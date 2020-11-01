2020 NBA free agent rankings: Top small forwards available this offseason

The free agent class at the small forward position it top-heavy with All-Star Brandon Ingram, likely to sign a max deal, at No. 1 and two quality starters like Danilo Gallinari and Gordon Hayward right behind him. It get worse fast after those three.
1
Brandon Ingram / New Orleans (Restricted)
A long, bouncy wing who can do a bit of everything, including score, rebound and create for others. Still in his early 20s, he is finally reaching his insane level of potential as a Pelican.
2019/20 stats: 24.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 4.3 apg, 46.6 FG%, 38.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $7,265,485
Career earnings: $23,823,685
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2
Danilo Gallinari / Oklahoma City
He’s helped the Thunder enjoy a surprisingly strong season when many thought the team could bottom out. An elite outside shooter who can score from all three levels. Injury troubles remain a concern.
2019/20 stats: 19.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 43.9 FG%, 40.9 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $22,615,559
Career earnings: $136,893,218
Agent: Michael Tellem
3
Gordon Hayward / Boston (Player Option)
He looked like his peak self for a brief spell this season, but another lower-body knock set him back again. His worrisome injury history will undoubtedly be an issue if he does hit free agency this summer.
2019/20 stats: 17.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 4.1 apg, 50.2 FG%, 39.2 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $32,700,690
Career earnings: $150,428,542
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
4
Jae Crowder / Miami
Defensive specialist on the wing who struggles shooting from the outside. A more reliable three-point stroke would up his value mightily in free agency.
2019/20 stats: 10.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.6 apg, 38.4 FG%, 31.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $7,815,533
Career earnings: $37,304,606
Agent: Glenn Schwartzman
5
Derrick Jones Jr. / Miami
One of the most athletic high-flyers in basketball – and one who has really improved his feel for the game recently. Solid slasher off the ball and multi-positional defender, though he still struggles from the outside as a shooter.
2019/20 stats: 8.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.1 apg, 51.4 FG%, 27.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,645,357
Career earnings: $4,164,304
Agent: Aaron Turner
6
Otto Porter / Chicago (Player Option)
A 3-and-D specialist who can do some scoring out of the pick-and-roll thanks to a plus pull-up jumper.
2019/20 stats: 11.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 44.3 FG%, 38.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $27,250,576
Career earnings: $97,341,159
Agent: David Falk
7
Carmelo Anthony / Portland
He’s a legend of the sport who posted a solid season for the Blazers despite sitting out a good amount of time prior to being signed. Can still score down low, from the midrange and from the three-point range.
2019/20 stats: 15.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 42.6 FG%, 37.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,159,029
Career earnings: $248,940,171
Agent: –
8
Maurice Harkless / New York
Defensive-minded forward who has always been a solid complementary piece. Bad three-point shooter for his career, which hampers his impact.
2019/20 stats: 5.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.1 apg, 50.2 FG%, 34.7 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $11,011,234
Career earnings: $49,323,699
Agent: Bill Duffy
9
Torrey Craig / Denver (Restricted)
Solid slashing forward on offense who can defend multiple positions. Not a huge threat from the outside.
2019/20 stats: 5.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.7 apg, 46.2 FG%, 33.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $2,000,000
Career earnings: $4,077,250
Agent: Dave Spahn
10
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson / Toronto
High-energy forward. Always active on the defensive end. Can guard bigger and smaller players. Has a knack for crashing the offensive boards. Unreliable jumper. Respectable face-up game from the midrange.
2019/20 stats: 7.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.7 apg, 47.1 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $2,500,000
Career earnings: $9,157,156
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
11
James Ennis / Orlando (Player Option)
Quick wing player who can get buckets when slashing off the ball. Not much a ball-handler or playmaker. Able to spot up from three and hit open shots. Solid defender.
2019/20 stats: 6.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 43.5 FG%, 33.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,882,867
Career earnings: $10,857,651
Agent: Scott Nichols
12
Tony Snell / Detroit (Player Option)
Expert spot-up three-point shooter who’s hitting over 40 percent of his outside looks over the last four seasons. Does some scoring out of the pick-and-roll, too. Uses length well on defense.
2019/20 stats: 8.0 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 44.5 FG%, 40.2 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $11,392,857
Career earnings: $38,607,076
Agent: Austin Brown
13
Jeff Green / Houston
Athletic swingman who, even now in his 30s, can finish above the rim and defend wings and opposing bigs.
2019/20 stats: 8.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.8 apg, 44.4 FG%, 34.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $3,405,180
Career earnings: $72,434,810
Agent: Danielle Cantor
14
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk / Detroit (Team Option)
Knockdown outside shooter with good size. Tough to contest his shots.
2019/20 stats: 9.0 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.9 apg, 41.0 FG%, 40.4 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,416,852
Career earnings: $2,904,546
Agent: Sammy Wloszczowski
15
Evan Turner / Minnesota
Veteran backup ball-handler type at this point in his career. Can’t ask him to do much scoring, but can run an offense and get teammates in the right position.
