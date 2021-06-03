NBA prospect JaQuori McLaughlin: 'I’m a confident player who can shoot from anywhere'

JaQuori McLaughlin, a sharpshooting guard from UC Santa Barbara, could be the next in the lineage of NBA players from the Pacific Northwest.

McLaughlin, who is also a good playmaker, won Big West Conference Player of the Year and conference tournament MVP, led UCSB to the NCAA tournament in 2020-21. He averaged a solid 16.0 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 40.8 percent on his three-pointers.

The NBA prospect recently caught up with HoopsHype to discuss where he fits in this draft class, training with Isaiah Thomas and plenty more.

Please note this interview was minorly edited in its transcript for clarity.