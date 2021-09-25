Heat season preview: A chance to prove the bubble was no fluke

* They should be elite defensively… This upcoming Heat team, as mentioned above, is the most Heat team imaginable, with a roster full of bulldogs defensively who give max effort on the less glamorous end of the floor, led by their top three stars, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry, who are all among the top two-way players at their respective positions. Last season, Miami ranked 10th in defensive efficiency, a disappointing number for a franchise that prides itself on defense. But now, with guys like Butler, Adebayo and Lowry, along with the additions of PJ Tucker and Markieff Morris, it’s difficult to imagine the Heat not improving a great deal on that end of the floor.

* Their best player is one of the most impactful players in basketball… Much was made about Butler’s poor showing in the first round against the Bucks, and we can’t defend it: He struggled. But that doesn’t take away the fact that the former Marquette standout was one of the most impactful players in basketball last season, putting up a 21.5/6.9/7.1 stat line to go along with a league-leading 2.1 steals per game. For his efforts, Butler ranked No. 6 in the NBA in Value Over Replacement Player, No. 4 in Box Plus/Minus and No. 3 in Win Shares per 48 Minutes, proving that the Heat forward was a top player in the Association last season, poor playoff showing or not.

* Adebayo is still developing, and that’s scary… Miami’s big man Adebayo only has two years under his belt as a full-time starter, and in that stretch, he’s gone from being mostly just a play finisher and a defensive stopper to becoming an All-Star. Adebayo often brings the ball down for the Heat, initiates offense out of the high post and has started getting more comfortable shooting out of the midrange, even off the dribble. And that’s all to go with his elite ability to defend multiple positions, including point guards for certain stretches. Considering Adebayo is still just 24, there’s no doubt he’s still got room to grow, too, a scary idea for the Heat’s opponents in the loaded top-half of the East.

* The Lowry pickup could be the missing piece... After seasons of speculation, the move finally happened with Lowry agreeing to join the Heat this offseason. The pairing couldn’t be a more perfect fit, either, as Lowry is of the same mold as Butler and Adebayo in that he gives max effort when he’s out there and loves to defend, something that couldn’t be said about the now-in-Toronto Goran Dragic. Giving Miami another top playmaker and a great scorer at the point-guard spot, Lowry could prove to be a tier-changing acquisition for Miami.

* They still have elite coaching… From a development standpoint to in-game decisions and pre-game planning, Erik Spoelstra and his staff are among the top coaching groups in the league, something that could help make up the difference on nights where Miami could find itself with a talent disadvantage, as was proven in the 2020 playoffs.