2019/20 stats: 3.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 37.3 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $18,606,556
Career earnings: $98,227,016
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
16
Solomon Hill / Miami
Inconsistent outside shooter despite his main (and usually only) role on offense being to spot-up from the three-point line.
2019/20 stats: 5.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 40.3 FG%, 37.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $13,290,395
Career earnings: $53,908,400
Agent: Chris Emens
17
Josh Jackson / Memphis
Redeeming himself this season after a slow start to his career due to immaturity. Swingman with prototypical size, great length and impressive athleticism. High potential, but a worryingly low floor.
2019/20 stats: 10.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.7 apg, 43.9 FG%, 31.9 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $7,059,480
Career earnings: $18,191,040
Agent: BJ Armstrong
18
Mario Hezonja / Portland (Player Option)
The potential is there to be an exciting, ball-handling, above-the-rim swingman, but he has yet to come close to reaching it besides a flash here or there.
2019/20 stats: 4.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.9 apg, 42.9 FG%, 32.8 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,737,145
Career earnings: $19,966,785
Agent: Michael Tellem
19
DeMarre Carroll / Houston
Veteran 3-and-D swingman. Can do some scoring off the bounce too. Has a solid floater. Defends multiple positions. Even plays some small-ball power forward.
2019/20 stats: 3.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 38.9 FG%, 25.9 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $7,339,258
Career earnings: $74,153,171
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
20
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist / Dallas
Possesses arguably the most awkward jump shot in the NBA right now, but he thrives defensively guarding multiple positions. Solid cutter off the ball, too.
2019/20 stats: 2.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.6 apg, 31.7 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $12,784,359
Career earnings: $72,545,282
Agent: Mitch Nathan
21
Nicolas Batum / Charlotte (Player Option)
Injuries have taken a toll on him, really lessening his effectiveness in recent years. Used to be one of the better do-it-all two-way forwards in the league.
2019/20 stats: 3.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.0 apg, 34.6 FG%, 28.6 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $25,565,217
Career earnings: $144,502,591
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
22
Abdel Nader / Oklahoma City (Team Option)
Undersized wing with limited athleticism, but his smooth game makes up for that a bit. Soft touch around the basket, especially with his floater. Improving outside shooter.
2019/20 stats: 6.0 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.7 apg, 45.5 FG%, 37.1 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,618,520
Career earnings: $4,164,095
Agent: Cervando Tejeda
23
Wesley Iwundu / Orlando (Restricted)
Energetic swingman who likes to do the dirty work, defend and spot-up from three, though he’s not that effective from out three.
2019/20 stats: 5.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 39.7 FG%, 31.3 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,618,520
Career earnings: $4,046,762
Agent: Aaron Mintz
24
Lance Stephenson
At his best in the NBA, he was a do-it-all forward who scored, rebound and assisted – usually in an exciting manner. We haven’t seen that version of him in a long while, though.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: –
Career earnings: $35,457,264
Agent: Reggie Brown
25
Keita Bates-Diop / Denver (Team Option)
Smooth combo forward with good size and length, but lacks the elite quickness so he struggles to get by defenders at times. Streaky three-point shooter with kind of an awkward shot.
2019/20 stats: 6.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.8 apg, 42.8 FG%, 33.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,416,852
Career earnings: $2,255,316
Agent: Austin Brown
26
JaKarr Sampson / Indiana
Great size for a wing who can handle the rock a bit. Decent feel for slashing off the ball. Athletic so does some damage in transition. Plus-defender.
2019/20 stats: 4.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.3 apg, 59.3 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $1,737,145
Career earnings: $3,510,735
Agent: Aaron Turner
27
Kenrich Williams / New Orleans (Restricted)
Loves to do the dirty work. Plays hard and possesses solid defensive instincts. Gets after it on the glass, but a streaky outside shooter.
2019/20 stats: 3.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.8 apg, 34.3 FG%, 26.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $1,416,852
Career earnings: $2,255,316
Agent: Adam Pensack
28
Bruno Caboclo / Houston
At 6-foot-9 with an outrageous 7-foot-7 wingspan, he has better length than most centers. Can use that length to become a menace on defense as he gains more experience. Still a work in progress.
2019/20 stats: 2.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 41.6 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $1,845,301
Career earnings: $9,573,886
Agent: BJ Armstrong
29
Stanley Johnson / Toronto (Player Option)
Tough defensive wing with good size and lateral quickness. Pretty raw and inefficient offensively.
2019/20 stats: 1.2 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 25.8 FG%
2019/20 earnings: $3,623,000
Career earnings: $16,473,041
Agent: Bill Duffy
30
Kelan Martin / Minnesota (Restricted)
Reliable defensive swingman who can do the dirty work on both ends. Low maintenance player. Dangerous player in transition. Lacks a reliable three-point shot.
2019/20 stats: 6.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 39.2 FG%, 26.0 3P%
2019/20 earnings: $79,568
Career earnings: $79,568
Agent: Mike Lindeman
31
Corey Brewer / Sacramento
Veteran wing who thrives in transition and really excels jumping passing lanes to pick up steals.
2019/20 stats: –
2019/20 earnings: $183,115
Career earnings: $53,992,819
Agent: Happy Walters
