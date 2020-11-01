2020 NBA free agent rankings: Top small forwards available this offseason

One of the most athletic high-flyers in basketball – and one who has really improved his feel for the game recently. Solid slasher off the ball and multi-positional defender, though he still struggles from the outside as a shooter.

2019/20 stats: 8.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.1 apg, 51.4 FG%, 27.0 3P%

2019/20 earnings: $1,645,357

Career earnings: $4,164,304

Agent: Aaron Turner