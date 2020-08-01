2021 aggregate NBA mock draft 1.0: What do the experts think?

It can be exhausting to read about the 2020 NBA draft considering that the delay has kept the same names in the news cycle for quite some time.

While it is unclear if the hiatus will also push back the 2021 draft, many would assume that the pandemic will provide strange circumstances with college basketball at risk.

Most analysts, however, feel that the next draft class features prospects a bit more impressive than the players who will be drafted in October. Especially with the G League Select Team recently gathering momentum and gaining commitment from top talent, there will be more destinations feeds into the NBA than usual.

We compiled mock drafts from ESPN, NBADraft.net, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated and USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s Rookie Wire to see where they rank exactly.

Below are the Top 75 who are currently projected as the top picks in 2021, though this list is certain to change when more players withdraw from the 2020 draft.