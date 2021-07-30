2021 draft board: Pick by pick

Here are the next generation of stars are going to be suiting suit up for the next phase of their basketball careers.
To help you stay on top and ahead of the action, we created this nifty draft-night board in which we list every pick of the 2021 NBA draft as they happen.
Check it out below!
1. Detroit: Cade Cunningham
Wing, 6-8, Oklahoma State (Freshman)
Projected salary: $10,050,120
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 1 (-)
Agent: Jeff Schwartz (Excel)
He worked out for the Detroit Pistons on July 20
2. Houston: Jalen Green
Guard, 6-5, Ignite (G League)
Projected salary: $8,992,200
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 2 (-)
Agent: Aaron Mintz (CAA)
He worked out for the Houston Rockets before the draft
3. Cleveland: Evan Mobley
Big, 7-0, USC (Freshman)
Projected salary: $8,075,160
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 3 (-)
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher (Wasserman)
4. Toronto: Scottie Barnes
Wing, 6-9, Florida State (Freshman)
Projected salary: $7,280,520
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 4 (+1)
Agent: Bill Duffy (BDA)
He worked out for the Toronto Raptors on July 20
5. Orlando: Jalen Suggs
Guard, 6-4, Gonzaga (Freshman)
Projected salary: $6,593,040
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 5 (-1)
Agent: Darren Matsubara (Wasserman)
6. Oklahoma City: Josh Giddey
Guard, 6-8, Adelaide 36ers (Australia)
Projected salary: $5,988,000
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 9 (+3)
Agent: Alex Saratsis (Octagon)
7. Golden State: Jonathan Kuminga
Wing, 6-8, Ignite (G League)
Projected salary: $5,466,360
Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 7 (-)
Agent: Aaron Turner (Verus Management Team)
He worked out for the Golden State Warriors on July 23
