Raptors season preview: A return to Eastern Conference prominence?

* They have an excellent head coach… The 2019-20 NBA COY, Nurse has quickly become one of the most well-respected head coaches in the game – tactically, as a leader and as a developer of talent, the latter of which might actually be his biggest strength, Nurse does it all at a very high level. There’s a reason why the Raptors won 58 and 53 games in their first two seasons with Nurse leading them and took home the 2018-19 championship. Sure, guys like Lowry, Siakam and Kawhi Leonard did most of the heavy lifting, but Nurse’s leadership was key during that stretch of excellence by Toronto.

* They have a strong rotation at point guard… Part of the reason Toronto was willing to let Lowry walk (besides his age and how much money he wanted) was that Fred VanVleet has looked like a borderline All-Star over recent seasons, including last year when he averaged 19.6 points and 6.3 assists. Add Goran Dragic to the mix (at least for however long he’ll be there), a veteran floor general with something still left in the tank and experience as a key reserve, as well as Malachi Flynn, who showed promising flashes last season, and you could have one of the strongest point-guard rotations in the East, if not the league at large.

* Their promising young players might shine in bigger roles… Players like Flynn, shot-blocking, three-point-heaving Chris Boucher and newly acquired big man Precious Achiuwa could all thrive next season in bigger roles, but no player on the Raptors is set up better for an explosion next season than OG Anunoby, who has star two-way potential on the wing and looks ready to take off in 2021-22. If the former Indiana standout has a similar jump next season to the one he had last year, Toronto will have a 20-plus-point-per-game player on their hands, one who doubles as one of the most disruptive wing defenders in the league.

* Scottie Barnes will be one of the most ready-to-go rookies… The No. 4 pick in the latest NBA draft, Scottie Barnes out of Florida State has a game that should translate right away in the NBA, as although his scoring is raw and his three-pointer unreliable, he’s got prototypical size and athleticism for modern wings, unreal length with a near-7-foot-3 wingspan and is a high-effort player who does what it takes to win. On a team with various capable scorers, Barnes will be able to do what he does best: create for others, pick up extra possessions and defend his tail off.

* Returning to Toronto will be huge for them… Besides having their entire lives uprooted for over five months having to play in Tampa, the Raptors also lost out on one of the best home-court advantages in the league last season. Returning to Canada will provide the team a huge boost for its home games.