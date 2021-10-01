Warriors season preview: A return to the playoffs for Steph Curry and Co.?

* They have an MVP-caliber leader… Any concerns about how Curry would look without Thompson or Kevin Durant around now that he’s in his 30s were quickly quelled last year, as the two-time league MVP put up an outstanding campaign, leading the league in scoring at 32.0 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 42.1 percent from three, nearly carrying a top-end-talent-deprived Warriors team to the playoffs on his back. Curry rightfully finished third in MVP voting for his contributions. With him performing at this level, Golden State can beat anybody, especially when he goes supernova, which seems to occur at least once a week, if not more.

* Green remains hugely impactful… His raw averages may not bear that out, but Green proved to still be extremely effective in his role last season, as Golden State was 9.6 points per 100 possessions better with the former Michigan State standout on the floor. What’s more, despite averaging just 7.0 points and shooting 27.0 percent from three in 2020-21, Green still ranked Top 55 in both Value Over Replacement Player and Box Plus/Minus. Green’s defense and playmaking were so impactful that despite struggling to score himself, he was still hugely a positive player when on the court.

* Their bench should be improved… Bob Myers and Co. did a great job in addressing concerns surrounding depth this offseason, picking up a slew of experienced veterans with something left in the tank, like Otto Porter, Nemanja Bjelica, Langston Galloway, Avery Bradley and, most notably, 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala. Porter and Iguodala especially should have big roles off the bench for Golden State as two-way swingmen who can hit threes and create for others.

* Contributions from young players could be huge… With more than a season of experience now under their belts, players like James Wisesman, the vastly promising big man, and Jordan Poole, the confident, bucket-getting 2-guard, could be in line for breakout campaigns. Also, first-year players Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will have roles to play themselves, and considering where they were drafted, it’s not unreasonable to expect stretches of impactful play from at least one of them as rookies.