. Can score in a wide array of ways, including off the dribble or with his feet set.
2019/20 stats: 6.5 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.2 apg, 48.1 FG%, 35.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $3,551,100
Career earnings: $6,933,100
Agent: Rich Paul
36
Dwayne Bacon / Charlotte (Restricted)
Good size for a score-first wing, but must improve efficiency to find success in the NBA, particularly from three. Loves going to his pull-up jumper in the midrange. Lacks focus on defense.
2019/20 stats: 5.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 34.8 FG%, 28.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,618,520
Career earnings: $3,812,377
Agent: Steve Heumann
37
Naz Mitrou-Long / Indiana (Restricted)
Shot-making ball-handler with a smooth game. Undersized and not that athletic for a 2-guard but he can still do some scoring.
2019/20 stats: 4.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 37.5 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $79,568
Career earnings: $323,976
Agent: Michael Silverman
38
Treveon Graham / Atlanta
End-of-bench guard who can do some scoring. Not a consistent three-point shooter but does have a quick first step and solid floater in the lane.
2019/20 stats: 4.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.8 apg, 36.0 FG%, 27.5 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,645,357
Career earnings: $5,539,133
Agent: Alex Saratsis
39
Garrison Mathews / Washington (Restricted)
Not a super athlete for a shooting guard but can knock down threes at an extremely efficient rate.
2019/20 stats: 5.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 42.9 FG%, 41.3 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $79,568
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Chris Patrick
40
Ian Clark / Xinjiang Flying Tigers (China)
Undersized shooting guard who is streaky from three-point range.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: –
Career earnings: $6,604,292
Agent: Bill Duffy
41
Theo Pinson / Brooklyn (Team Option)
Slippery swingman with a poor outside shot but some upside thanks to quickness and energy.
2019/20 stats: 3.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 29.0 FG%, 18.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,445,697
Career earnings: $1,522,947
Agent: Ty Sullivan
42
John Konchar / Memphis (Restricted)
2-guard lacking in athleticism but with a pretty outside stroke.
2019/20 stats: 3.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.4 apg, 65.7 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $79,568
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Happy Walters
43
Marcus Georges-Hunt
Athletic, strong guard who is raw on offense but is a tough defender.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: –
Career earnings: $1,401,547
Agent: Adam Pensack
